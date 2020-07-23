Log in
Ladder Capital Corp : to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results

07/23/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) will release its second quarter 2020 results on July 30, 2020 after the close of markets that day. The Company will host a conference call and webcast for investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that day to discuss the financial results.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-4018 domestic or (201) 689-8471 international. Individuals who dial in will be asked to identify themselves and their affiliations. For those unable to participate, an audio replay will be available from 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 30, 2020 through midnight Thursday, August 13, 2020. To access the replay, please call (844) 512-2921 domestic or (412) 317-6671 international, access code 13706742. The conference call will also be webcast through a link on Ladder Capital Corp’s Investor Relations website at ir.laddercapital.com/event. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the above website.

About Ladder

Ladder is an internally-managed commercial real estate investment trust with over $6 billion of assets. Our investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing attractive risk-adjusted returns. As one of the nation’s leading commercial real estate capital providers, we specialize in underwriting commercial real estate and offering flexible capital solutions within a sophisticated platform.

Ladder originates and invests in a diverse portfolio of commercial real estate and real estate-related assets, focusing on senior secured assets. Our investment activities include: (i) our primary business of originating senior first mortgage fixed and floating rate loans collateralized by commercial real estate with flexible loan structures; (ii) investing in investment grade securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate; and (iii) owning and operating commercial real estate, including net leased commercial properties.

Founded in 2008, and led by Brian Harris, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Ladder is run by a highly experienced management team with extensive expertise in all aspects of the commercial real estate industry, including origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Members of Ladder’s management and board of directors are highly aligned with the Company’s investors, owning over 10% of the Company’s equity.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 175 M - -
Net income 2020 -3,81 M - -
Net Debt 2020 5 021 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -292x
Yield 2020 11,8%
Capitalization 843 M 843 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 33,5x
Nbr of Employees 75
Free-Float 75,6%
Chart LADDER CAPITAL CORP
Duration : Period :
Ladder Capital Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LADDER CAPITAL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 10,58 $
Last Close Price 7,78 $
Spread / Highest target 47,8%
Spread / Average Target 36,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Richard Harris Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pamela L. McCormack President & Director
Alan H. Fishman Non-Executive Chairman
Marc A. Fox Chief Financial Officer
Paul Miceli Finance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LADDER CAPITAL CORP-56.87%843
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-23.25%10 342
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-23.05%7 610
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-39.26%4 262
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-36.51%3 455
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.-50.40%3 321
