New major highway contract in Canada

LafargeHolcim has been awarded infrastructure contracts worth over CAD 100 million as part of a major highway improvement project in Vancouver, Canada. The Highway 1 area is a vital local, regional and provincial corridor for people, services and goods.



LafargeHolcim will be the prime contractor on this project awarded by the British Columbia Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, offering an integrated solution that builds on its extensive expertise in supporting challenging infrastructure projects. The contracts allow LafargeHolcim to strengthen the contracting portion of its Solutions & Products segment.



René Thibault, Region Head North America: "We are excited to be providing general contracting services on this important infrastructure upgrade which is the largest general contracting project managed by LafargeHolcim in North America. We were able to offer a comprehensive solution for one of the most sustainable road projects in Canada. It illustrates our expertise in construction, leveraging a network of experts across many countries who are able to address solutions from paving to soil treatments and sustainable recycling techniques."



LafargeHolcim has developed an integrated solution for the Highway 1 project building on several products and services. Recycled aggregates that are produced by turning construction and demolition waste into new materials will prevent more than 200,000 tonnes of waste from ending up in landfills. In addition, with a supplementary cementitious material which enhances the desired properties of concrete, long-term durability of the highway will be ensured. To further improve quality and reliability, LafargeHolcim also uses sensors within the structural walls of the interchanges which monitor the complete concrete pour. The use of these sensors further reduces construction time thanks to improved formwork stripping.



Leveraging its logistics network in the area including several marine assets, LafargeHolcim provides an efficient and environmentally-friendly solution moving materials by barge thereby limiting trucking to the job site.



The project is expected to be completed in 2021.

