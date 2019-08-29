Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Lacroix    LACR   FR0000066607

LACROIX

(LACR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Lacroix : Group positions itself as European leader in Smart City technology with the acquisition of Belgian company Smartnodes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 02:45am EDT

  		    Press release
29/08/2019

LACROIX Group positions itself as European leader in Smart City technology with the acquisition of Belgian company Smartnodes.

LACROIX Group has just concluded a strategic deal by acquiring the Belgian start-up Smartnodes, a small company founded on inter-university research which has won numerous international awards for its innovations in Smart Lighting systems.

 

This start-up, with around fifteen employees, strengthens the European position of LACROIX Group in the Smart Cities market, complementing its offer related to the intelligent management of street lighting infrastructure.

With Smartnodes, the group is expanding its offer thanks to dynamic products at the cutting edge of technology, while also strengthening its highly skilled engineering teams. In doing so, it aims to accelerate its ability to implement new road-management use cases by harnessing street lighting infrastructure with dynamic technology. Smart Lighting regulates the zones, times and intensity of lighting for environmentally friendly cities, while retaining visual attractiveness and safety. Available in all public places, the street lighting network, fitted with new sensors, thus becomes the support base for the development of Smart City networks.

LACROIX Group strengthens its European position as a Smart City technology provider.
Already established in Spain, Germany and Italy, LACROIX Group is expanding its European footprint with the acquisition of Smartnodes.  After covering Belgium and the Netherlands, the priority targets for Smartnodes are France, the DACH countries (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) and Northern Europe, drawing on an extensive and highly dynamic offer.
 “With a keen high-tech focus, the company Smartnodes, a spin-off of the University of Liège and the University of Louvain, is a pure start-up which, in a very short space of time, has successfully developed and marketed outside Belgium a range of detection and communication (IoT) products based on the implementation of a low-bandwidth mesh network and edge-computing systems. Smartnodes can rely on a very fine team of engineers and sales representatives committed to meeting the challenges of tomorrow’s cities,” emphasises Jean Beka, CEO of Smartnodes.

An acquisition in line with LACROIX Group’s Smart Cities growth strategy.
 “The arrival of Smartnodes, following on from the group’s acquisition of Sogexi in 2016, strengthens our European leadership in the field of smart street lighting management. This is in line with the takeover of SAE IT-systems at the beginning of 2019 in support of our goal to become the technological equipment leader in the Smart Cities market," says Vincent Bedouin, LACROIX Group's Chairman and CEO.

ABOUT LACROIX Group
LACROIX Group is an international technological equipment manufacturer, aiming to serve a connected and responsible world with its technical and industrial excellence. Registered as a family business, the Group is able to combine the agility necessary to innovate in a constantly changing technological world with the long-term vision to invest in and build the future.
LACROIX Group provides connected, secure equipment for the management of smart road infrastructure (street lighting, traffic management and regulation, signage, V2X) through LACROIX City and for the management of water and energy infrastructure through LACROIX Environment.
LACROIX Group also develops and produces electronic equipment for its automobile, home automation, aeronautics, industry and healthcare customers through LACROIX Electronics.
Far from having big futuristic plans which are totally unrealistic, the Group works with its customers and partners to link today’s world and tomorrow’s world. By helping them to build the industry of the future and to benefit from the innovation opportunities all around us, LACROIX Group provides the equipment for a smarter world.
The Group has its head office in Saint Herblain, and operates in France, Germany, Poland, Tunisia, Spain, Italy and Singapore. It has a turnover of €468 M. It is managed by Vincent Bedouin. 70% of its capital is family-owned and 30% is listed in Compartment C of Euronext.
Further information: www.lacroix-group.com.

ABOUT SMARTNODES
Smartnodes is a company specialising in the development and marketing of communication modules fitted with sensors and edge-computing technology for Smart City solutions.  Smartnodes distributes its IOT products to public authorities, as well as to the private sector.
The company is based in Liège, Belgium.  Further information: www.smartnodes.be.

PRESS CONTACT: Giotto – Laure Desalins - +33 (0)6 66 27 21 62 – l.desalins@giotto-cr.com

 

Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LACROIX
02:45aLACROIX : Group positions itself as European leader in Smart City technology wit..
GL
07/27Pepsi Needs a Win With Gatorade -- WSJ
DJ
07/25LACROIX GROUP : Q3 Quarterly activity report - Financial year 2018-2019
GL
06/18LACROIX GROUP : Half-year results - Financial year 2018-2019
GL
06/13LACROIX SA : half-yearly earnings release
05/13LACROIX GROUP : Half-Year revenue - Financial year 2018-2019
GL
04/11LACROIX : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/22LACROIX : 2018 activity report
PU
02/14LACROIX SA : Q1 Quarterly activity report - Financial Year 2018-2019
GL
02/14LACROIX : 1st quarter earnings
CO
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 476 M
EBIT 2019 14,6 M
Net income 2019 9,15 M
Debt 2019 47,0 M
Yield 2019 4,93%
P/E ratio 2019 7,50x
P/E ratio 2020 5,48x
EV / Sales2019 0,24x
EV / Sales2020 0,22x
Capitalization 66,2 M
Chart LACROIX
Duration : Period :
Lacroix Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LACROIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 24,00  €
Last Close Price 18,55  €
Spread / Highest target 50,9%
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vincent Bedouin President & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Paul Bedouin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Bedouin Chief Operating Officer & Finance Director
Goulard Loïc Executive VP-Information & Systems
Pierre Tiers Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LACROIX-3.39%73
KEYENCE CORPORATION14.85%70 071
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE22.67%44 632
NIDEC CORPORATION14.44%38 093
EMERSON ELECTRIC-3.21%35 227
EATON CORPORATION PLC11.94%32 281
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group