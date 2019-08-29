Laboratory of America : Covance Launches Laboratory Data Management Functional Service Provider for Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Customers

Program Expands the Company’s Growing and Unique FSPx Capabilities

LabCorp® (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, today announced that its Covance Drug Development business has launched a laboratory solution within its functional service provider (FSPx) offering. Covance has been offering FSP services to clients for more than 30 years. The acquisition of Chiltern in 2017 substantially expanded the company’s FSP offerings. This newly enlarged service, renamed FSPx, comprises a clinical analytics service and clinical operations capabilities.

Clinical analytics now includes Laboratory FSPx, which delivers customized global data solutions that enable clients to better manage laboratory data acquisition, data transfer, data transformation, data reconciliation, and site interactions. Clinical analytics also involves data management, biostatistics and programming, standards, eClinical, technology solutions, and medical writing. Clinical operations include clinical research associates, program managers, program leaders, regulatory staff, clinical trial leads, and clinical trial managers.

“Laboratory FSPx helps clients improve data readiness by integrating FSPx and central laboratory data teams from study setup to completion,” said Bill Hanlon, Ph.D., group president, Covance Clinical Development and Commercialization Services. “It also enables faster study start-up by implementing standards, lean processes and blended roles.”

An increasing number of pharmaceutical and biotech companies are using the company’s FSPx model as they aim to optimize costs, improve reconciliation and streamline their operations. Laboratory FSPx leverages a specialized group of highly experienced data managers, external data specialists, and clinical programmers who help clinical teams interface with central labs, local labs, and specialty labs including biomarker and pharmacokinetics labs.

“Whether it’s reducing the data reconciliation process time or reducing turnaround times for protocol amendments, Laboratory FSPx’s capabilities at Covance provide end-to-end solutions that help clients manage their laboratory operations,” said Paul Kirchgraber, M.D., senior vice president, Clinical Trials Testing Solutions, Covance. “The Covance FSPx portfolio of capabilities, now including Laboratory FSPx, meets the growing demands of the industry for flexible, best-in-class solutions for clinical research.”

