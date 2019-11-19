Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings    LH

LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDIN

(LH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Laboratory of America : Conversion Right Triggered for LabCorp's Zero Coupon Convertible Subordinated Notes Due 2021

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 08:46am EST

LabCorp (NYSE: LH) announced today that it has provided notice of its intention to redeem all of its outstanding Zero Coupon Convertible Subordinated Notes due 2021 (Zero Coupon Notes) for cash on Dec. 19, 2019, (Redemption Date) in accordance with the terms of the Indenture, dated as of Oct. 23, 2006, (Indenture), between LabCorp and The Bank of New York Mellon, as trustee (Trustee) and the conversion agent. The redemption price will be equal to $966.20 per $1,000 principal amount of Zero Coupon Notes at maturity, plus accrued and unpaid contingent cash interest to the Redemption Date (Redemption Price). The current outstanding aggregate principal amount at maturity of the Zero Coupon Notes is approximately $935,000.

As a result of the issuance of the notice of redemption, the Zero Coupon Notes are convertible into cash and Common Stock of LabCorp, if any, subject to the terms of the Zero Coupon Notes and the Indenture. Zero Coupon Notes may be converted at any time before the close of business on Dec. 17, 2019, at the current conversion rate of 13.4108 shares of Common Stock per $1,000 principal amount of Zero Coupon Notes at maturity.

In order to exercise the option to convert all or a portion of the Zero Coupon Notes, holders must validly surrender their Zero Coupon Notes at any time through the close of business at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Dec. 17, 2019. The Trustee has informed LabCorp that, as of this date, all custodians and beneficial holders of the Zero Coupon Notes hold the Zero Coupon Notes through Depository Trust Company (DTC) accounts and that there are no certificated Zero Coupon Notes in non-global form. Accordingly, all Zero Coupon Notes surrendered for conversion must be delivered through the transmittal procedures of DTC.

Should Zero Coupon Notes be converted, LabCorp would be required to pay holders in cash for the accreted principal amount of the securities to be converted, with the remaining amount, if any, to be satisfied with shares of Common Stock. The shares required for settlement of the Zero Coupon Notes are included in LabCorp’s computation of fully diluted earnings per share.

Original issue discount and contingent cash interest on the Zero Coupon Notes will cease to accrue on and after the Redemption Date, and the only remaining right of holders of the Zero Coupon Notes will be to receive payment of the Redemption Price.

About LabCorp

LabCorp (NYSE: LH), an S&P 500 company, is a leading global life sciences company that is deeply integrated in guiding patient care, providing comprehensive clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. With a mission to improve health and improve lives, LabCorp delivers world-class diagnostic solutions, brings innovative medicines to patients faster, and uses technology to improve the delivery of care. LabCorp reported revenue of more than $11 billion in 2018. To learn more about LabCorp, visit www.LabCorp.com, and to learn more about Covance Drug Development, visit www.Covance.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including but not limited to statements with respect to the proposed redemption of the Zero Coupon Notes. Each of the forward-looking statements is subject to change based on various important factors, including without limitation, competitive actions and other unforeseen changes and general uncertainties in the marketplace, changes in government regulations, including healthcare reform, customer purchasing decisions, including changes in payer regulations or policies, other adverse actions of governmental and third-party payers, changes in testing guidelines or recommendations, adverse results in material litigation matters, the impact of changes in tax laws and regulations, failure to maintain or develop customer relationships, our ability to develop or acquire new products and adapt to technological changes, failure in information technology, systems or data security, adverse weather conditions, employee relations, and the effect of exchange rate fluctuations. Actual results could differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. The Company has no obligation to provide any updates to these forward-looking statements even if its expectations change. Further information on potential factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect operating and financial results is included in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018, and subsequent Forms 10-Q, including in each case under the heading RISK FACTORS, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. The information in this press release should be read in conjunction with a review of the Company’s filings with the SEC including the information in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018, and subsequent Forms 10-Q, under the heading MANAGEMENT’S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LABORATORY CORPORATION OF
09:04aLABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA HOLDINGS : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
08:46aLABORATORY OF AMERICA : Conversion Right Triggered for LabCorp's Zero Coupon Con..
BU
11/18LABCORP : Prices $400,000,000 in 2.300% Senior Notes Due 2024 and $650,000,000 i..
BU
11/18LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA HOLDINGS : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statem..
AQ
11/18LABCORP : Announces a Tender Offer for up to $300,000,000 Principal Amount of It..
BU
11/18LABCORP : Announces Proposed Sale of Senior Notes
BU
11/06LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA HOLDINGS : Change in Directors or Principal Officers,..
AQ
11/06LABCORP : Announces Departure of John Ratliff, Names New LabCorp : Diagnostics L..
BU
10/31LABORATORY OF AMERICA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
10/25LABORATORY OF AMERICA : Q3 2019 Earnings Press Release
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 529 M
EBIT 2019 1 707 M
Net income 2019 834 M
Debt 2019 5 957 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 19,6x
P/E ratio 2020 17,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,94x
EV / Sales2020 1,83x
Capitalization 16 355 M
Chart LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LABORATORY CORPORATION OF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 187,58  $
Last Close Price 168,43  $
Spread / Highest target 24,7%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam H. Schechter President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David P. King Chairman
Glenn Andrew Eisenberg Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Lance V. Berberian Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephen M. Anderson Chief Scientific Officer-Covance & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS33.29%16 355
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION14.62%97 702
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)9.91%46 393
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA17.90%22 160
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS25.16%14 006
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES21.62%12 544
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group