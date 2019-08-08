Laboratory of America : Q2 2019 Form 10-Q

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware
13-3757370
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)
(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)
358 South Main Street
Burlington,
North Carolina
27215
(Address of principal executive offices)
(Zip Code)
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code) 336-229-1127
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Exchange Act.
Title of Each Class
Trading Symbol
Name of exchange on which registered
Common Stock, $0.10 par value
LH
New York Stock Exchange
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports) and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes No
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (paragraph 232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes No
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company", and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.
Large accelerated filer
Accelerated filer
Non-accelerated filer
Smaller reporting company
Emerging growth company
If emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes No .
The number of shares outstanding of the issuer's common stock is 97.7 million shares as of August 6, 2019.
INDEX
INDEX
PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1.
Financial Statements (unaudited)
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
2
June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
3
Three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Earnings
4
Three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
5
Three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
6
Six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018
Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
7
Item 2.
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
28
Item 3.
Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk
39
Item 4.
Controls and Procedures
40
PART II. OTHER INFORMATION
Item 1.
Legal Proceedings
42
Item 1A.
Risk Factors
42
Item 2.
Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds
42
Item 5.
Other Information
42
Item 6.
Exhibits
42
1
INDEX
PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1. Financial Statements (unaudited)
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in millions) (unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
2019
2018
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
265.4
$
426.8
Accounts receivable
1,576.1
1,467.9
Unbilled services
488.8
394.4
Supplies inventories
219.7
237.3
Prepaid expenses and other
298.6
309.0
Total current assets
2,848.6
2,835.4
Property, plant and equipment, net
2,544.2
1,740.3
Goodwill, net
7,843.7
7,360.3
Intangible assets, net
4,015.9
3,911.1
Joint venture partnerships and equity method investments
86.7
60.5
Deferred income tax assets
1.7
1.7
Other assets, net
403.6
276.0
Total assets
$
17,744.4
$
16,185.3
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
531.6
$
634.6
Accrued expenses and other
820.3
870.0
Unearned revenue
404.2
356.4
Short-term operating lease liabilities
229.2
-
Short-term finance lease liabilities
8.2
7.9
Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt
502.3
10.0
Total current liabilities
2,495.8
1,878.9
Long-term debt, less current portion
6,135.0
5,990.9
Operating lease liabilities
586.1
-
Financing lease liabilities
46.2
51.0
Deferred income taxes and other tax liabilities
948.3
940.0
Other liabilities
368.6
334.0
Total liabilities
10,580.0
9,194.8
Commitments and contingent liabilities
Noncontrolling interest
20.0
19.1
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock, 97.8 and 98.9 shares outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31,
9.1
11.7
2018, respectively
Additional paid-in capital
91.4
1,451.1
Retained earnings
7,455.8
7,079.8
Less common stock held in treasury
-
(1,108.1)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(411.9)
(463.1)
Total shareholders' equity
7,144.4
6,971.4
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
17,744.4
$
16,185.3
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
2
INDEX
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in millions, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenues
$
2,881.7
$
2,866.3
$
5,672.9
$
5,714.6
Cost of revenues
2,056.9
2,031.2
4,058.4
4,100.5
Gross profit
824.8
835.1
1,614.5
1,614.1
Selling, general and administrative expenses
415.3
395.2
809.1
792.2
Amortization of intangibles and other assets
60.2
58.5
117.3
120.8
Restructuring and other special charges
13.6
12.2
34.2
26.5
Operating income
335.7
369.2
653.9
674.6
Other income (expenses):
Interest expense
(59.1)
(63.1)
(115.8)
(126.6)
Equity method income, net
2.5
3.0
5.5
5.5
Investment income
1.4
0.8
2.0
1.4
Other, net
(10.5)
2.8
(20.9)
(0.7)
Earnings before income taxes
270.0
312.7
524.7
554.2
Provision for income taxes
79.3
78.6
148.1
147.6
Net earnings
190.7
234.1
376.6
406.6
Less: Net (earnings) loss attributable to the noncontrolling interest
(0.3)
(0.3)
(0.6)
0.4
Net earnings attributable to Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
$
190.4
$
233.8
$
376.0
$
407.0
Basic earnings per common share
$
1.94
$
2.29
$
3.82
$
3.99
Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.93
$
2.27
$
3.79
$
3.94
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
3
INDEX
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS
(in millions, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net earnings
$
190.7
$
234.1
$
376.6
$
406.6
Foreign currency translation adjustments
25.6
(121.9)
47.2
(82.6)
Net benefit plan adjustments
2.8
3.3
5.5
6.2
Other comprehensive earnings (loss) before tax
28.4
(118.6)
52.7
(76.4)
(Provision) benefit for income tax related to items of other comprehensive
(0.8)
(7.2)
(1.5)
3.1
earnings
Other comprehensive earnings, net of tax
27.6
(125.8)
51.2
(73.3)
Comprehensive earnings
218.3
108.3
427.8
333.3
Less: Net (earnings) loss attributable to the noncontrolling interest
(0.3)
(0.3)
(0.6)
0.4
Comprehensive earnings attributable to Laboratory Corporation of
$
218.0
$
108.0
$
427.2
$
333.7
America Holdings
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 02:55:01 UTC