Iconic Dutch infrastructure project gets technology upgrade

01/11/2019 | 04:05am EST

Media Release

Zug, January 11, 2019

Iconic Dutch infrastructure project gets technology upgrade

LafargeHolcim has been awarded an important contract for the renovation of the Afsluitdijk, one of the Netherlands' key sea defense infrastructure projects, with a new specially developed solution protecting dykes against strong waves and rising sea water levels. The new Holcim Basalton Quattroblock will cover around 700,000 m2 of the 32 kilometer long dam. In addition, LafargeHolcim developed a sustainable and efficient logistics solution where materials are delivered by sea to avoid additional traffic on the dam. The total construction costs for the project which is currently among the largest infrastructure upgrades in the Netherlands are around EUR 550 million.

To ensure timely and seamless execution LafargeHolcim is also investing in the expansion of its Dutch concrete products plant that is part of its Solutions & Products segment. When completed this year, the expanded plant will be able to produce 1,000 tonnes of concrete Quattroblocks a day for customers in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany. LafargeHolcim has more than 40 years of experience in providing state-of-the-art sea defense solutions in the Netherlands and the investment will allow the company to grow this business further.

Marcel Cobuz, Region Head Europe: "As part of our Strategy 2022 - 'Building for Growth' we have committed to growing the new Solutions & Products segment further. We are very proud to be a partner in this landmark project that underlines our world-class capabilities in supporting challenging infrastructure projects. With sea levels expected to rise further we are offering solutions that contribute to protecting particularly vulnerable landscapes such as the Netherlands."



Afsluitdijk construction to be completed in 2023

The Afsluitdijk is a prime example of Dutch hydraulic engineering excellence. Since 1932 the dyke has protected large parts of the Netherlands against flooding from the Wadden Sea. After more than 85 years, the dyke is now in need of renewal and will be significantly reinforced. Its specifications will eventually enable it to withstand a storm that could occur once in 10,000 years and will also provide protection against rising sea water levels. Rijkswaterstaat which is part of the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management has commissioned the strengthening of the dyke, increasing the discharge capacity and building pumps to transport more water to the Wadden Sea. The project is led by the Levvel consortium (BAM, Van Oord and Rebel) and construction has begun at the end of 2018. It will be completed in 2023.

The LafargeHolcim solution will be used on the slope of the dyke and dams. Extensive tests have shown that the new Quattroblock is 40 percent more stable than the previous Basalton columns. As a result, a relatively low column height could be used in the design of the Afsluitdijk, which has major advantages in terms of durability, costs and practicability among others.

Watch the video on LafargeHolcim's sea defense solutions here.

More details on the Afsluitdijk can be found here.

About LafargeHolcim

LafargeHolcim is the global leader in building materials and solutions and operates four businesses segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete and Solutions & Products, which includes precast concrete, asphalt, mortar and building solutions. With its broad portfolio LafargeHolcim solves the toughest challenges masons, builders, architects and engineers are faced with, from urbanization to population growth and the demand for affordable housing. Headquartered in Switzerland, LafargeHolcim holds leading positions in all regions across the globe. It employs approximately 80,000 employees in around 80 countries and has a portfolio that is equally balanced between developing and mature markets. LafargeHolcim is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and on Euronext Paris, and is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) European Index.

More information is available on www.lafargeholcim.com

Follow us on Twitter @LafargeHolcim

About LafargeHolcim in the Netherlands

In the Netherlands, LafargeHolcim operates seven sites. The Group is present through Holcim Prefabwanden (Precast Concrete Parts), Holcim Coastal (Sea Defence/Concrete Elements) and Holcim Nederland Bouwmaterialen B.V. (Ready-Mix Concrete). The core business also includes the sale of cement and special binders (produced from Holcim Germany and Holcim Belgium) and sale of Vetra precast concrete parts (Germany), supplemented by services in research & development, logistics, and export. The Group's Dutch companies are part of the Holcim Germany Group.

More information is available on www.holcim.nl




NameTitle
Jan Jenisch Chief Executive Officer
Beat W. Hess Chairman
Géraldine Picaud Chief Financial Officer
Heike Faulhammer Group Head-Research & Development
Bertrand P. Collomb Independent Director
