Laboratory of America : LabCorp and QIAGEN Announce New therascreen PIK3CA Mutation Analysis Companion Diagnostic for Metastatic Breast Cancer

New Therapy Specifically for Patients with PIK3CA Mutation in HR+/HER2-
Advanced Breast Cancer
LabCorp® (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company that is
deeply integrated in guiding patient care, today announced a new
companion diagnostic called therascreen® PIK3CA PCR
mutation analysis, which is now available through LabCorp and its
Integrated Oncology specialty laboratory.
The test, developed by QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN, Frankfurt Stock Exchange:
QIA), a world leader in Sample to Insight solutions for molecular
testing, identifies whether a patient has the specific gene mutation
that is a prerequisite for treatment with Piqray® (aplelisib), a new
therapy from Novartis for the treatment of postmenopausal women and all
men with hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor
receptor-2 negative (HR+/HER2-), PIK3CA-mutated, advanced or metastatic
breast cancer, as detected by an FDA-approved test following progression
on or after an endocrine-based regimen. Piqray, in combination with
fulvestrant, and therascreen PIK3CA PCR mutation analysis assay
received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on
May 24, 2019. LabCorp is able to make the test available quickly after
FDA approval through its participation in QIAGEN’s Day-One Lab Readiness
program, under which LabCorp began test validation and development of
operating protocols while the test was under regulatory review and is
therefore able to make the test available to patients just two weeks
after approval.
“Piqray (aplelisib), from Novartis, is the first and only therapy for
HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer with a PIK3CA mutation,” said Marcia
Eisenberg, PhD, chief scientific officer, LabCorp Diagnostics. “Through
our collaboration with QIAGEN and participation in their Day-One Lab
Readiness Program, LabCorp is able to quickly make new companion
diagnostics available to help identify patients who are eligible for the
most innovative treatments, individualized to their disease. Enabling
patients to gain access to new treatments faster, furthering LabCorp’s
mission to improve health and improve lives.”
The American Cancer Society estimates that in 2019, there will be
268,600 new cases of breast cancer and approximately 70% will be
HR+/HER2-. For patients with HR+/HER2-advanced breast cancer,
approximately 40% have the PIK3CA mutation, which is associated with
tumor growth, resistance to endocrine treatment and a poor overall
prognosis.
The availability of this new companion diagnostic demonstrates LabCorp’s
continued leadership in companion diagnostics and precision medicine,
with the industry’s leading portfolio of tests that identify
personalized characteristics for each patient, and help guide more
specific treatment choices. For more than 20 years, long before they
joined forces, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development have
been involved in the development, commercialization and launch of
companion and complementary diagnostics, and together they have
supported more FDA-approved companion diagnostics than any other
company. Since 2018, the Company has collaborated with more than 75
clients on over 150 projects targeted at the development of new
companion diagnostics.
LabCorp joined QIAGEN’s Day-One Lab Readiness program in early 2019. In
addition to the therascreen PIK3CA PCR mutation analysis assay
announced today, LabCorp also recently launched the therascreen
FGFR mutation assay by RGQ RT-PCR for bladder cancer through the Day-One
program. Multiple other assays, including novel companion diagnostics
for lung, colorectal, bladder and other cancers, and eventually
pan-tumor disease areas, are currently in LabCorp’s Day-One Lab
Readiness pipeline.
“The promise of precision medicine is delivering the right drug to the
right patient at the right time, and it can be an absolute game-changer
for cancer patients,” said Dr. Dot Adcock, chief medical officer,
LabCorp Diagnostics. “LabCorp’s close relationships with numerous
hospitals, health systems, cancer clinics and oncologists across the
U.S. enables us to provide genetic testing for an increasing number of
patients, helping them to more quickly access the targeted therapy that
is right for them. We’re seeing extraordinary breakthroughs in precision
medicine in oncology patients, and it’s exciting to be a part of these
advances in patient care.”
For more information about LabCorp’s leadership role in precision
medicine, visit https://www.labcorp.com/about-us/labcorp-thought-leadership/.
Piqray® is a registered trademark of Novartis AG.
therascreen® is a registered trademark of QIAGEN N.V.
About LabCorp
LabCorp (NYSE: LH), an S&P 500 company, is a leading global life
sciences company that is deeply integrated in guiding patient care,
providing comprehensive clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug
development services. With a mission to improve health and improve
lives, LabCorp delivers world-class diagnostic solutions, brings
innovative medicines to patients faster, and uses technology to improve
the delivery of care. LabCorp reported revenue of more than $11 billion
in 2018. To learn more about LabCorp, visit www.LabCorp.com,
and to learn more about Covance Drug Development, visit www.Covance.com.
About QIAGEN
QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global
provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain
valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks
of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and
proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make
these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics
software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant,
actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless
and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than
500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human
healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial
applications, primarily forensics). As of March 31, 2019, QIAGEN
employed approximately 5,100 people in over 35 locations worldwide.
Further information can be found at www.qiagen.com.
