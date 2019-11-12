Log in
Shareholder Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its sale to Advisor Group

11/12/2019 | 12:33pm EST

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating Ladenburg (NYSE: LTS) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of the law in connection with the sale of Ladenburg to Advisor Group.

Click here to learn how to join the action: http://ademilaw.com/case/ladenburg-thalmann-financial-services-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP alleges Ladenburg's financial outlook is improving and yet shareholders will receive only $3.50 per share with the total enterprise value of the transaction at approximately $1.3 billion, taking into account Ladenburg's common stock, preferred stock and outstanding debt. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Ladenburg by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if Ladenburg accepts a superior bid. Ladenburg insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of Ladenburg's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Ladenburg.

If you own common stock in Ladenburg and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/ladenburg-thalmann-financial-services-inc.                        

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi--oreilly-llp-investigates-whether-ladenburg-thalmann-financial-services-inc-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-sale-to-advisor-group-300956515.html

SOURCE Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
