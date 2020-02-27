Record net income and free cash flow 0 02/27/2020 | 12:35am EST Send by mail :

Net sales up 3.1% like-for-like with an over-proportional Recurring EBITDA 1 growth of 6.5% like-for-like

growth of 6.5% like-for-like Record net income2 of CHF 2,072 million (+32%), EPS3 up 29%

Record free cash flow1 of CHF 3,047 million (+79%)

Cash conversion1 at 49.5% (28.3% in 2018)

Net debt1 reduced from CHF 13.5 billion to CHF 8.8 billion (-35%); Net debt to Recurring EBITDA at 1.4x1

All 2019 targets achieved

Strengthening leadership in sustainability Performance Overview Group Full Year (in million CHF) 2019 2018 ±% ±% LfL Net sales 26,722 27,466 -2.7 3.1 Recurring EBITDA (pre-IFRS 16) 6,153 6,016 2.3 6.5 Recurring EBITDA (pre-IFRS 16) margin (%) 23.0 21.9 Operating profit (EBIT) 3,833 3,312 15.7 Net income, group share 2,246 1,502 49.5 Net income before impairment & divestments (pre-IFRS 16)4 2,072 1,569 32.1 EPS in CHF/share 3.69 2.52 46.3 EPS before impairment & divestments in CHF/share (pre-IFRS 16) 3.40 2.63 29.1 Free Cash Flow (pre-IFRS 16) 3,047 1,703 79.0 Net financial debt (pre-IFRS 16) 8,811 13,518 ______________________________________________ 1 Pre-IFRS 16 2 Pre-IFRS 16, before impairment & divestments, group share 3 Pre-IFRS 16, before impairment & divestments 4 group share Jan Jenisch, CEO: "2019 was a very successful year for us and we achieved record results in Operating profit, Net income, EPS and Free Cash Flow. Our sharp decrease in net debt has significantly strengthened our balance sheet. We have achieved all our targets for 2019 and have moved our company to a new level of performance. On top of these record financial results, we strengthened our leadership in sustainability by setting more ambitious targets for carbon emissions and by joining the Science-Based Target initiative. We introduced our first carbon-neutral concrete in key markets and will further focus on expanding our range of low-carbon building solutions. I congratulate all our employees and teams on these impressive results and would like to thank them for their dedication and efforts in making this possible. We stand in solidarity with our colleagues in our Chinese operations and in our joint venture Huaxin in view of the current coronavirus crisis. We are taking all necessary measures to protect the health of our employees and their families." A RECORD performance Midway through Strategy 2022 "Building for Growth" LafargeHolcim has achieved almost all 2022 targets. The company significantly strengthened its balance sheet and is now well positioned to continue growing profitably with strong market positions in all regions. On top, eight bolt-on acquisitions in the attractive Ready-Mix and Aggregates markets have been accomplished in 2019. Net sales of CHF 26,722 million grew 3.1% on a like-for-like basis compared to the prior year, driven by good growth in Europe and North America, good price dynamics across all business segments and higher prices in most markets. Recurring EBITDA1reached CHF 6,153 million, up 6.5% like-for-like for the full year, driven by good pricing, improvement in efficiencies and our CHF 400 million SG&A cost savings program. The Recurring EBITDA margin1 increased from 21.9% in 2018 to 23% in 2019. Record Net income2 of CHF 2,072 million increased by 32% compared to 2018 (CHF 1,569 million), driven by less restructuring costs, lower financial expenses as well as a decrease in the tax rate. Earnings per Share3 were up by 29% accordingly to reach CHF 3.40 for the full year 2019 versus CHF 2.63 for 2018. Record Free Cash Flow1 generation of CHF 3,047 million (+79%) and strongimprovement of cash conversion1 reaching 49.5%, well above the target of 40%, as defined in Strategy 2022 - "Building for Growth". This achievement reflects reduced cash paid for tax, financial and restructuring costs as well as improved net working capital. Net debt1 was substantially reduced by CHF 4.7 billion (-35%) to CHF 8.8 billion at year-end 2019, reflecting the strong Free Cash Flow and the positive impact following the sale of Indonesia and Malaysia. This resulted in a significant deleveraging with a ratio of Net debt to Recurring EBITDA of 1.4x1 (2.2x in 2018). Return on Invested Capital1 (ROIC) was a strong 7.6% for 2019, close to the 2022 target of above 8% and compared to 6.5% in the previous year. ROIC is now above cost of capital thanks to higher profitability, lower tax rate and disciplined Capex. In 2019, LafargeHolcim delivered a record performance and reached a new level of financial strength which puts the company in a perfect position for further profitable growth for the second half of Strategy 2022 and beyond. STRENGTHENING LEADERSHIP IN SUSTAINABILITY In 2019, LafargeHolcim made significant progress in reducing its carbon footprint. Compared to 2018 the company reduced its net CO2 scope 1 emissions per ton of cementitious material by 1.4%5 to 561 kg/ton in 2019, nearly meeting its 2022 target of 560 kg/ton. Given this strong progress, the company has revised its 2022 target to 550 kg/ton as it moves to reduce its carbon footprint to 520 kg/ton by 2030. In 2019, the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has validated the targets to reduce the company's global carbon footprint as adequate and consistent with the effort to keep temperatures below the '2°C' threshold agreed at the COP21 world climate conference in Paris. Compared to 1990, the company had already reduced its directly attributable ('scope 1') net CO2 emissions per ton of cementitious material by 27%, by far the leader among international cement groups. In October 2019, Chief Sustainability Officer Magali Anderson was appointed as a member of the Group Executive Committee, underlining LafargeHolcim's industry leadership in regard to social and ecological responsibility. Recently LafargeHolcim introduced its first fully carbon-neutral concrete6 in Switzerland and Germany, demonstrating the company's move toward building a global family of carbon-neutral products. To keep up this momentum, the company has also revised its incentive scheme so that one-third of the Executive Committee's performance share rewards is based on progress in carbon emissions, waste recycling and freshwater withdrawal. The health and safety component of the annual incentive scheme will also include a scorecard including both leading and lagging performance metrics. Both changes to the incentives scheme begin in 2020. ____________________________________________ 5 At constant 2019 scope 6 To achieve climate neutrality, the CO2 load remaining on cement that is already carbon-reduced will be fully offset through recognized, certified climate projects OUTLOOK 2020 For 2020, LafargeHolcim anticipates a continued solid market environment: Continued market growth in North America

