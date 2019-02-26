Log in
LafargeHolcim

LAFARGEHOLCIM

(LHN)
My previous session
  News  
LafargeHolcim : Lafarge Wins EUR110 Million Contracts in Paris Rail Project

02/26/2019 | 04:31am EST

By Cristina Roca

LafargeHolcim Ltd. (LHN.EB) has won transport-infrastructure contracts worth 110 million euros ($124.9 million) to help prepare Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games, it said Tuesday.

The Swiss construction company said it aims to work on the Grand Paris Express project over the next 15 years. As part of the contracts, LafargeHolcim will deliver materials to help build GPE's new railway and rail stations, and it will also use barges on the Seine river to manage excavated earth, it said.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@dowjones.com; @_cristinaroca

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LAFARGEHOLCIM 1.28% 43.49 Real-time Quote.19.84%
LAFARGEHOLCIM 0.80% 49.29 Delayed Quote.20.79%
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 27 510 M
EBIT 2018 3 411 M
Net income 2018 1 612 M
Debt 2018 14 421 M
Yield 2018 4,04%
P/E ratio 2018 18,56
P/E ratio 2019 14,30
EV / Sales 2018 1,60x
EV / Sales 2019 1,51x
Capitalization 29 690 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jan Jenisch Chief Executive Officer
Beat W. Hess Chairman
Géraldine Picaud Chief Financial Officer
Heike Faulhammer Group Head-Research & Development
Bertrand P. Collomb Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAFARGEHOLCIM20.79%29 663
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY18.51%28 184
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC1.42%9 134
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED-6.32%7 920
CHINA RESOURCES CEMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED21.65%7 609
TAIWAN CEMENT CORP--.--%6 763
