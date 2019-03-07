Log in
LafargeHolcim : expects sales growth of 3 to 5 percent in 2019

0
03/07/2019 | 01:34am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of LafargeHolcim, the world's largest cement maker, is seen in Zurich

ZURICH (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim reported slightly better-than-expected full year profit, the world's largest cement-maker said on Thursday, confirming its outlook for sales growth during 2019.

The Swiss company reported full year recurring core EBITDA profit of 6.02 billion Swiss francs(4.55 billion pounds), up from 5.99 billion francs a year earlier, beating an average of analyst forecasts for 5.97 billion francs in an Infront Data poll.

Sales rose 1.6 percent to 27.47 billion francs, short of forecasts for 27.69 billion francs. Net profit for shareholders was 1.5 billion francs, turning around a 1.68 billion franc loss from the year before.

The company confirmed the outlook it gave in November when it said it expected sales growth within the 3 to 5 percent range, on a like-for-like basis. During 2018 its sales on this measure, which strips out currency and divestments, increased by 5.1 percent.

It also expects to lift its recurring earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation by at least 5 percent, up from the 3.6 percent range achieved in 2018.

Chief Executive Jan Jenisch has been cutting costs and simplifying LafargeHolcim since he took over in 2017. He has already sold its Indonesian unit for an enterprise value of $1.75 billion, using the money to pay down debt.

He said the company's performance had improved during the second half of 2018, adding he was expecting an acceleration of sales growth and earnings in 2019.

(Reporting by John Revill; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 27 579 M
EBIT 2018 3 421 M
Net income 2018 1 600 M
Debt 2018 14 427 M
Yield 2018 4,00%
P/E ratio 2018 18,82
P/E ratio 2019 14,31
EV / Sales 2018 1,61x
EV / Sales 2019 1,52x
Capitalization 29 993 M
Managers
NameTitle
Jan Jenisch Chief Executive Officer
Beat W. Hess Chairman
Géraldine Picaud Chief Financial Officer
Heike Faulhammer Group Head-Research & Development
Bertrand P. Collomb Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAFARGEHOLCIM22.02%30 007
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY27.15%29 684
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC3.32%9 328
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED1.23%8 510
CHINA RESOURCES CEMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED22.93%7 633
TAIWAN CEMENT CORP--.--%6 628
