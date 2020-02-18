Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services : SEC Filing - POS AM

As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 14, 2020

DEREGISTRATION OF SECURITIES

This Post-Effective Amendment (the 'Post-Effective Amendment') relates to the following Registration Statement on Form S-3 (the 'Registration Statement'):

● Registration Statement No. 333-216733, registering an indeterminate number of shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, shares of preferred stock, par value $0.0001 per share, depositary shares, debt securities, warrants, rights, purchase contracts and units of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. ('Ladenburg') in an aggregate initial offering price no greater than $500,000,000.

On February 14, 2020, Advisor Group Holdings, Inc. ('Advisor Group') completed its acquisition of Ladenburg. Pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger (the 'Merger Agreement'), dated as of November 11, 2019, by and among Ladenburg, Advisor Group and Harvest Merger Sub, Inc., a Florida corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of Advisor Group ('Merger Sub'), Merger Sub merged with and into Ladenburg (the 'Merger'), with Ladenburg continuing as the surviving corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of Advisor Group in the Merger.

At the effective time of the Merger (the 'Effective Time'), the issued and outstanding shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (each a 'Share' or, collectively, the 'Shares') of Ladenburg (other than (i) Shares owned by Advisor Group or any of its direct or indirect wholly owned subsidiaries or Ladenburg, and in each case, not held on behalf of third parties and (ii) restricted stock awards of Ladenburg) were converted into the right to receive $3.50 per Share in cash, without interest (the 'Per Share Merger Consideration').

As a result of the Merger, Ladenburg has terminated any and all of the offerings of Ladenburg's securities pursuant to the Registration Statement. Ladenburg hereby removes from registration any and all of the securities of Ladenburg registered under the Registration Statement that remain unsold as of the date of this Amendment, and hereby terminates the effectiveness of the Registration Statement.

