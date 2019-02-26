LafargeHolcim : Lafarge Wins EUR110 Million Contracts in Paris Rail Project

By Cristina Roca



LafargeHolcim Ltd. (LHN.EB) has won transport-infrastructure contracts worth 110 million euros ($124.9 million) to help prepare Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games, it said Tuesday.

The Swiss construction company said it aims to work on the Grand Paris Express project over the next 15 years. As part of the contracts, LafargeHolcim will deliver materials to help build GPE's new railway and rail stations, and it will also use barges on the Seine river to manage excavated earth, it said.

