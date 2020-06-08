LafargeHolcim : Report on Payments to Governments LafargeHolcim -4

Ciudad de México 397 397 Gobierno de Coahuila Ramos Arizpe 735 735 Servicio de Administración Tributaria (SAT) Consolidated 3,972 3,972 Nicaragua 104 3 107 Direccion general de Ingresos EL BOQUERON (NI02) & COFRADIA (NI04) 104 3 107 North America 57,431 4,112 8,912 715 71,170 Canada 32,594 4,112 8,912 715 46,334 Parkland County Juniper Pit 28 156 183 Powel River Rural Texada 161 161 Alberta Tax & Revenue Administration Not attributable to projects 1,268 1,268 Canada Revenue Agency Not attributable to projects 23,873 23,873 District of Mission Cannon Aggregates 22 108 130 Municipal District of Bighorn #8 Exshaw 1,902 1,902 City of Calgary Spyhill 554 554 Stoney Trail 298 298 City of Pitt Meadows Pitt River Quarry 25 830 855 City of Abbotsford Abbotsford Sand & Gravel 32 276 308 Ward Road Quarry 22 178 201 Sturgeon County Calahoo Pit 336 336 Canada - continued Lac Ste Anne County Onoway 149 220 223 592 Minister of Finance, Manitoba Dawson Road 127 127 District of West Kelowna Westlake 189 189 Minister of Finance, Alberta BLV Stoney Trail 2,891 2,891 Minister of Finance, British Columbia Texada Quarry 412 412 Township of Uxbridge Payments not attributable to projects 190 190 Ontario Aggregates Resources Corporation Bath Plant 146 146 Brechin Quarry 204 204 Caledon Main 140 140 Dundas NQE 532 532 Goodwood Pit 115 115 McMillan Pit 145 145 Payments not attributable to projects 1,950 1,950 West Paris Ext Pit 112 112 Woodstock Quarry 121 121 City of London Payments not attributable to projects 114 114 Ville de Ste-Adele Ste-Adele Quarry 186 186 Town of Caledon Caledon Main 163 163 City of Ottawa Payments not attributable to projects 249 249 Windsor Port Authority Windsor Dock 130 130 Ville de Montreal Est Montreal East Quarry 822 822 Ville de Saint Gabriel St. Constant 464 464 Municipality of St-Gabriel St-Gabriel Pit 523 523 Ville de Montreal Montreal East Quarry 440 440 Montreal Quarry 875 875 Ville de Gatineau Klock Quarry 238 238 Canada - continued Municipality County of Colchester Brookfield Plant 234 234 Toronto Port Lands Company Commissioner 177 177 City of Belleville Pt-Anne Quarry 161 161 Loyalist Township Bath Quarry Operations 574 574 Township of Zorra Woodstock Quarry 201 201 Ville de Gatineau Payments not attributable to projects 172 172 Hamilton Port Authority Payments not attributable to projects 1,665 1,665 Toronto Port Authority Commissioner 535 535 City of Hamilton Dundas Quarry 474 474 USA 24,836 24, 24,836 Texas/ Ellis County Midlothian Plant 3,013 3,013 Texas/ Goose Creek CISD Houston TER 317 317 Missouri/ Ste Genevieve County School District R-11 St. Gene Plant 199 199 Texas/ Harris County Houston TER 105 105 Maryland/ Washington County Hagerstown Plant (SLC) 106 106 State of Maryland Corporate Office 103 103 Michigan Presque Isle Quarry 106 106 Louisiana Three Rivers Quarry 104 104 State of Louisiana Corporate Office 205 205 South Carolina/ Charleston County CHARLESTON TER (5505) 525 525 Colorado// Fremont County Portland Plant 1,532 1,532 State of Indiana Corporate Office 279 279 Utah/ Morgan County Devil's Slide Plant 733 733 USA - continued South Carolina/ Orangeburg County Holly Hill Plant 2,358 2,358 State of Tennessee Corporate Office 377 377 New York/ Ravena - Coeymans - Selkirk School District RAVENA PLANT 2,400 2,400 State of North Carolina Corporate Office 324 324 Oklahoma/ Pontotoc County Ada Plant 372 372 Michigan/ Alpena ALPENA PLANT 763 763 State of Illinois Corporate Office 489 489 State of New Jersey Corporate Office 251 251 New York/ Albany County RAVENA PLANT 173 173 Michigan/ MI Dept of Treasury ALPENA PLANT 176 176 Missouri/ Ste. Genevieve County Dev. Economic Dev. Fund St. Gene Plant 298 298 Missouri/ Ste. Genevieve County St. Gene Plant 3,980 3,980 State of North Dakota Corporate Office 416 416 Alabama / Mobile County Theodore Plant 480 480 State of Texas Corporate Office 792 792 State of Oregon Corporate Office 165 165 Missouri/ Ste Genevieve County Comm Services Forum St. Gene Plant 298 298 State of Pennsylvania Corporate Office 613 613 State of Ohio Corporate Office 488 488 New York/ Coeymans Town RAVENA PLANT 1,077 1,077 State of Michigan Corporate Office 412 412 State of Minnesota Corporate Office 329 329 Massachusetts Littleton Quarry 110 110 USA - continued Maryland Kirby S&G 140 140 Maryland Rockville Quarry 228 228 Middle East Africa 26,751 9,032 24,883 1,351 62,017 Algeria 3,890 3,653 9 1,351 8,904 Agence Nationale des activités minières Chouf Amar 1,190 1,190

