Ladder Capital Corp : Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Dividends

Ladder Capital Corp (“Ladder” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LADR) today
announced the tax treatment of its 2018 Class A common stock dividend
payments. For the tax year ended December 31, 2018 the tax treatment of
distributions paid in respect of Class A common stock are as follows:
|
Record
Date
|
|
|
|
Payable
Date
|
|
|
|
Distribution
per Share
|
|
|
|
Ordinary
Dividends
|
|
|
|
Qualified
Dividends
|
|
|
|
Capital
Gain
|
|
|
|
Unrecaptured
1250 Gain
|
12/11/2017
|
|
|
|
1/3/2018(1)
|
|
|
|
$0.050
|
|
|
|
$0.038
|
|
|
|
$ -
|
|
|
|
$0.012
|
|
|
|
$0.001
|
3/12/2018
|
|
|
|
4/2/2018
|
|
|
|
0.315
|
|
|
|
0.239
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
0.076
|
|
|
|
$0.009
|
6/11/2018
|
|
|
|
7/2/2018
|
|
|
|
0.325
|
|
|
|
0.246
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
0.079
|
|
|
|
$0.009
|
9/17/2018
|
|
|
|
10/1/2018
|
|
|
|
0.325
|
|
|
|
0.246
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
0.079
|
|
|
|
$0.009
|
12/10/2018
|
|
|
|
1/24/2019(2)
|
|
|
|
0.570
|
|
|
|
0.432
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
0.138
|
|
|
|
$0.015
|
Total 2018 Dividends
|
|
|
|
$1.585
|
|
|
|
$1.201
|
|
|
|
$ -
|
|
|
|
$0.384
|
|
|
|
$0.043
|
(1) $0.265 of the $0.315 fourth quarter dividend paid on 1/3/2018 is
considered a 2017 dividend for U.S. federal income tax purposes.
$0.050 is considered a 2018 dividend for U.S. federal income tax
purposes and is reflected in 2018 tax reporting.
|
|
(2) The $0.57 fourth quarter dividend paid on 1/24/2019 is
considered a 2018 dividend for U.S. federal income tax purposes.
About Ladder
Ladder is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that is a
leader in commercial real estate finance. Ladder originates and invests
in a diverse portfolio of commercial real estate and real estate-related
assets, focusing on senior secured assets. Ladder’s investment
activities include: (i) direct origination of commercial real estate
first mortgage loans; (ii) investments in investment grade securities
secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate; and (iii)
investments in net leased and other commercial real estate equity.
Founded in 2008, Ladder is run by a highly experienced management team
with extensive expertise in all aspects of the commercial real estate
industry, including origination, credit, underwriting, structuring,
capital markets and asset management. Led by Brian Harris, the Company’s
Chief Executive Officer, Ladder is headquartered in New York City with
regional offices in California and Florida.
