Ladder Capital Corp : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) will release its fourth quarter and
full year 2018 results on February 27, 2019 after the close of markets
that day. The Company will host a conference call and webcast for
investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that day to discuss the financial
results.
The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-4018 domestic
or (201) 689-8471 international. Individuals who dial in will be asked
to identify themselves and their affiliations. For those unable to
participate, an audio replay will be available from 8:00 p.m. Eastern
Time on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 through midnight Wednesday, March
13, 2019. To access the replay, please call (844) 512-2921 domestic or
(412) 317-6671 international, access code 13686215. The conference call
will also be webcast through a link on Ladder Capital Corp’s Investor
Relations website at ir.laddercapital.com/event.
A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the
above website.
About Ladder
Ladder is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that is a
leader in commercial real estate finance. Ladder originates and invests
in a diverse portfolio of commercial real estate and real estate-related
assets, focusing on senior secured assets. Ladder’s investment
activities include: (i) direct origination of commercial real estate
first mortgage loans; (ii) investments in investment grade securities
secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate; and (iii)
investments in net leased and other commercial real estate equity.
Founded in 2008, Ladder is run by a highly experienced management team
with extensive expertise in all aspects of the commercial real estate
industry, including origination, credit, underwriting, structuring,
capital markets and asset management. Led by Brian Harris, the Company’s
Chief Executive Officer, Ladder is headquartered in New York City with
regional offices in California and Florida.