Improving market conditions in Latin America

Continued demand growth across most countries in Europe

Challenging market conditions in Middle East Africa

Demand growth in India, challenging environment in China. This outlook doesn't take into account the impact that the Coronavirus (COVID-19) might have on the operating results in China Based on the above trends and the successful execution of Strategy 2022, we are confident to achieve the following targets for 2020: Net sales growth of 3 to 5% on a like-for-like basis

Recurring EBIT* growth of at least 7%7 on a like-for-like basis

Ratio of Net debt to Recurring EBITDA below 2 times by the end of 2020

Cash conversion of 40%

Capex and bolt-on acquisitions of less than CHF 2 billion For the 2019 financial year, the Board of Directors is proposing a cash dividend of CHF 2.00 per registered share, subject to approval by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 12 May 2020. The dividend will be fully paid out of the foreign capital contribution reserve and is not subject to Swiss withholding tax.

* LafargeHolcim announces Recurring EBIT as its new key performance indicator starting in 2020, replacing Recurring EBITDA. The new indicator provides full transparency and accountability under IFRS 16 as it fully captures operational achievements and better reflects financial discipline on investments. The key performance indicator changes from the previously used Recurring EBITDA growth of at least 5% like-for-like to Recurring EBIT growth of at least 7% like-for-like.

