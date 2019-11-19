Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services    LTS

LADENBURG THALMANN FINANCIAL SERVICES

(LTS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WeissLaw LLP Investigates Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 01:07pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. ("LTS" or the "Company") (NYSE: LTS) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Advisor Group ("Advisor Group").  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, LTS shareholders will receive $3.50 for each LTS share they own.

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own LTS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

http://www.weisslawllp.com/ladenburg-thalmann-financial-services-inc/

Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw is investigating whether LTS' Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the acquisition agreement.  Notably, according to the President and CEO of Advisor Group, the combined company "will have one of the most comprehensive and best-in-class platforms for financial advisors in the industry." 

Moreover, prior to the acquisition announcement, on November 8 the Company announced positive financial results for the third quarter of 2019.  It reported revenues of $374.5 million, representing growth of 7.4% year-over-year when compared to the figures reported in the same period of the previous year. 

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concerned whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed. 

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-ladenburg-thalmann-financial-services-inc-300961161.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LADENBURG THALMANN FINANCI
01:07pWeissLaw LLP Investigates Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.
PR
11/15READ NOW : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of LADENBURG TH..
PR
11/14LADENBURG THALMANN FINANCIAL SERVICE : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreemen..
AQ
11/12LADENBURG ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Proposed Sale of LTS ..
PR
11/12ALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Ladenburg Thalm..
PR
11/12SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether Ladenburg Thalman..
PR
11/12LADENBURG THALMANN FINANCIAL SERVICE : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial State..
AQ
11/08LADENBURG THALMANN FINANCIAL SERVICE : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
11/08LADENBURG : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/08LADENBURG THALMANN FINANCIAL SERVICE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF F..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group