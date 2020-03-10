LACROIX Group : First employee shareholding plan successful 37% of Group employees, including 2 out of every 3 French employees become company shareholders.





First employee shareholding plan successful

37% of Group employees,

including 2 out of every 3 French employees

become company shareholders

International technology equipment supplier LACROIX Group (LACR - FR0000066607) is pleased to announce the success of its first employee shareholding plan.

Under the plan, 40,000 shares from the Group’s treasury stock (1.1% of its share capital) were issued by the fund “LACROIX Engagement”, which was set up specifically for the occasion and has been incorporated into the Group’s employee savings plan (PEE). The share of eligible staff in France and abroad accounted for nearly 85% of the Group’s total headcount, i.e. 3,384 employees. The transaction was overseen by the French stock market authority, the AMF, which granted its approval on 6 December 2019.

By the end of the subscription period, which ran from 10-24 February 2020, 1,256 employees, or 37% of the total eligible workforce, had taken part in the transaction. In France, 66% of eligible employees decided to sign up to this first shareholding plan.

“We are delighted to announce the huge success of our first employee shareholding plan. Through this initiative, we hope to further strengthen our employees’ involvement in the development of our business. The extent of their participation is a very positive sign and a strong indicator of their confidence in the company's strategy.” says LACROIX Group’s CEO, Vincent Bedouin.

