LADENB : Ladenburg Increases Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock by 25%

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS, LTS PrA, LTSL, LTSF, LTSK) (“Ladenburg”), a publicly-traded, diversified financial services company, today announced its Board of Directors has approved an increase of its quarterly cash dividend to $.0125 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on September 28, 2018 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 14, 2018.

“The increased dividend we announced today reflects the success of our business operations. In addition, it emphasizes our commitment to delivering value to our shareholders and reflects our confidence in Ladenburg’s financial and operational strength,” said Richard Lampen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ladenburg.

Future declarations of quarterly dividends are subject to the determination and discretion of Ladenburg’s Board of Directors.

