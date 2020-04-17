LafargeHolcim : to Propose Dividend, New Board Members at AGM

By Mauro Orru



LafargeHolcim Ltd. said Friday that it would propose a dividend as well as the appointment of two new members to the board of directors at its annual general meeting on May 12.

The Swiss cement maker said it would put forward a proposal for a dividend of 2 Swiss francs ($2.06) per registered share paid from foreign capital contribution reserves and not subject to Swiss withholding tax.

Shareholders will also vote on compensation, the company said.

LafargeHolcim will propose the appointment of Philippe Block and Kim Fausing as new members to the board of directors in light of Paul Desmarais's departure.

The company said all other members would stand for re-election at the meeting, which will be held by independent proxy to represent shareholders given the coronavirus pandemic.

