Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  LafargeHolcim    LHN   CH0012214059

LAFARGEHOLCIM

(LHN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

LafargeHolcim : warns on profit as coronavirus hits building sector

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 04:21am EDT
The logo of LafargeHolcim, the world's largest cement maker, is seen in Zurich

LafargeHolcim ditched its profit forecast for 2020 and announced spending cuts to counter the downturn in construction caused by the coronavirus, the world's biggest cement maker said on Friday, adding it was not planning job cuts for now.

The Swiss company said it was trimming capital expenditure by at least 400 million Swiss francs (339.93 million pounds) compared to 2019 and reducing fixed costs by at least 300 million francs.

"There is no decision whatsoever to let people go or to cut jobs," a company spokesman said. LafargeHolcim employs 70,000 people globally.

"In the current situation, hiring people is not the first priority, but there is not a hiring freeze."

LafargeHolcim, whose share price has slumped by a third this year, is the latest construction company to warn about the epidemic's impact after HeidelbergCement froze hiring and shut plants in Italy last week.

LafargeHolcim scrapped its guidance for annual sales to rise by 3%-5% and a recurring operating profit growth target of at least 7%. Although a recovery was beginning in China, it was experiencing disruptions elsewhere, it said.

"In most of the other key markets, the construction sector is disrupted and we forecast significant volume declines in April and May," it said, predicting "a significant negative impact" on second-quarter business.

LafargeHolcim declined to comment on how many staff had contracted the disease. Most of its 2,000 plants globally were still operating fully, the company added.

It had previously been confident about its ability to weather the impact of the coronavirus.

Chief Executive Jan Jenisch said last month he expected to shake off the massive slowdown in China later this year, while other regions had not then been affected.

Jenisch did not comment on Friday, when the company said the situation was volatile and differed greatly from country to country.

It said it had strong liquidity of 8 billion francs, helped by the sale of assets last year, and would give a full assessment of the virus impact with first-quarter results on April 30.

It still planned to hold it annual general meeting on May 12, although shareholders will not be allowed to attend in person given Swiss rules limiting public gatherings.

By John Revill
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG -0.23% 39 Delayed Quote.-39.93%
LAFARGEHOLCIM -1.03% 35.53 Delayed Quote.-32.85%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LAFARGEHOLCIM
04:21aLAFARGEHOLCIM : warns on profit as coronavirus hits building sector
RE
02:41aLAFARGEHOLCIM : Launches Plan to Safeguard Business; Withdraws 2020 Guidance
DJ
01:45aLAFARGEHOLCIM : Implements Action Plan Regarding Coronavirus Pandemic
DJ
01:31aLAFARGEHOLCIM : Implements Action Plan Regarding Coronavirus Pandemic
BU
03/19HeidelbergCement shuts Italian plants as coronavirus hits 'like a wave'
RE
03/12LAFARGE CEMENT ZIMBABWE : Launches Us$2,2m Mortar Plant
AQ
03/03Dangote Cement to start exports from Congo, Nigerian exports decline
RE
02/27LafargeHolcim 4Q Earnings Fell Slightly
DJ
02/27LafargeHolcim sees 3-5% sales growth in 2020 despite China slowdown
RE
02/27Record net income and free cash flow
TE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2020 26 407 M
EBIT 2020 4 084 M
Net income 2020 2 264 M
Debt 2020 7 593 M
Yield 2020 5,77%
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
P/E ratio 2021 9,08x
EV / Sales2020 1,13x
EV / Sales2021 1,04x
Capitalization 22 130 M
Chart LAFARGEHOLCIM
Duration : Period :
LafargeHolcim Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAFARGEHOLCIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 55,20  CHF
Last Close Price 36,06  CHF
Spread / Highest target 93,0%
Spread / Average Target 53,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jan Jenisch Chief Executive Officer
Beat W. Hess Chairman
Géraldine Picaud Chief Financial Officer
Paul Guy B. Desmarais Independent Director
Óscar Fanjul Martín Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAFARGEHOLCIM-32.85%22 943
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED0.97%40 075
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED-16.62%8 272
CHINA RESOURCES CEMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED1.79%7 971
TAIWAN CEMENT CORP.-0.13%6 990
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC0.00%5 976
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group