Laboratory of America : LabCorp Teams up with Operation Airdrop to Deliver Much-Needed Supplies to North Carolina Communities Devastated by Hurricane Florence

Over the weekend, LabCorp® (NYSE: LH) in coordination with
Operation Airdrop delivered approximately 25,000 pounds of water, food,
dog food, diapers, and other relief supplies as well as 1,000 hot meals
aboard three of LabCorp’s Pilatus PC-12 cargo aircraft to aid in
recovery efforts following Hurricane Florence.
LabCorp’s Ken Hopper and others loading plane with hurricane relief supplies. (Photo: Business Wire)
“We were asked to assist Operation Airdrop with transporting relief
supplies that exceeded the capacity of other aircraft, and within hours
our pilots and aircraft were in the air performing this critical
task,” said David P. King, chairman and CEO of LabCorp. “We are
privileged to help our North Carolina neighbors, including some of our
own colleagues, who are suffering in the aftermath of Hurricane
Florence, and our support of Operation Airdrop is another demonstration
of our commitment to our mission to improve health and improve lives.”
“LabCorp quickly dispatched three of its aircraft to Raleigh-Durham
International Airport, and then four LabCorp pilots flew multiple trips
over the weekend to deliver relief supplies to regions devastated by
Hurricane Florence,” said Dan Benedix, pilot and volunteer spokesperson
for Operation Airdrop. “Operation Airdrop is all about mobilizing
quickly and we are grateful for the actions and responsiveness of
LabCorp, the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority and TAC Air for their
efforts to facilitate so many flights this weekend.”
LabCorp’s pilots and aircraft are part of a sophisticated logistics
network at LabCorp that helps the company process approximately 2.5
million patient specimens per week. Headquartered in Burlington, North
Carolina, LabCorp has more than 7,000 employees throughout the state.
About Operation Airdrop
Operation Airdrop is a Texas-based 501(c)(3) charitable organization
founded in the wake of Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Operation Airdrop
organizes volunteer aircraft owners and pilots to deliver essential
supplies to disaster areas in hours, rather than days.
About LabCorp
LabCorp (NYSE: LH), an S&P 500 company, is a leading global life
sciences company that is deeply integrated in guiding patient care,
providing comprehensive clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug
development services. With a mission to improve health and improve
lives, LabCorp delivers world-class diagnostic solutions, brings
innovative medicines to patients faster and uses technology to improve
the delivery of care. LabCorp reported net revenues of more than $10
billion for 2017. To learn more about LabCorp, visit www.labcorp.com,
and to learn more about Covance Drug Development, visit www.covance.com.
