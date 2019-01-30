Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ladder Capital Corp    LADR

LADDER CAPITAL CORP (LADR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ladder Capital Corp : Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Dividends

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 04:16pm EST

Ladder Capital Corp (“Ladder” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LADR) today announced the tax treatment of its 2018 Class A common stock dividend payments. For the tax year ended December 31, 2018 the tax treatment of distributions paid in respect of Class A common stock are as follows:

Record
Date

     

Payable
Date

     

Distribution
per Share

     

Ordinary
Dividends

     

Qualified
Dividends

     

Capital
Gain

     

Unrecaptured
1250 Gain

12/11/2017

1/3/2018(1)

$0.050

$0.038

$ -

$0.012

$0.001

3/12/2018

4/2/2018

0.315

0.239

-

0.076

$0.009

6/11/2018

7/2/2018

0.325

0.246

-

0.079

$0.009

9/17/2018

10/1/2018

0.325

0.246

-

0.079

$0.009

12/10/2018

1/24/2019(2)

0.570

0.432

-

0.138

$0.015

Total 2018 Dividends

     

$1.585

     

$1.201

     

$ -

     

$0.384

     

$0.043

(1) $0.265 of the $0.315 fourth quarter dividend paid on 1/3/2018 is considered a 2017 dividend for U.S. federal income tax purposes. $0.050 is considered a 2018 dividend for U.S. federal income tax purposes and is reflected in 2018 tax reporting.
 
(2) The $0.57 fourth quarter dividend paid on 1/24/2019 is considered a 2018 dividend for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

About Ladder

Ladder is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that is a leader in commercial real estate finance. Ladder originates and invests in a diverse portfolio of commercial real estate and real estate-related assets, focusing on senior secured assets. Ladder’s investment activities include: (i) direct origination of commercial real estate first mortgage loans; (ii) investments in investment grade securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate; and (iii) investments in net leased and other commercial real estate equity. Founded in 2008, Ladder is run by a highly experienced management team with extensive expertise in all aspects of the commercial real estate industry, including origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Led by Brian Harris, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Ladder is headquartered in New York City with regional offices in California and Florida.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LADDER CAPITAL CORP
04:16pLADDER CAPITAL CORP : Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Dividends
BU
01/24LADDER CAPITAL CORP : Announces Payment of Fourth Quarter 2018 Dividend to Holde..
BU
01/03LADDER CAPITAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2018LADDER CAPITAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2018LADDER CAPITAL CORP : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Sto..
BU
2018LADDER CAPITAL CORP : Announces Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
BU
2018LADDER CAPITAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
2018LADDER CAPITAL : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018LADDER CAPITAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
2018LADDER CAPITAL CORP : Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results, Announces 4.6% Cash Di..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 410 M
EBIT 2018 199 M
Net income 2018 167 M
Debt 2018 923 M
Yield 2018 8,23%
P/E ratio 2018 10,77
P/E ratio 2019 14,00
EV / Sales 2018 7,07x
EV / Sales 2019 9,45x
Capitalization 1 976 M
Chart LADDER CAPITAL CORP
Duration : Period :
Ladder Capital Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LADDER CAPITAL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 18,3 $
Spread / Average Target 8,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Richard Harris Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pamela L. McCormack President
Alan H. Fishman Non-Executive Chairman
Marc A. Fox Chief Financial Officer
Michael Mazzei Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LADDER CAPITAL CORP9.11%1 976
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.5.91%15 460
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP3.25%9 452
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP18.37%6 145
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.9.39%5 937
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC5.74%4 056
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.