Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Lacroix    LACR   FR0000066607

LACROIX

(LACR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Lacroix Group : A successful start to the year. Q1 2019/2020 revenue +7.6%. Annual targets confirmed.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 12:20pm EST


 

A successful start to the year

Q1 2019/2020 revenue +7.6%

Annual targets confirmed

 In € million Fiscal Year
2019/2020 		Fiscal Year
2018/2019 		Change
LACROIX Electronics 79.9 75.5 +5.8%
LACROIX Environment 18.3 13.3 +37.6%
LACROIX City  27.2 27.6 -1.5%
Total LACROIX Group 125.4 116.5 +7.6%

LACROIX Group (LACR - FR0000066607), an international technology equipment supplier, recorded revenue of €125.4m for the first quarter of fiscal 2019-2020 (running from 1 October to 31 December, 2019), an increase of 7.6% relative to the year-earlier period. On a like-for-like basis, organic growth came to 3.3%.

LACROIX Electronics gets back on the growth path

The LACROIX Electronics business chalked up 5.8% growth in revenue to €79.9m, compared with a 5% decline over the same period of fiscal 2018-2019. This return to growth was driven by the improvement seen in Poland, with the rally in demand for onboard electronics in the auto industry. Business activity also gained from the return to normal operating conditions at the Tunisian plant, after the fire that hindered production in 2019.

LACROIX City: stable revenue again underpinned by Public Lighting

LACROIX City recorded revenue of €27.2m, compared to €27.6m in Q1 2018-2019, after a slight dip of 1.5%. As in previous months, business activity was again underpinned primarily by Public Lighting control and management equipment (+9.7% at €4.8m). Meanwhile, sales of Road Signalling systems were on the rise, with revenue up 1.1% at €16.9m.

LACROIX Equipment: solid momentum becoming firm trend

LACROIX Equipment generated solid growth in revenue of 37.6% (+2.1% on like-for-like) to €18.3m. This is a highly satisfactory performance given the extremely demanding comparison with the first quarter of fiscal 2018-2019 (+19%).

Excluding the positive contribution from SAE-IT Systems, which was acquired in February 2019, revenue was fuelled by healthy momentum in the water market, with LACROIX consolidating its positions in France (organic growth of 2.5%) despite the tough comparison base in Q1 2018-2019 (+29%), and confirming the sustained rate of growth generated abroad (+7.8%).

Project Symbiose: financial partnership with Bpifrance

In addition to these favourable trends in business activity, the start of the year saw a major step forward with the Symbiose project, the aim of which being to launch a smart, digital, automated and environmentally-friendly factory by end 2021.

To that end, LACROIX Group announced in early February that it was forming a partnership with SPI (Sociétés de Projets Industriels), a fund investing in industrial projects managed by Bpifrance. The aim is to create a joint industrial company that will invest €25m in this new Industry 4.0 production plant based in Beaupréau-en-Mauges (in the North West of France).

Annual targets confirmed

Spurred by this fine start to the year, LACROIX Group is confirming its targets for the full fiscal year, i.e. growth of nearly 7%, compared to 2.8% in 2018-2019. This will put it on track to generate revenue of around €515m in line with the target initially set in its strategic plan.

Surpassing this historic milestone of €500m is expected to come in step with additional earnings growth. The Group has already set a current operating income target of more than €21m, which is perfectly in line with its ambitions. Achieving that goal would mean more than doubling current operating income in four years (2.5x in fact), consistent with the performance objective in which the Group is fully invested.

Upcoming events

Annual General Meeting: 13 March 20201

First-half revenue: 14 May 2020

About LACROIX Group

LACROIX Group is an international technological equipment manufacturer determined to put its technical and industrial expertise to work building a connected, responsible world.

A 30% listed, 70% family-owned ISE, LACROIX Group combines the agility that is crucial for innovating in a constantly changing technological world with the capacity to industrialise robust, secure equipment and the long-term vision to invest and build the future.

LACROIX Group supplies secure, connected equipment used to manage Smart City infrastructures (public lighting, signage, traffic management, V2X) as well as water and energy infrastructures.

LACROIX Group also designs and manufactures electronics for its clients, particularly in the automotive, automation, aerospace, industry and healthcare sectors.

Drawing on its extensive experience and expertise, the Group is working with its clients and partners to forge a bridge between the world of today and the world of tomorrow. It is helping them build the industry of the future and seize the opportunities for innovation all around them, and providing them with the equipment for a smarter world.

Contacts

LACROIX Group
Deputy CEO & Executive VP - Finance
Nicolas Bedouin
info@lacroix-group.com
Tel: +33 (0)2 40 92 58 56 		ACTIFIN
Press Relations
Jennifer Jullia
  jjullia@actifin.fr
Tel: +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19 		ACTIFIN
Financial Communication
Julien Mouret
jmouret@actifin.fr
Tel: +33 (0)1 56 88 11 14





 

1 And not 17 February 2020 as initially scheduled



 

 

Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LACROIX
12:20pLACROIX GROUP : A successful start to the year. Q1 2019/2020 revenue +7.6%. Annu..
GL
02/04Bottled water firms turn on the taps with filters, flavors and fizz
RE
01/31Coca-Cola's Sales Beat Expectations -- WSJ
DJ
01/30Coca-Cola Posts Higher Quarterly Sales -- 2nd Update
DJ
01/30Coca-Cola Posts Higher Quarterly Sales -- Update
DJ
01/30Coca-Cola Posts Higher Quarterly Sales
DJ
01/21A Rental Car? A Vintage Mustang? It Was Both
DJ
2019LACROIX GROUP - FISCAL YEAR 2018-201 : significantly improved earnings
GL
2019LACROIX GROUP : Revenue of financial year 2018-2019
GL
2019LACROIX : 4th quarter earnings
CO
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 511 M
EBIT 2020 22,0 M
Net income 2020 14,1 M
Debt 2020 50,9 M
Yield 2020 3,38%
P/E ratio 2020 7,36x
P/E ratio 2021 7,19x
EV / Sales2020 0,30x
EV / Sales2021 0,30x
Capitalization 101 M
Chart LACROIX
Duration : Period :
Lacroix Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LACROIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 29,30  €
Last Close Price 28,10  €
Spread / Highest target 6,76%
Spread / Average Target 4,27%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vincent Bedouin President & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Paul Bedouin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Bedouin Chief Operating Officer & Finance Director
Goulard Loïc Executive VP-Information & Systems
Pierre Tiers Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LACROIX2.18%110
KEYENCE CORPORATION0.52%85 288
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE5.60%57 990
EMERSON ELECTRIC-3.19%46 133
EATON CORPORATION PLC9.30%43 006
NIDEC CORPORATION-2.22%38 883
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group