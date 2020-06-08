LafargeHolcim : Report on Payments to Governments LafargeHolcim -4

Ciudad de México 397 397
Gobierno de Coahuila
Ramos Arizpe 735 735
Servicio de Administración
Tributaria (SAT)
Consolidated 3,972 3,972
Nicaragua 104 3 107
Direccion general de Ingresos
EL BOQUERON (NI02) & COFRADIA
(NI04) 104 3 107
North America 57,431 4,112 8,912 715 71,170
Canada 32,594 4,112 8,912 715 46,334
Parkland County
Juniper Pit 28 156 183
Powel River Rural
Texada 161 161
Alberta Tax & Revenue
Administration
Not attributable to projects 1,268 1,268
Canada Revenue Agency
Not attributable to projects 23,873 23,873
District of Mission
Cannon Aggregates 22 108 130
Municipal District of Bighorn
#8
Exshaw 1,902 1,902
City of Calgary
Spyhill 554 554
Stoney Trail 298 298
City of Pitt Meadows
Pitt River Quarry 25 830 855
City of Abbotsford
Abbotsford Sand & Gravel 32 276 308
Ward Road Quarry 22 178 201
Sturgeon County
Calahoo Pit 336 336
Canada - continued
Lac Ste Anne County
Onoway 149 220 223 592
Minister of Finance, Manitoba
Dawson Road 127 127
District of West Kelowna
Westlake 189 189
Minister of Finance, Alberta
BLV Stoney Trail 2,891 2,891
Minister of Finance, British
Columbia
Texada Quarry 412 412
Township of Uxbridge
Payments not attributable to
projects 190 190
Ontario Aggregates Resources
Corporation
Bath Plant 146 146
Brechin Quarry 204 204
Caledon Main 140 140
Dundas NQE 532 532
Goodwood Pit 115 115
McMillan Pit 145 145
Payments not attributable to
projects 1,950 1,950
West Paris Ext Pit 112 112
Woodstock Quarry 121 121
City of London
Payments not attributable to
projects 114 114
Ville de Ste-Adele
Ste-Adele Quarry 186 186
Town of Caledon
Caledon Main 163 163
City of Ottawa
Payments not attributable to
projects 249 249
Windsor Port Authority
Windsor Dock 130 130
Ville de Montreal Est
Montreal East Quarry 822 822
Ville de Saint Gabriel
St. Constant 464 464
Municipality of St-Gabriel
St-Gabriel Pit 523 523
Ville de Montreal
Montreal East Quarry 440 440
Montreal Quarry 875 875
Ville de Gatineau
Klock Quarry 238 238
Canada - continued
Municipality County of
Colchester
Brookfield Plant 234 234
Toronto Port Lands Company
Commissioner 177 177
City of Belleville
Pt-Anne Quarry 161 161
Loyalist Township
Bath Quarry Operations 574 574
Township of Zorra
Woodstock Quarry 201 201
Ville de Gatineau
Payments not attributable to
projects 172 172
Hamilton Port Authority
Payments not attributable to
projects 1,665 1,665
Toronto Port Authority
Commissioner 535 535
City of Hamilton
Dundas Quarry 474 474
USA 24,836 24, 24,836
Texas/ Ellis County
Midlothian Plant 3,013 3,013
Texas/ Goose Creek CISD
Houston TER 317 317
Missouri/ Ste Genevieve County
School District R-11
St. Gene Plant 199 199
Texas/ Harris County
Houston TER 105 105
Maryland/ Washington County
Hagerstown Plant (SLC) 106 106
State of Maryland
Corporate Office 103 103
Michigan
Presque Isle Quarry 106 106
Louisiana
Three Rivers Quarry 104 104
State of Louisiana
Corporate Office 205 205
South Carolina/ Charleston
County
CHARLESTON TER (5505) 525 525
Colorado// Fremont County
Portland Plant 1,532 1,532
State of Indiana
Corporate Office 279 279
Utah/ Morgan County
Devil's Slide Plant 733 733
USA - continued
South Carolina/ Orangeburg
County
Holly Hill Plant 2,358 2,358
State of Tennessee
Corporate Office 377 377
New York/ Ravena - Coeymans -
Selkirk School District
RAVENA PLANT 2,400 2,400
State of North Carolina
Corporate Office 324 324
Oklahoma/ Pontotoc County
Ada Plant 372 372
Michigan/ Alpena
ALPENA PLANT 763 763
State of Illinois
Corporate Office 489 489
State of New Jersey
Corporate Office 251 251
New York/ Albany County
RAVENA PLANT 173 173
Michigan/ MI Dept of Treasury
ALPENA PLANT 176 176
Missouri/ Ste. Genevieve County
Dev. Economic Dev. Fund
St. Gene Plant 298 298
Missouri/ Ste. Genevieve County
St. Gene Plant 3,980 3,980
State of North Dakota
Corporate Office 416 416
Alabama / Mobile County
Theodore Plant 480 480
State of Texas
Corporate Office 792 792
State of Oregon
Corporate Office 165 165
Missouri/ Ste Genevieve County
Comm Services Forum
St. Gene Plant 298 298
State of Pennsylvania
Corporate Office 613 613
State of Ohio
Corporate Office 488 488
New York/ Coeymans Town
RAVENA PLANT 1,077 1,077
State of Michigan
Corporate Office 412 412
State of Minnesota
Corporate Office 329 329
Massachusetts
Littleton Quarry 110 110
USA - continued
Maryland
Kirby S&G 140 140
Maryland
Rockville Quarry 228 228
Middle East Africa 26,751 9,032 24,883 1,351 62,017
Algeria 3,890 3,653 9 1,351 8,904
Agence Nationale des
activités minières
Chouf Amar 1,190 1,190
