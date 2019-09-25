Log in
LafargeHolcim : Appointment of Magali Anderson as first Chief Sustainability Officer to the Executive Committee

09/25/2019 | 12:48am EDT

LafargeHolcim made today a major step with the creation of its first Chief Sustainability Officer position as part of the Executive Committee. LafargeHolcim is accelerating its efforts to be the industry leader on decarbonization, circular economy, health and safety and corporate social responsibility. Magali Anderson has been appointed to the position effective October 1, 2019.

Jan Jenisch, CEO: 'I am very pleased with the appointment of Magali as our first Chief Sustainability Officer. This will accelerate our vision of running our operations with zero harm to people and contributing to a built environment that will be carbon neutral, fully recyclable and with a positive environmental impact.'

'I am very excited to lead our company's sustainability efforts,' said Magali Anderson. 'We are uniquely positioned to be at the forefront of our industry and we must continue challenging ourselves to create value for all our stakeholders while helping the world build as sustainably and safely as possible.'

Magali Anderson a French national and a mechanical engineer, has an extensive international industry experience, acquired in a variety of general management, operational and functional roles in countries such as Brazil, Nigeria, Indonesia, Angola, Romania and China. She joined LafargeHolcim in 2016 as Head of Health & Safety and has since significantly improved the safety performance of the company.

About LafargeHolcim

LafargeHolcim is the global leader in building materials and solutions. We are active in four business segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete and Solutions & Products.

With leading positions in all regions of the world and a balanced portfolio between developing and mature markets, LafargeHolcim offers a broad range of high-quality building materials and solutions. LafargeHolcim experts solve the challenges that customers face around the world, whether they are building individual homes or major infrastructure projects. Demand for LafargeHolcim materials and solutions is driven by global population growth, urbanization, improved living standards and sustainable construction. Around 75,000 people work for the company in around 80 countries.

Disclaimer

LafargeHolcim Ltd. published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 04:47:05 UTC
