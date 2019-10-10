Log in
LAFARGEHOLCIM

(LHN)
LafargeHolcim : Correction to LafargeHolcim Press Pickup

10/10/2019 | 03:46am EDT

LafargeHolcim was the last strategic suitor pursuing the construction chemicals business due to BASF's valuation expectations for the division. "LafargeHolcim Declines to Bid for BASF Unit -Bloomberg," at 0640 GMT, incorrectly said LafargeHolcim was the last suitor because of BASF's disappointing outlook in the third paragraph. LafargeHolcim was the last strategic suitor, not the last suitor, and it dropped out because of valuation expectations rather than BASF's disappointing outlook, according to Bloomberg.

ChangeLast1st jan.
BASF SE -0.05% 62.06 Delayed Quote.2.73%
LAFARGEHOLCIM 2.02% 46.61 Delayed Quote.12.64%
