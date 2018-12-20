Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  LafargeHolcim    LHN   CH0012214059

LAFARGEHOLCIM (LHN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

New major highway contract in Canada

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/20/2018 | 11:05am CET

Media Release

Zug, December 20, 2018

New major highway contract in Canada

LafargeHolcim has been awarded infrastructure contracts worth over CAD 100 million as part of a major highway improvement project in Vancouver, Canada. The Highway 1 area is a vital local, regional and provincial corridor for people, services and goods.

LafargeHolcim will be the prime contractor on this project awarded by the British Columbia Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, offering an integrated solution that builds on its extensive expertise in supporting challenging infrastructure projects. The contracts allow LafargeHolcim to strengthen the contracting portion of its Solutions & Products segment.

René Thibault, Region Head North America: "We are excited to be providing general contracting services on this important infrastructure upgrade which is the largest general contracting project managed by LafargeHolcim in North America. We were able to offer a comprehensive solution for one of the most sustainable road projects in Canada. It illustrates our expertise in construction, leveraging a network of experts across many countries who are able to address solutions from paving to soil treatments and sustainable recycling techniques."

LafargeHolcim has developed an integrated solution for the Highway 1 project building on several products and services. Recycled aggregates that are produced by turning construction and demolition waste into new materials will prevent more than 200,000 tonnes of waste from ending up in landfills. In addition, with a supplementary cementitious material which enhances the desired properties of concrete, long-term durability of the highway will be ensured. To further improve quality and reliability, LafargeHolcim also uses sensors within the structural walls of the interchanges which monitor the complete concrete pour. The use of these sensors further reduces construction time thanks to improved formwork stripping.

Leveraging its logistics network in the area including several marine assets, LafargeHolcim provides an efficient and environmentally-friendly solution moving materials by barge thereby limiting trucking to the job site.

The project is expected to be completed in 2021.

About LafargeHolcim

LafargeHolcim is the global leader in building materials and solutions and operates four businesses segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete and Solutions & Products, which includes precast concrete, asphalt, mortar and building solutions. With its broad portfolio LafargeHolcim solves the toughest challenges masons, builders, architects and engineers are faced with, from urbanization to population growth and the demand for affordable housing. Headquartered in Switzerland, LafargeHolcim holds leading positions in all regions across the globe. It employs approximately 80,000 employees in around 80 countries and has a portfolio that is equally balanced between developing and mature markets. LafargeHolcim is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and on Euronext Paris, and is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) European Index.

More information is available on www.lafargeholcim.com
Follow us on Twitter @LafargeHolcim


About LafargeHolcim in Canada

In Canada, LafargeHolcim operates as Lafarge Canada and is the largest provider of diversified construction materials and contracting services in the country. With 6,000 employees and 350 sites across Canada, our mission is to provide construction solutions that build better cities and communities. The company's portfolio includes aggregates, asphalt and paving, cement, contracting, precast concrete and ready-mix concrete.




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LAFARGEHOLCIM
11:26aLAFARGEHOLCIM : Signs C$100 Million Vancouver Highway Contracts
DJ
11:05aNew major highway contract in Canada
TE
12/14LAFARGEHOLCIM : New CEO appointed at Aggregate Industries UK
AQ
12/13AMBUJA CEMENTS : approves expansion plan of 1.4 MT additional clinker capacity
AQ
12/07LAFARGEHOLCIM : and EGIS Seaboost provide a concrete solution for damaged marine..
AQ
12/06LAFARGE AFRICA : to sell N89.21b rights issue at N12 per share
AQ
12/04LAFARGEHOLCIM : Aggregate Industries KS12-16 ExtendaChip Spreader chips away
AQ
12/03GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : Albert Frere Has Died
DJ
12/03ALBERT FRÈRE : Dealmaker Albert Frere, Belgium's richest man, dies aged 92
RE
12/03Dealmaker Albert Frere, Belgium's richest man, dies aged 92
RE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 27 536 M
EBIT 2018 3 435 M
Net income 2018 1 636 M
Debt 2018 14 357 M
Yield 2018 4,92%
P/E ratio 2018 15,62
P/E ratio 2019 11,80
EV / Sales 2018 1,44x
EV / Sales 2019 1,35x
Capitalization 25 187 M
Chart LAFARGEHOLCIM
Duration : Period :
LafargeHolcim Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAFARGEHOLCIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 52,5  CHF
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jan Jenisch Chief Executive Officer
Beat W. Hess Chairman
Géraldine Picaud Chief Financial Officer
Heike Faulhammer Group Head-Research & Development
Bertrand P. Collomb Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAFARGEHOLCIM-24.68%25 361
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY3.99%24 161
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC-17.83%8 780
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED-3.23%8 677
CHINA RESOURCES CEMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED36.75%6 308
TAIWAN CEMENT CORP--.--%5 969
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.