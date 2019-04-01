Laboratory of America : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event

Log in
0
04/01/2019 | 08:42am EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

April 1, 2019

(Date of earliest event reported)

LABORATORY CORPORATION OF

AMERICA HOLDINGS

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter)

Delaware

1-11353

13-3757370

(State or other jurisdiction of Incorporation)

(Commission File Number)

(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

358 South Main Street,

Burlington, North Carolina

27215

336-229-1127

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

(Registrant's telephone number including area

code)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

[] Written communication pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

[] Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

[] Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

[] Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Item 7.01

Regulation FD Disclosure

LabCorp® (NYSE: LH) announced today that its Zero Coupon Convertible Subordinated Notes due 2021 (Zero Coupon Notes) may be converted as set forth below.

The Zero Coupon Notes are convertible into cash and Common Stock of LabCorp, if any, subject to the terms of the Zero Coupon Notes and the Indenture, dated as of October 24, 2006, between LabCorp and The Bank of New York Mellon, as trustee (Trustee) and the conversion agent.

In order to exercise the option to convert all or a portion of the Zero Coupon Notes, holders must validly surrender their Zero Coupon Notes at any time during the calendar quarter through the close of business at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Friday, June 28, 2019. The Trustee has informed LabCorp that, as of this date, all custodians and beneficial holders of the Zero Coupon Notes hold the Zero Coupon Notes through Depository Trust Company (DTC) accounts and that there are no certificated Zero Coupon Notes in non-global form. Accordingly, all Zero Coupon Notes surrendered for conversion must be delivered through the transmittal procedures of DTC.

Exhibit Index

Exhibit 99.1

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS

Registrant

By:

/s/ SANDRA VAN DER VAART

Sandra van der Vaart

Chief Legal Officer and Secretary

April 1, 2019

Exhibit 99.1

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

LabCorp Contacts: Clarissa Willett (investors)

+1 336-436-5076

Investor@labcorp.com

Pattie Kushner (media) +1 336-436-8263

Media@labcorp.com

CONVERSION RIGHT TRIGGERED FOR LABCORP'S ZERO COUPON

CONVERTIBLE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2021

Burlington, NC, April 1, 2019 - LabCorp® (NYSE: LH) announced today that its Zero Coupon Convertible Subordinated Notes due 2021 (Zero Coupon Notes) may be converted as set forth below.

The Zero Coupon Notes are convertible into cash and Common Stock of LabCorp, if any, subject to the terms of the Zero Coupon Notes and the Indenture, dated as of Oct. 24, 2006, between LabCorp and The Bank of New York Mellon, as trustee (Trustee) and the conversion agent.

In order to exercise the option to convert all or a portion of the Zero Coupon Notes, holders must validly surrender their Zero Coupon Notes at any time during the calendar quarter through the close of business at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Friday, June 28, 2019. The Trustee has informed LabCorp that, as of this date, all custodians and beneficial holders of the Zero Coupon Notes hold the Zero Coupon Notes through Depository Trust Company (DTC) accounts and that there are no certificated Zero Coupon Notes in non-global form. Accordingly, all Zero Coupon Notes surrendered for conversion must be delivered through the transmittal procedures of DTC.

Should Zero Coupon Notes be converted, LabCorp would be required to pay holders in cash for the accreted principal amount of the securities to be converted, with the remaining amount, if any, to be satisfied with shares of Common Stock. The shares required for settlement of the Zero Coupon Notes are included in LabCorp's computation of fully diluted earnings per share.

About LabCorp

LabCorp (NYSE: LH), an S&P 500 company, is a leading global life sciences company that is deeply integrated in guiding patient care, providing comprehensive clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. With a mission to improve health and improve lives, LabCorp delivers world- class diagnostic solutions, brings innovative medicines to patients faster, and uses technology to improve the delivery of care. LabCorp reported revenues of more than $11 billion in 2018. To learn more about LabCorp, visit www.LabCorp.com, and to learn more about Covance Drug Development, visit www.Covance.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including but not limited to statements with respect to estimated 2019 guidance and the related assumptions, the impact of various factors on operating and financial results, expected savings and synergies (including from the LaunchPad initiative and from acquisitions), and the opportunities for future growth. Each of the forward-looking statements is subject to change based on various important factors, including without limitation, competitive actions and other unforeseen changes and general uncertainties in the marketplace, changes in government regulations, including healthcare reform, customer purchasing decisions, including changes in payer regulations or policies, other adverse actions of governmental and third-party payers, changes in testing guidelines or recommendations, adverse results in material litigation matters, the impact of changes in tax laws and regulations, failure to maintain or develop customer relationships, our ability to develop or acquire new products and adapt to technological changes, failure in information technology, systems or data security, adverse weather conditions, employee relations, and the effect of exchange rate fluctuations. Actual results could differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. The Company has no obligation to provide any updates to these forward-looking statements even if its expectations change. Further information on potential factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect operating and financial results is included in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and subsequent Forms 10-Q, including in each case under the heading RISK FACTORS, and in the Company's other filings with the SEC. The information in this press release should be read in conjunction with a review of the Company's filings with the SEC including the information in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and subsequent Forms 10-Q, under the heading MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS.

# # #

Disclaimer

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 12:41:12 UTC
