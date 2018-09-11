Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings    LH

LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDIN (LH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Laboratory of America : LabCorp's Zero Coupon Convertible Subordinated Notes Due 2021 to Accrue Contingent Interest

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 02:54pm CEST

LabCorp® (NYSE: LH) announced today that for the period of September 11, 2018 to March 8, 2019, its Zero Coupon Convertible Subordinated Notes due 2021 (Zero Coupon Notes) will, subject to the terms of the Zero Coupon Notes, accrue contingent cash interest at a rate of no less than 0.125% of the average market price of a Zero Coupon Note for the five trading days ended September 6, 2018, in addition to the continued accrual of the original issue discount. Contingent cash interest, which the Company has determined to be approximately $2.89 per Note, will be payable to holders of the Zero Coupon Notes as of the record date, which is February 22, 2019. The payment of contingent cash interest is expected to be made on March 8, 2019.

About LabCorp

LabCorp (NYSE: LH), an S&P 500 company, is a leading global life sciences company that is deeply integrated in guiding patient care, providing comprehensive clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. With a mission to improve health and improve lives, LabCorp delivers world-class diagnostic solutions, brings innovative medicines to patients faster and uses technology to improve the delivery of care. LabCorp reported net revenues of more than $10 billion for 2017. To learn more about LabCorp, visit www.labcorp.com, and to learn more about Covance Drug Development, visit www.covance.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements including but not limited to statements with respect to estimated 2018 guidance and the related assumptions, the impact of various factors on operating and financial results, expected savings and synergies (including from the LaunchPad initiative and from acquisitions), and the opportunities for future growth. Each of the forward-looking statements is subject to change based on various important factors, including without limitation, competitive actions and other unforeseen changes and general uncertainties in the marketplace, changes in government regulations, including healthcare reform, customer purchasing decisions, including changes in payer regulations or policies, other adverse actions of governmental and third-party payers, changes in testing guidelines or recommendations, adverse results in material litigation matters, the impact of changes in tax laws and regulations, failure to maintain or develop customer relationships, our ability to develop or acquire new products and adapt to technological changes, failure in information technology, systems or data security, employee relations, and the effect of exchange rate fluctuations. Actual results could differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. The Company has no obligation to provide any updates to these forward-looking statements even if its expectations change. Further information on potential factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect operating and financial results is included in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and subsequent Forms 10-Q, including in each case under the heading risk factors, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. The information in this press release should be read in conjunction with a review of the Company’s filings with the SEC including the information in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and subsequent Forms 10-Q, under the heading MANAGEMENT’S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LABORATORY CORPORATION OF
02:57pLABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA HOLDINGS : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02:54pLABORATORY OF AMERICA : LabCorp's Zero Coupon Convertible Subordinated Notes Due..
BU
02:52pLABORATORY OF AMERICA : LabCorp's Zero Coupon Convertible Subordinated Notes Due..
PU
09/10LABORATORY OF AMERICA : LabCorp is scheduled to Present at the Morgan Stanley Gl..
AQ
09/06LABORATORY OF AMERICA : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event
PU
09/06LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA HOLDINGS : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
09/06LABORATORY OF AMERICA : LabCorp is Scheduled to Present at the Morgan Stanley Gl..
BU
08/30LABORATORY OF AMERICA : Telephones and Troponin
AQ
08/29LABORATORY OF AMERICA : Hands-on Engineering Projects Offer Real-world Problem S..
AQ
08/29LABORATORY OF AMERICA : Oklahoma Hospital Sued for Alleged HIPAA Violation Over ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/06Tracking Wallace Weitz's Weitz Investment Management Portfolio - Q2 2018 Upda.. 
09/03Tracking Larry Robbins' Glenview Capital Management Portfolio - Q2 2018 Updat.. 
09/02Tracking George Soros's Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
08/30Investors Have Misdiagnosed Amazon's Push Into The Pharmacy Business 
08/16NATERA : A Compelling Growth Play In Healthcare 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 11 420 M
EBIT 2018 1 803 M
Net income 2018 888 M
Debt 2018 5 580 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 19,03
P/E ratio 2019 16,83
EV / Sales 2018 2,00x
EV / Sales 2019 1,90x
Capitalization 17 210 M
Chart LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LABORATORY CORPORATION OF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 198 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David P. King Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Glenn Andrew Eisenberg Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Lance V. Berberian Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Marcia T. Eisenberg Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Brian J. Caveney Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS5.88%17 210
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)49.70%45 505
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE-1.71%30 928
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS11.03%14 858
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES10.61%11 704
DAVITA-6.73%11 247
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.