Laboratory of America : LabCorp is Scheduled to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

LabCorp® (NYSE: LH) today announced it will participate at the 37th
Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. LabCorp’s presentation is
scheduled for Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. (PT), followed by a
question and answer session at 2:00 p.m. (PT).
A live audio webcast of the presentation and the subsequent question and
answer session will be available via the Company website at www.labcorp.com
and archived for replay.
About LabCorp
LabCorp (NYSE: LH), an S&P 500 company, is a leading global life
sciences company that is deeply integrated in guiding patient care,
providing comprehensive clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug
development services. With a mission to improve health and improve
lives, LabCorp delivers world-class diagnostic solutions, brings
innovative medicines to patients faster and uses technology to improve
the delivery of care. LabCorp reported net revenues of over $10 billion
in 2017. To learn more about LabCorp, visit www.LabCorp.com,
and to learn more about Covance Drug Development, visit www.Covance.com.
