Ladder Capital Corp : Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Dividends

Ladder Capital Corp (“Ladder” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LADR) today announced the tax treatment of its 2018 Class A common stock dividend payments. For the tax year ended December 31, 2018 the tax treatment of distributions paid in respect of Class A common stock are as follows:

Record

Date Payable

Date Distribution

per Share Ordinary

Dividends Qualified

Dividends Capital

Gain Unrecaptured

1250 Gain 12/11/2017 1/3/2018(1) $0.050 $0.038 $ - $0.012 $0.001 3/12/2018 4/2/2018 0.315 0.239 - 0.076 $0.009 6/11/2018 7/2/2018 0.325 0.246 - 0.079 $0.009 9/17/2018 10/1/2018 0.325 0.246 - 0.079 $0.009 12/10/2018 1/24/2019(2) 0.570 0.432 - 0.138 $0.015 Total 2018 Dividends $1.585 $1.201 $ - $0.384 $0.043

(1) $0.265 of the $0.315 fourth quarter dividend paid on 1/3/2018 is considered a 2017 dividend for U.S. federal income tax purposes. $0.050 is considered a 2018 dividend for U.S. federal income tax purposes and is reflected in 2018 tax reporting. (2) The $0.57 fourth quarter dividend paid on 1/24/2019 is considered a 2018 dividend for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

About Ladder

Ladder is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that is a leader in commercial real estate finance. Ladder originates and invests in a diverse portfolio of commercial real estate and real estate-related assets, focusing on senior secured assets. Ladder’s investment activities include: (i) direct origination of commercial real estate first mortgage loans; (ii) investments in investment grade securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate; and (iii) investments in net leased and other commercial real estate equity. Founded in 2008, Ladder is run by a highly experienced management team with extensive expertise in all aspects of the commercial real estate industry, including origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Led by Brian Harris, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Ladder is headquartered in New York City with regional offices in California and Florida.

