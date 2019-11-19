WeissLaw LLP Investigates Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. ("LTS" or the "Company") (NYSE: LTS) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Advisor Group ("Advisor Group"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, LTS shareholders will receive $3.50 for each LTS share they own.

WeissLaw is investigating whether LTS' Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the acquisition agreement. Notably, according to the President and CEO of Advisor Group, the combined company "will have one of the most comprehensive and best-in-class platforms for financial advisors in the industry."

Moreover, prior to the acquisition announcement, on November 8 the Company announced positive financial results for the third quarter of 2019. It reported revenues of $374.5 million, representing growth of 7.4% year-over-year when compared to the figures reported in the same period of the previous year.

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concerned whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed.

