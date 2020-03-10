LACROIX Group : First employee shareholding plan successful 37% of Group employees, including 2 out of every 3 French employees become company shareholders.

Log in
03/10/2020 | 12:40pm EDT


First employee shareholding plan successful
37% of Group employees,
including 2 out of every 3 French employees
 become company shareholders

International technology equipment supplier LACROIX Group (LACR - FR0000066607) is pleased to announce the success of its first employee shareholding plan.

Under the plan, 40,000 shares from the Group’s treasury stock (1.1% of its share capital) were issued by the fund “LACROIX Engagement”, which was set up specifically for the occasion and has been incorporated into the Group’s employee savings plan (PEE). The share of eligible staff in France and abroad accounted for nearly 85% of the Group’s total headcount, i.e. 3,384 employees. The transaction was overseen by the French stock market authority, the AMF, which granted its approval on 6 December 2019.

By the end of the subscription period, which ran from 10-24 February 2020, 1,256 employees, or 37% of the total eligible workforce, had taken part in the transaction. In France, 66% of eligible employees decided to sign up to this first shareholding plan.

 “We are delighted to announce the huge success of our first employee shareholding plan. Through this initiative, we hope to further strengthen our employees’ involvement in the development of our business. The extent of their participation is a very positive sign and a strong indicator of their confidence in the company's strategy.” says LACROIX Group’s CEO, Vincent Bedouin.

Upcoming events
Annual General Meeting: 13 March 2020
First-half revenue: 12 May 2020

About LACROIX Group

LACROIX Group is an international technological equipment manufacturer determined to put its technical and industrial expertise to work building a connected, responsible world. A 30% listed, 70% family-owned ISE, LACROIX Group combines the agility that is crucial for innovating in a constantly changing technological world with the capacity to industrialise robust, secure equipment and the long-term vision to invest and build the future. LACROIX Group designs and manufactures electronics for its clients, particularly in the automotive, automation, aerospace, industry and healthcare sectors. LACROIX Group also supplies secure, connected equipment used to manage critical infrastructures such as smart cities (public lighting, signage, traffic management, V2X) as well as water and energy infrastructures. Drawing on its extensive experience and expertise, the Group is working with its clients and partners to forge a bridge between the world of today and the world of tomorrow. It is helping them build the industry of the future and seize the opportunities for innovation all around them, and providing them with the equipment for a smarter world.

Contacts

LACROIX Group
Deputy CEO & Executive VP - Finance
Nicolas Bedouin
info@lacroix-group.com
Tel: +33 (2) 40 92 58 56		ACTIFIN
Press Relations
Jennifer Jullia
  jjullia@actifin.fr
Tel: +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19		ACTIFIN
Financial Communication
Stéphane Ruiz
sruiz@actifin.fr
Tel: +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

