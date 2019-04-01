Laboratory of America : LabCorp to Announce First Quarter Financial Results on April 30, 2019

LabCorp® (NYSE: LH) will release its first quarter of 2019 financial
results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, followed by
a conference call and webcast beginning at 9:00 a.m. EDT to discuss the
results. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing
844-634-1444 within the U.S. and Canada, or 1-615-247-0253
internationally, using the passcode 7459328.
An audio replay of the conference call will be available from 1:00 p.m.
EDT on April 30, 2019, until 11:30 a.m. EDT on May 14, 2019, by dialing
855-859-2056 within the U.S. and Canada, or 1-404-537-3406
internationally, using the passcode 7459328.
The earnings release, accompanying financial information, and a
real-time webcast of the conference call will be available on the LabCorp
Investor Relations website. The webcast will be archived and
accessible through April 24, 2020.
About LabCorp
LabCorp (NYSE: LH), an S&P 500 company, is a leading global life
sciences company that is deeply integrated in guiding patient care,
providing comprehensive clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug
development services. With a mission to improve health and improve
lives, LabCorp delivers world-class diagnostic solutions, brings
innovative medicines to patients faster, and uses technology to improve
the delivery of care. LabCorp reported revenues of more than $11 billion
in 2018. To learn more about LabCorp, visit www.LabCorp.com,
and to learn more about Covance Drug Development, visit www.Covance.com.
