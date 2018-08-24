LADENB : Ladenburg Increases Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock by 25%

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS, LTS PrA,
LTSL, LTSF, LTSK) (“Ladenburg”), a publicly-traded, diversified
financial services company, today announced its Board of Directors has
approved an increase of its quarterly cash dividend to $.0125 per share
of common stock. The dividend is payable on September 28, 2018 to
shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 14, 2018.
“The increased dividend we announced today reflects the success of our
business operations. In addition, it emphasizes our commitment to
delivering value to our shareholders and reflects our confidence in
Ladenburg’s financial and operational strength,” said Richard Lampen,
President and Chief Executive Officer of Ladenburg.
Future declarations of quarterly dividends are subject to the
determination and discretion of Ladenburg’s Board of Directors.
About Ladenburg
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS; LTS PrA;
LTSL; LTSF; LTSK) is a publicly-traded diversified financial services
company based in Miami, Florida. Ladenburg’s subsidiaries include
industry-leading independent advisory and brokerage (IAB) firms
Securities America, Triad Advisors, Securities Service Network,
Investacorp and KMS Financial Services, as well as Premier Trust,
Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Highland Capital Brokerage, a
leading independent life insurance brokerage company, Ladenburg Thalmann
Annuity Insurance Services, a full-service annuity processing and
marketing company, and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., an investment bank
which has been a member of the New York Stock Exchange for over 135
years. The company is committed to investing in the growth of its
subsidiaries while respecting and maintaining their individual business
identities, cultures, and leadership. For more information, please visit www.ladenburg.com.
This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within
the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995,
including statements regarding future financial performance, future
growth and the amount and timing of future quarterly dividends on the
Company’s common stock. These statements are based on management’s
current expectations or beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and
changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those
expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in
economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors, including the
SEC’s proposed rules and interpretations concerning the standards of
conduct for broker dealers and investment advisers when dealing with
retail investors, future cash flows, a change in the Company’s dividend
policy by the Company’s Board of Directors (which has the ability in its
sole discretion to increase, decrease or eliminate entirely the
Company’s dividend at any time) and other risks and uncertainties
affecting the operation of the Company’s business. These risks,
uncertainties and contingencies include those set forth in the Company’s
annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017
and other factors detailed from time to time in its other filings with
the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information set forth herein
should be read in light of such risks. Further, investors should keep in
mind that the Company’s quarterly revenue and profits can fluctuate
materially depending on many factors, including the number, size and
timing of completed offerings and other transactions. Accordingly, the
Company’s revenue and profits in any particular quarter may not be
indicative of future results. The Company is under no obligation to, and
expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise, except as required
by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180824005013/en/