LADG THAL : Ladenburg Announces $130.25 Million Stock and Options Repurchase

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS, LTS PrA,
LTSL, LTSF, LTSK) announced today that it repurchased 50.9 million
shares of its common stock from its largest shareholder, Dr. Phillip
Frost, and his affiliates. In addition, all of Dr. Frost’s 3.61 million
stock options were cancelled in exchange for a payment of $3.0 million.
The stock was purchased at a price of $2.50 per share. The consideration
for the transactions consisted of $53.9 million in cash and $76.35
million in newly-issued 7.25% senior notes due 2028 issued to Dr. Frost
and his affiliates.
Houlihan Lokey acted as financial advisor to the Company.
About Ladenburg
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS, LTS PrA,
LTSL, LTSF, LTSK) is a publicly-traded diversified financial services
company based in Miami, Florida. Ladenburg’s subsidiaries include
industry-leading independent advisory and brokerage (IAB) firms
Securities America, Triad Advisors, Securities Service Network,
Investacorp and KMS Financial Services, as well as Premier Trust,
Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Highland Capital Brokerage, a
leading independent life insurance brokerage company, Ladenburg Thalmann
Annuity Insurance Services, a full-service annuity processing and
marketing company, and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., an investment bank
which has been a member of the New York Stock Exchange for over 135
years. The company is committed to investing in the growth of its
subsidiaries while respecting and maintaining their individual business
identities, cultures, and leadership. For more information, please visit www.ladenburg.com.
