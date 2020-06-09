Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  LafargeHolcim    LHN   CH0012214059

LAFARGEHOLCIM

(LHN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 06/09 03:48:45 am
42.3 CHF   -2.87%
03:39aLAFARGEHOLCIM : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
06/08Report on Payments to Governments LafargeHolcim -5-
DJ
06/08LAFARGEHOLCIM : Report on Payments to Governments LafargeHolcim -4-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

LAFARGEHOLCIM : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/09/2020 | 03:39am EDT

Elodie Rall from JP Morgan retains his positive opinion on the stock with a Buy rating.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LAFARGEHOLCIM
03:39aLAFARGEHOLCIM : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
06/08Report on Payments to Governments LafargeHolcim -5-
DJ
06/08LAFARGEHOLCIM : Report on Payments to Governments LafargeHolcim -4-
DJ
06/08LAFARGEHOLCIM : Report on Payments to Governments LafargeHolcim -3-
DJ
06/08LAFARGEHOLCIM : Report on Payments to Governments LafargeHolcim -2-
DJ
06/08Report on Payments to Governments LafargeHolcim Ltd For the year ended Decemb..
DJ
06/08LAFARGEHOLCIM : Report on Payments to Governments LafargeHolcim Ltd For the year..
BU
06/08Coronavirus widens the cracks in Egypt's cement industry
RE
06/04HEIDELBERGCEMENT : sales in Italy plunged in April, May - CFO
RE
06/02LAFARGEHOLCIM : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 22 423 M 23 417 M 23 417 M
Net income 2020 1 552 M 1 621 M 1 621 M
Net Debt 2020 8 253 M 8 618 M 8 618 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,9x
Yield 2020 4,41%
Capitalization 26 726 M 27 907 M 27 911 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 72 452
Free-Float 82,8%
Chart LAFARGEHOLCIM
Duration : Period :
LafargeHolcim Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAFARGEHOLCIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 46,22 CHF
Last Close Price 43,55 CHF
Spread / Highest target 35,5%
Spread / Average Target 6,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jan Jenisch Chief Executive Officer
Beat W. Hess Chairman
Géraldine Picaud Chief Financial Officer
Óscar Fanjul Martín Vice Chairman
Adrian W. Loader Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAFARGEHOLCIM-18.90%27 907
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-4.58%41 000
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED4.01%10 548
CHINA RESOURCES CEMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.74%8 695
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC-3.30%8 343
TAIWAN CEMENT CORP.0.57%8 019
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group