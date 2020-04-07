Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services : Advisor Group and Securities America Announce Recruitment of Hybrid Advisory Firm with More Than $120 Million in Total Client Assets

Alabama-Based 20/20 Wealth Management Group Affiliates via Securities America’s Arbor Point Advisors RIA Platform and Super-OSJ Bay View Capital Advisory Group

Advisor Group, the nation’s largest network of independent wealth management firms, and Securities America today announced the successful recruitment of 20/20 Wealth Management Group, a hybrid financial advisory practice based in Auburn, Ala. with more than $120 million in total client assets. The practice has affiliated with Securities America through one of its corporate RIAs, Arbor Point Advisors, as well as through Bay View Capital Advisory Group, a Super-OSJ based in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Securities America is part of Advisor Group, which also includes FSC Securities Corporation, Investacorp, KMS Financial Services, Royal Alliance Associates, SagePoint Financial, Securities Service Network, Triad Advisors and Woodbury Financial Services.

The practice has five advisors, including founding partner and branch manager Lon Simpson and founding partner Dr. Eugene Oks, as well as Timothy Aja, April Wallace and Jeff Nance. The firm specializes in retirement planning strategies for clients both in and approaching retirement.

Gregg Johnson, Executive Vice President of Recruiting & Revenue Acquisition for Advisor Group, said, “We are very pleased to bring aboard such a high-caliber practice as 20/20 Wealth Management Group. We pride ourselves on our ability to work seamlessly at all levels of our organization – from the network level, to the home office, to Arbor Point, to super-OSJ partners like Bay View Capital Advisory Group – to pursue our singular goal of helping financial advisors grow their businesses. We look forward to accomplishing great things together with the 20/20 Wealth Management team.”

Arbor Point Advisors serves advisors by providing them with solutions to manage numerous back-office and compliance functions while allowing them the autonomy to chart their own course in terms of business strategy and operations. The RIA’s ability to support the full range of affiliation models and custodial needs has made it an attractive destination for advisors across the industry and spurred it to robust growth in recent years. In 2019, Arbor Point added over $1 billion in advisory assets and raised its total client assets to nearly $4 billion.

Bay View Capital Advisory Group focuses on providing technology and compliance support that empowers advisors to build more satisfying, profitable businesses. Through its affiliation with Securities America, it offers advanced IT consultation; assistance in configuring networks to meet compliance and security standards; and guidance in procuring new hardware and IT infrastructure. It also offers advisors mentoring, succession planning assistance and practice acquisition support.

Lon Simpson said, “Having been in the wealth management industry for decades, I was familiar with Securities America’s reputation as a top-flight destination for entrepreneurial advisors who are always trying to grow their businesses and improve the service experience they offer their clients. When we began initial discussions, it was clear that the technology, practice management solutions and culture at Securities America were the exact right fit for our practice. The overall package of Securities America’s offerings, together with the culture and collaboration from the teams at Arbor Point Advisors and Bay View Capital Advisory Group, is a winning combination, and we look forward to thriving with their support.”

Jamie Price, President and CEO of Advisor Group, said, “On behalf of Advisor Group, we are thrilled to welcome 20/20 Wealth Management to the Securities America platform. Securities America is highly skilled in leveraging the expertise of its entire organization – including its corporate RIAs, Securities America Advisors and Arbor Point Advisors – and collaborating with its excellent affiliated Super-OSJs to empower the continued success of its advisors. With Advisor Group standing in their corner, as well, we look forward to helping 20/20 Wealth Management reach the next stage in its growth trajectory.”

About Securities America

Securities America is part of Advisor Group, one of the nation’s largest networks of independent financial professionals. Headquartered in Omaha and founded in 1984, Securities America supports approximately 2,600 independent financial professionals with innovative technology and wealth management platforms, practice management and business growth tools and a personalized service culture. The firm’s flexible, multi-custodial approach supports a range of business models including Super OSJs, independent RIAs, RIA-only advisors, hybrid advisors and financial institutions. For more information visit https://www.securitiesamerica.com/.

Securities offered through Securities America, Inc., member FINRA / SIPC. Advisory Services offered through Securities America Advisors, Inc. and Arbor Point Advisors, LLC.

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc. is the nation’s largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 11,300 financial professionals and overseeing over $450 billion in client assets. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients. Securities and investment advisory services are offered through its affiliated broker-dealers: FSC Securities Corporation; Royal Alliance Associates, Inc.; SagePoint Financial, Inc.; Woodbury Financial Services, Inc.; Securities America, Inc.; Triad Advisors, LLC.; Investacorp, Inc.; KMS Financial Services, Inc.; and Securities Service Network, LLC, members FINRA and SIPC, and Registered Investment Advisers. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial professionals and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

