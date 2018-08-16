LADENB : Ladenburg Thalmann Announces Closing of Public Offering of 7.25% Senior Notes Due 2028

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS; LTS PrA;
LTSL; LTSF) (the “Company”) today announced that it has closed its
previously announced underwritten registered public offering of $60
million aggregate principal amount of 7.25% senior notes due 2028 (the
“Notes”). The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to
purchase up to an additional $9 million aggregate principal amount of
Notes in connection with the offering to cover overallotments, if any.
The Notes are expected to be listed on the NYSE American and to trade
thereon within 30 days of the original issue date under the trading
symbol “LTSK.”
The offering resulted in net proceeds of approximately $58.1 million
after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions, but before
expenses. The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering
for general corporate purposes.
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, UBS Securities LLC and Ladenburg Thalmann &
Co. Inc., a subsidiary of the Company, acted as joint book-running
managers for the offering and BB&T Capital Markets, a division of BB&T
Securities, LLC, and Incapital LLC acted as co-managers for the offering.
The offering was made pursuant to the Company’s existing shelf
registration statement on Form S-3 previously filed with, and declared
effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The
offering was made only by means of a prospectus and a related prospectus
supplement, each of which has been filed with the SEC and copies of
which may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention:
Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, New York, NY 10014, or by
emailing prospectus@morganstanley.com
(telephone number 1-800-584-6837), UBS Securities LLC, Attention:
Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York,
10019 (telephone number 1-888-827-7275), or Ladenburg Thalmann & Co.
Inc., Attention: Syndicate Department, 277 Park Ave, 26th Floor, New
York, NY 10172, or by emailing prospectus@ladenburg.com
(telephone number 1-800-573-2541). You may also obtain these
documents for free, by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in this offering or any
other securities nor will there be any sale of these securities or any
other securities referred to in this press release in any state or
jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful
prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of
such state or jurisdiction.
About Ladenburg
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS; LTS PrA;
LTSL; LTSF) is a publicly-traded diversified financial services company
based in Miami, Florida. Ladenburg’s subsidiaries include
industry-leading independent advisory and brokerage (IAB) firms
Securities America, Triad Advisors, Securities Service Network,
Investacorp and KMS Financial Services, as well as Premier Trust,
Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Highland Capital Brokerage, a
leading independent life insurance brokerage company, Ladenburg Thalmann
Annuity Insurance Services, a full-service annuity processing and
marketing company, and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., an investment bank
which has been a member of the New York Stock Exchange for over 135
years. The company is committed to investing in the growth of its
subsidiaries while respecting and maintaining their individual business
identities, cultures, and leadership. For more information, please visit www.ladenburg.com.
This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within
the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995,
including statements regarding the Company’s offering of the Notes and
the anticipated use of the net proceeds of such offering. These
statements are based on management’s current expectations or beliefs and
are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results
may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements
herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or
regulatory factors, including the SEC’s proposed rules and
interpretations concerning the standards of conduct for broker dealers
and investment advisers when dealing with retail investors, future cash
flows, a change in the Company’s dividend policy by the Company’s Board
of Directors (which has the ability in its sole discretion to increase,
decrease or eliminate entirely the Company’s dividend at any time) and
other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of the Company’s
business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include those set
forth in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year
ended December 31, 2017 and other factors detailed from time to time in
its other filings with the SEC. The information set forth herein should
be read in light of such risks. Further, investors should keep in mind
that the Company’s quarterly revenue and profits can fluctuate
materially depending on many factors, including the number, size and
timing of completed offerings and other transactions.
Accordingly, the Company’s revenue and profits in any particular quarter
may not be indicative of future results. The Company is under no
obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or
alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise, except
as required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180816005677/en/