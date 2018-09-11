Laboratory of America : LabCorp's Zero Coupon Convertible Subordinated Notes Due 2021 to Accrue Contingent Interest

LabCorp® (NYSE: LH) announced today that for the period of September 11,
2018 to March 8, 2019, its Zero Coupon Convertible Subordinated Notes
due 2021 (Zero Coupon Notes) will, subject to the terms of the Zero
Coupon Notes, accrue contingent cash interest at a rate of no less than
0.125% of the average market price of a Zero Coupon Note for the five
trading days ended September 6, 2018, in addition to the continued
accrual of the original issue discount. Contingent cash interest, which
the Company has determined to be approximately $2.89 per Note, will be
payable to holders of the Zero Coupon Notes as of the record date, which
is February 22, 2019. The payment of contingent cash interest is
expected to be made on March 8, 2019.
About LabCorp
LabCorp (NYSE: LH), an S&P 500 company, is a leading global life
sciences company that is deeply integrated in guiding patient care,
providing comprehensive clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug
development services. With a mission to improve health and improve
lives, LabCorp delivers world-class diagnostic solutions, brings
innovative medicines to patients faster and uses technology to improve
the delivery of care. LabCorp reported net revenues of more than $10
billion for 2017. To learn more about LabCorp, visit www.labcorp.com,
and to learn more about Covance Drug Development, visit www.covance.com.
