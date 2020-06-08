Log in
LafargeHolcim

LAFARGEHOLCIM

(LHN)
LafargeHolcim : Report on Payments to Governments LafargeHolcim -4-

06/08/2020 | 10:45am EDT
Ciudad de México            397                                         397 
Gobierno de Coahuila 
Ramos Arizpe                     735                                         735 
Servicio de Administración 
Tributaria (SAT) 
Consolidated                     3,972                                       3,972 
Nicaragua                        104      3                                  107 
Direccion general de Ingresos 
EL BOQUERON (NI02) & COFRADIA 
 (NI04)                          104      3                                  107 
North America                    57,431   4,112      8,912   715             71,170 
Canada                           32,594   4,112      8,912   715             46,334 
Parkland County 
Juniper Pit                               28                 156             183 
Powel River Rural 
Texada                           161                                         161 
Alberta Tax & Revenue 
Administration 
Not attributable to projects     1,268                                       1,268 
Canada Revenue Agency 
Not attributable to projects     23,873                                      23,873 
District of Mission 
Cannon Aggregates                22       108                                130 
Municipal District of Bighorn 
#8 
Exshaw                           1,902                                       1,902 
City of Calgary 
Spyhill                          554                                         554 
Stoney Trail                     298                                         298 
City of Pitt Meadows 
Pitt River Quarry                25                  830                     855 
City of Abbotsford 
Abbotsford Sand & Gravel         32       276                                308 
Ward Road Quarry                 22       178                                201 
Sturgeon County 
Calahoo Pit                                                  336             336 
 
Canada - continued 
Lac Ste Anne County 
Onoway                           149      220                223             592 
Minister of Finance, Manitoba 
Dawson Road                      127                                         127 
District of West Kelowna 
Westlake                         189                                         189 
Minister of Finance, Alberta 
BLV Stoney Trail                          2,891                              2,891 
Minister of Finance, British 
Columbia 
Texada Quarry                             412                                412 
Township of Uxbridge 
Payments not attributable to 
 projects                        190                                         190 
Ontario Aggregates Resources 
Corporation 
Bath Plant                                           146                     146 
Brechin Quarry                                       204                     204 
Caledon Main                                         140                     140 
Dundas NQE                                           532                     532 
Goodwood Pit                                         115                     115 
McMillan Pit                                         145                     145 
Payments not attributable to 
 projects                                            1,950                   1,950 
West Paris Ext Pit                                   112                     112 
Woodstock Quarry                                     121                     121 
City of London 
Payments not attributable to 
 projects                        114                                         114 
Ville de Ste-Adele 
Ste-Adele Quarry                                     186                     186 
Town of Caledon 
Caledon Main                     163                                         163 
City of Ottawa 
Payments not attributable to 
 projects                        249                                         249 
Windsor Port Authority 
Windsor Dock                                         130                     130 
Ville de Montreal Est 
Montreal East Quarry             822                                         822 
Ville de Saint Gabriel 
St. Constant                                         464                     464 
Municipality of St-Gabriel 
St-Gabriel Pit                                       523                     523 
Ville de Montreal 
Montreal East Quarry             440                                         440 
Montreal Quarry                                      875                     875 
Ville de Gatineau 
Klock Quarry                                         238                     238 
 
Canada - continued 
Municipality County of 
Colchester 
Brookfield Plant                 234                                         234 
Toronto Port Lands Company 
Commissioner                     177                                         177 
City of Belleville 
Pt-Anne Quarry                   161                                         161 
Loyalist Township 
Bath Quarry Operations           574                                         574 
Township of Zorra 
Woodstock Quarry                 201                                         201 
Ville de Gatineau 
Payments not attributable to 
 projects                        172                                         172 
Hamilton Port Authority 
Payments not attributable to 
 projects                                            1,665                   1,665 
Toronto Port Authority 
Commissioner                                         535                     535 
City of Hamilton 
Dundas Quarry                    474                                         474 
USA                              24,836                                      24, 24,836 
Texas/ Ellis County 
Midlothian Plant                 3,013                                       3,013 
Texas/ Goose Creek CISD 
Houston TER                      317                                         317 
Missouri/ Ste Genevieve County 
School District R-11 
St. Gene Plant                   199                                         199 
Texas/ Harris County 
Houston TER                      105                                         105 
Maryland/ Washington County 
Hagerstown Plant (SLC)           106                                         106 
State of Maryland 
Corporate Office                 103                                         103 
Michigan 
Presque Isle Quarry              106                                         106 
Louisiana 
Three Rivers Quarry              104                                         104 
State of Louisiana 
Corporate Office                 205                                         205 
South Carolina/ Charleston 
County 
CHARLESTON TER (5505)            525                                         525 
Colorado// Fremont County 
Portland Plant                   1,532                                       1,532 
State of Indiana 
Corporate Office                 279                                         279 
Utah/ Morgan County 
Devil's Slide Plant              733                                         733 
 
 USA - continued 
South Carolina/ Orangeburg 
County 
Holly Hill Plant                 2,358                                       2,358 
State of Tennessee 
Corporate Office                 377                                         377 
New York/ Ravena - Coeymans - 
Selkirk School District 
RAVENA PLANT                     2,400                                       2,400 
State of North Carolina 
Corporate Office                 324                                         324 
Oklahoma/ Pontotoc County 
Ada Plant                        372                                         372 
Michigan/ Alpena 
ALPENA PLANT                     763                                         763 
State of Illinois 
Corporate Office                 489                                         489 
State of New Jersey 
Corporate Office                 251                                         251 
New York/ Albany County 
RAVENA PLANT                     173                                         173 
Michigan/ MI Dept of Treasury 
ALPENA PLANT                     176                                         176 
Missouri/ Ste. Genevieve County 
Dev. Economic Dev. Fund 
St. Gene Plant                   298                                         298 
Missouri/ Ste. Genevieve County 
St. Gene Plant                   3,980                                       3,980 
State of North Dakota 
Corporate Office                 416                                         416 
Alabama / Mobile County 
Theodore Plant                   480                                         480 
State of Texas 
Corporate Office                 792                                         792 
State of Oregon 
Corporate Office                 165                                         165 
Missouri/ Ste Genevieve County 
Comm Services Forum 
St. Gene Plant                   298                                         298 
State of Pennsylvania 
Corporate Office                 613                                         613 
State of Ohio 
Corporate Office                 488                                         488 
New York/ Coeymans Town 
RAVENA PLANT                     1,077                                       1,077 
State of Michigan 
Corporate Office                 412                                         412 
State of Minnesota 
Corporate Office                 329                                         329 
Massachusetts 
Littleton Quarry                 110                                         110 
USA - continued 
Maryland 
Kirby S&G                        140                                         140 
Maryland 
Rockville Quarry                 228                                         228 
Middle East Africa               26,751   9,032      24,883  1,351           62,017 
Algeria                          3,890    3,653      9       1,351           8,904 
Agence Nationale des 
activités minières 
Chouf Amar                                1,190                              1,190

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

06-08-20 1045ET

