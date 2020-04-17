Log in
LAFARGEHOLCIM

(LHN)
LafargeHolcim : to Propose Dividend, New Board Members at AGM

04/17/2020

By Mauro Orru

LafargeHolcim Ltd. said Friday that it would propose a dividend as well as the appointment of two new members to the board of directors at its annual general meeting on May 12.

The Swiss cement maker said it would put forward a proposal for a dividend of 2 Swiss francs ($2.06) per registered share paid from foreign capital contribution reserves and not subject to Swiss withholding tax.

Shareholders will also vote on compensation, the company said.

LafargeHolcim will propose the appointment of Philippe Block and Kim Fausing as new members to the board of directors in light of Paul Desmarais's departure.

The company said all other members would stand for re-election at the meeting, which will be held by independent proxy to represent shareholders given the coronavirus pandemic.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

Financials (CHF)
Sales 2020 24 478 M
EBIT 2020 3 437 M
Net income 2020 1 931 M
Debt 2020 8 297 M
Yield 2020 5,67%
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
P/E ratio 2021 9,97x
EV / Sales2020 1,23x
EV / Sales2021 1,13x
Capitalization 21 854 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 48,65  CHF
Last Close Price 35,61  CHF
Spread / Highest target 82,5%
Spread / Average Target 36,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jan Jenisch Chief Executive Officer
Beat W. Hess Chairman
Géraldine Picaud Chief Financial Officer
Paul Guy B. Desmarais Independent Director
Óscar Fanjul Martín Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAFARGEHOLCIM-30.37%22 526
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-1.87%42 385
CHINA RESOURCES CEMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.74%8 649
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED4.31%8 548
TAIWAN CEMENT CORP.-0.24%7 576
HUAXIN CEMENT CO., LTD.-2.69%6 021
