Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services : Launches Advanced Planning Group And Expanded Rollout Of Link To The Future Program At Second Annual Elevate Advisory Symposium

MIAMI, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS, LTSL, LTS PrA, LTSF, LTSK) ('Ladenburg'), a publicly-traded diversified financial services company, today announced the successful conclusion of its second annual ELEVATE Advisory Symposium, designed to support the business growth of fee-based financial advisors across the company's five independent advisory and brokerage (IAB) subsidiaries, encompassing Securities America, Triad Advisors, Investacorp, KMS Financial Services, and Securities Service Network. More than 300 financial advisors affiliated with Ladenburg's IAB firms attended the invitation-only event - held at the JW Marriott in Nashville, Tenn., from January 13 through 15 - which delivered forward-thinking ideas, techniques and strategies to enhance advisors' fee-based businesses through holistic financial planning for clients.

Richard Lampen, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ladenburg, said, 'We kicked off 2019 with a resoundingly successful second annual ELEVATE Symposium, building on the high level of energy and engagement from our inaugural event from over a year ago. We're pleased with the overwhelmingly positive response among our invitees to the insights and expertise showcased at this conference, along with the enhanced networking and best practices sharing opportunities for financial advisors, strategic partners and home office staff. The depth and breadth of this event further underscores the power of Ladenburg and its subsidiaries' collective intellectual capital and resources, while affirming our company's position as a leading innovator of the network model for the independent financial advice industry.'

At this year's ELEVATE Symposium, Ladenburg also announced the launch of its enterprise-level Advanced Planning Group to enhance the comprehensive wealth management capabilities of financial advisors across all five of its IAB firms. Comprised of a team of dedicated consulting professionals with expertise in tax planning, estate planning and business planning, the Advanced Planning Group acts as a resource for financial advisors to allow them to deliver sophisticated and highly customized solutions for high net worth and upper quartile mass affluent clients to address complex challenges and opportunities.

From helping advisors navigate sensitive family dynamics while facilitating intergenerational wealth transfers, to constructing tax-smart portfolio strategies that require continuous monitoring, to supporting the corporate retirement plans of business owner wealth management clients with in-depth annual plan diagnostics and much more, the Advanced Planning Group enables financial advisors to add greater value to client relationships.

In a related development, Ladenburg also announced the rollout to all of its IAB firms and their financial advisors of the Link to the Future initiative, first introduced in April of last year by Securities America to its advisors. Link to the Future seeks to cultivate the next generation of financial advisors by providing college students across the country who are interested in entering the financial advice profession with funding and access to industry events, as well as potential mentoring relationships with established financial advisors and home office executives.

At this year's ELEVATE Symposium, Ladenburg welcomed an inaugural cohort of 20 recipients, selected from among university students across the country who are interested in pursuing a career in the financial advice space, providing them with conference scholarships that cover their travel and lodging expenses, along with full access to the Symposium's educational and professional sessions. The program also connected scholarship winners with specially selected financial advisors who served as on-site hosts to answer students' questions about the profession, guide them through various breakout sessions, and potentially build long-term mentor relationships.

ELEVATE's educational and networking sessions unfolded across four tracks - Advanced Planning, Advisor as Portfolio Manager, Growing Your Advisory Practice and Partnering with Third-Party Money Managers - with ample opportunity for advisors to customize their Symposium experience, meet with colleagues and leaders of their respective IABs, and to learn about products and services from strategic partners in the exhibitor marketplace.

John Blood, Senior Vice President of Advisory Services and Solutions, said, 'Interest among financial advisors in growing their fee-based business has continued to surge across the industry, and our annual ELEVATE Symposium helps to aligns our advisors with the leading-edge strategies and tools necessary to thrive in this evolving environment. In keeping with our commitment to actively look around corners and position our advisors ahead of the pack with macro-industry trends, we were delighted to utilize this event as an opportunity to bolster our fee-based advisory support programs with our Advanced Planning Group, while helping to lay the groundwork among all of our IAB firms to attract next gen financial advisors through our Link to the Future program expansion.'

Mr. Lampen concluded, 'Our annual ELEVATE event is just one example of the multiple resources that Ladenburg is mobilizing to help our financial advisors build stronger fee-based client relationships, while improving the efficiency and effectiveness of how these professionals serve such clients. Looking ahead, the successful conclusion of this event and the related new initiative launches demonstrate Ladenburg's focus on leveraging our capital, expertise and technology to drive innovation-led growth for our IAB firms and the 4,300 plus financial advisors throughout the country that we collectively serve.'

About Ladenburg Thalmann

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS, LTSL, LTS PrA, LTSF, LTSK) is a publicly-traded diversified financial services company based in Miami, Florida. Ladenburg's subsidiaries include industry-leading independent advisory and brokerage (IAB) firms Securities America, Triad Advisors, Securities Service Network, Investacorp and KMS Financial Services, as well as Premier Trust, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Highland Capital Brokerage, a leading independent life insurance brokerage company, Ladenburg Thalmann Annuity Insurance Services, a full-service annuity processing and marketing company, and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., an investment bank which has been a member of the New York Stock Exchange for over 135 years. The company is committed to investing in the growth of its subsidiaries while respecting and maintaining their individual business identities, cultures, and leadership. For more information, please visit www.ladenburg.com.

