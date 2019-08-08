Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings    LH

LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDIN

(LH)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 08/08 04:02:01 pm
164.44 USD   +1.55%
08/08LABORATORY OF AMERICA : Q2 2019 Form 10-Q
PU
07/26LABORATORY OF AMERICA : Amendment to a previously filed 8-K
PU
07/25LABORATORY OF AMERICA : Q2 2019 Earnings Press Release
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Laboratory of America : Q2 2019 Form 10-Q

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 10:56pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-Q

QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d)

OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the quarterly period ended June 30, 2019

OR

TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d)

OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the transition period from ______ to ______

Commission file number 1-11353

LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA HOLDINGS

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

13-3757370

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)

(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

358 South Main Street

Burlington,

North Carolina

27215

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code) 336-229-1127

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Exchange Act.

Title of Each Class

Trading Symbol

Name of exchange on which registered

Common Stock, $0.10 par value

LH

New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports) and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (paragraph 232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company", and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer

Non-accelerated filer

Smaller reporting company

Emerging growth company

If emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes No .

The number of shares outstanding of the issuer's common stock is 97.7 million shares as of August 6, 2019.

INDEX

INDEX

PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1.

Financial Statements (unaudited)

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

2

June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

3

Three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Earnings

4

Three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

5

Three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

6

Six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

7

Item 2.

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

28

Item 3.

Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk

39

Item 4.

Controls and Procedures

40

PART II. OTHER INFORMATION

Item 1.

Legal Proceedings

42

Item 1A.

Risk Factors

42

Item 2.

Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds

42

Item 5.

Other Information

42

Item 6.

Exhibits

42

1

INDEX

PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1. Financial Statements (unaudited)

LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in millions) (unaudited)

June 30,

December 31,

2019

2018

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

265.4

$

426.8

Accounts receivable

1,576.1

1,467.9

Unbilled services

488.8

394.4

Supplies inventories

219.7

237.3

Prepaid expenses and other

298.6

309.0

Total current assets

2,848.6

2,835.4

Property, plant and equipment, net

2,544.2

1,740.3

Goodwill, net

7,843.7

7,360.3

Intangible assets, net

4,015.9

3,911.1

Joint venture partnerships and equity method investments

86.7

60.5

Deferred income tax assets

1.7

1.7

Other assets, net

403.6

276.0

Total assets

$

17,744.4

$

16,185.3

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

531.6

$

634.6

Accrued expenses and other

820.3

870.0

Unearned revenue

404.2

356.4

Short-term operating lease liabilities

229.2

-

Short-term finance lease liabilities

8.2

7.9

Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt

502.3

10.0

Total current liabilities

2,495.8

1,878.9

Long-term debt, less current portion

6,135.0

5,990.9

Operating lease liabilities

586.1

-

Financing lease liabilities

46.2

51.0

Deferred income taxes and other tax liabilities

948.3

940.0

Other liabilities

368.6

334.0

Total liabilities

10,580.0

9,194.8

Commitments and contingent liabilities

Noncontrolling interest

20.0

19.1

Shareholders' equity:

Common stock, 97.8 and 98.9 shares outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31,

9.1

11.7

2018, respectively

Additional paid-in capital

91.4

1,451.1

Retained earnings

7,455.8

7,079.8

Less common stock held in treasury

-

(1,108.1)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(411.9)

(463.1)

Total shareholders' equity

7,144.4

6,971.4

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

17,744.4

$

16,185.3

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

2

INDEX

LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenues

$

2,881.7

$

2,866.3

$

5,672.9

$

5,714.6

Cost of revenues

2,056.9

2,031.2

4,058.4

4,100.5

Gross profit

824.8

835.1

1,614.5

1,614.1

Selling, general and administrative expenses

415.3

395.2

809.1

792.2

Amortization of intangibles and other assets

60.2

58.5

117.3

120.8

Restructuring and other special charges

13.6

12.2

34.2

26.5

Operating income

335.7

369.2

653.9

674.6

Other income (expenses):

Interest expense

(59.1)

(63.1)

(115.8)

(126.6)

Equity method income, net

2.5

3.0

5.5

5.5

Investment income

1.4

0.8

2.0

1.4

Other, net

(10.5)

2.8

(20.9)

(0.7)

Earnings before income taxes

270.0

312.7

524.7

554.2

Provision for income taxes

79.3

78.6

148.1

147.6

Net earnings

190.7

234.1

376.6

406.6

Less: Net (earnings) loss attributable to the noncontrolling interest

(0.3)

(0.3)

(0.6)

0.4

Net earnings attributable to Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

$

190.4

$

233.8

$

376.0

$

407.0

Basic earnings per common share

$

1.94

$

2.29

$

3.82

$

3.99

Diluted earnings per common share

$

1.93

$

2.27

$

3.79

$

3.94

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

3

INDEX

LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Net earnings

$

190.7

$

234.1

$

376.6

$

406.6

Foreign currency translation adjustments

25.6

(121.9)

47.2

(82.6)

Net benefit plan adjustments

2.8

3.3

5.5

6.2

Other comprehensive earnings (loss) before tax

28.4

(118.6)

52.7

(76.4)

(Provision) benefit for income tax related to items of other comprehensive

(0.8)

(7.2)

(1.5)

3.1

earnings

Other comprehensive earnings, net of tax

27.6

(125.8)

51.2

(73.3)

Comprehensive earnings

218.3

108.3

427.8

333.3

Less: Net (earnings) loss attributable to the noncontrolling interest

(0.3)

(0.3)

(0.6)

0.4

Comprehensive earnings attributable to Laboratory Corporation of

$

218.0

$

108.0

$

427.2

$

333.7

America Holdings

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 02:55:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LABORATORY CORPORATION OF
08/08LABORATORY OF AMERICA : Q2 2019 Form 10-Q
PU
08/08LABORATORY OF AMERICA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
07/29LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA HOLDINGS : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
07/26LABORATORY OF AMERICA : Amendment to a previously filed 8-K
PU
07/26LABORATORY OF AMERICA : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K/..
AQ
07/25LABORATORY OF AMERICA : Q2 2019 Earnings Press Release
PU
07/25LABORATORY OF AMERICA : Q2 2019 8-k
PU
07/25LABCORP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/25LABCORP : Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results and Updates 2019 Guidance
BU
07/23LABORATORY OF AMERICA : 2019 Second Quarter Conference Call
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 481 M
EBIT 2019 1 721 M
Net income 2019 835 M
Debt 2019 5 983 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 19,6x
P/E ratio 2020 16,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,93x
EV / Sales2020 1,82x
Capitalization 16 197 M
Chart LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LABORATORY CORPORATION OF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 187,48  $
Last Close Price 164,44  $
Spread / Highest target 27,7%
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David P. King Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Glenn Andrew Eisenberg Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Lance V. Berberian Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Marcia T. Eisenberg Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Brian J. Caveney Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS28.15%15 950
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-11.29%75 503
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)1.33%42 998
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA6.11%20 424
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS20.06%13 463
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES25.65%13 170
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group