_______________________________________ 7 Target doesn't take into account the impact that the Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) might have on the operating results in China KEY GROUP FIGURES 2019 Group Q4 (in million CHF) 2019 2018 ±% ±% LfL Net sales 6,521 6,831 -4.5 0.6 Recurring EBITDA pre-IFRS 16 1,610 1,665 -3.3 0.1 Recurring EBITDA margin pre- IFRS 16 (%) 24.7 24.4 Group Full Year (in million CHF) 2019 2018 ±% ±% LfL Net sales 26,722 27,466 -2.7 3.1 Recurring EBITDA pre-IFRS 16 6,153 6,016 2.3 6.5 Recurring EBITDA margin pre-IFRS 16 (%) 23.0 21.9 Operating profit (EBIT) 3,833 3,312 15.7 Net income, group share 2,246 1,502 49.5 Net Income before impairment&divestments (pre-IFRS 16) group share 2,072 1,569 32.1 EPS before impairment & divestments (pre-IFRS 16) 3.40 2.63 29.1 Cash flow from operating activities 4,825 2,988 61.5 Free Cash Flow pre-IFRS 16 3,047 1,703 79.0 Net financial debt pre-IFRS 16 8,811 13,518 -34.8 Group Results by Segment Full Year 2019 2018 ±% ±% LfL Sales of Cement (mt) 207.9 221.9 -6.3 0.5 Net sales of Cement (CHFm) 17,498 18,052 -3.1 4.0 Recurring EBITDA of Cement pre-IFRS 16 (CHFm) 4,759 4,688 1.5 6.1 Recurring EBITDA margin of Cement pre-IFRS 16 (%) 27.2 26.0 Sales of Aggregates (mt) 269.9 273.8 -1.4 -0.3 Net sales of Aggregates (CHFm) 4,125 4,091 0.8 3.5 Recurring EBITDA of Aggregates pre-IFRS 16 (CHFm) 902 893 1.0 3.0 Recurring EBITDA margin of Aggregates pre-IFRS 16 (%) 21.9 21.8 Sales of Ready-Mix-Concrete (m m3) 47.7 50.9 -6.3 -2.0 Net sales of Ready-Mix-Concrete (CHFm) 5,289 5,481 -3.5 -0.2 Recurring EBITDA of Ready-Mix-Concrete pre-IFRS 16 (CHFm) 276 232 18.9 18.0 Recurring EBITDA margin of Ready-Mix-Concrete pre-IFRS 16 (%) 5.2 4.2 Net sales of Solutions & Products (CHFm) 2,248 2,396 -6.2 0.2 Recurring EBITDA of Solutions & Products pre-IFRS 16 (CHFm) 217 203 7.1 20.0 Recurring EBITDA margin of Solutions & Products pre-IFRS 16 (%) 9.7 8.5 REGIONAL PERFORMANCE Asia Pacific The Asia Pacific region continued to generate strong Recurring EBITDA pre-IFRS 16 growth. Overall there was a strong over-proportional improvement of Recurring EBITDA pre-IFRS 16 in India. The turnaround initiatives in Australia offset the current market slowdown. The contribution from China continued to be solid. Asia Pacific Full Year 2019 2018 ±% ±% LfL Sales of cement (mt) 73.5 89.7 -18.1 -0.3 Sales of aggregates (mt) 27.3 31.4 -13.0 -0.5 Sales of ready-mix concrete (m m3) 9.6 12.5 -23.3 -0.4 Net sales to external customers (CHFm) 6,491 7,446 -12.8 2.5 Recurring EBITDA pre-IFRS 16 (CHFm) 1,694 1,609 5.3 14.2 Recurring EBITDA margin pre-IFRS 16 (%) 26.1 21.5 Europe 2019 was another excellent year for the Europe region with a very strong over-proportional growth in Recurring EBITDA pre-IFRS 16. Eastern and Central European markets were especially robust with ongoing public infrastructure spending across Europe. Successful price increases were implemented in all segments and for instance in the key markets of France, Germany, Poland and Russia. The strong margin improvement was supported by operational efficiencies and effective price management in all business segments. Europe Full Year 2019 2018 ±% ±% LfL Sales of cement (mt) 46.3 45.3 2.3 2.3 Sales of aggregates (mt) 118.7 120.4 -1.4 -1.8 Sales of ready-mix concrete (m m3) 19.3 19.3 -0.1 -0.4 Net sales to external customers (CHFm) 7,670 7,554 1.5 4.9 Recurring EBITDA pre-IFRS 16 (CHFm) 1,596 1,499 6.5 10.2 Recurring EBITDA margin pre-IFRS 16 (%) 20.5 19.5 Latin America In 2019, the Latin America region continued to see soft but stabilizing cement demand. Markets in Mexico and Ecuador were weaker, while Colombia delivered a good performance. Cement demand recovered in Brazil. Effective cost and price management across the region partially mitigated the challenges in key markets such as Mexico and provided for an overall resilient regional performance. Latin America Full Year 2019 2018 ±% ±% LfL Sales of cement (mt) 24.7 25.1 -1.5 -1.5 Sales of aggregates (mt) 4.1 3.6 14.6 14.6 Sales of ready-mix concrete (m m3) 4.9 5.5 -10.7 -10.7 Net sales to external customers (CHFm) 2,620 2,731 -4.1 3.6 Recurring EBITDA pre-IFRS 16 (CHFm) 887 959 -7.5 -1.7 Recurring EBITDA margin pre-IFRS 16 (%) 33.7 35.0 Middle East Africa Market conditions in the Middle East Africa region remained challenging in 2019, albeit with further progress towards stabilization. Price pressure continued in oversupplied markets such as Algeria and Nigeria. The good progress in turnaround initiatives partially offset challenging conditions in these key markets. Robust cement demand in Iraq and several countries in Eastern Africa helped to further mitigate these challenges. Overall cement volumes remained stable across the region, matching the prior-year level. Middle East Africa Full Year 2019 2018 ±% ±% LfL Sales of cement (mt) 35.6 35.9 -0.8 -0.8 Sales of aggregates (mt) 6.3 8.7 -28.1 -28.1 Sales of ready-mix concrete (m m3) 3.8 4.2 -10.1 -10.1 Net sales to external customers (CHFm) 2,903 3,080 -5.8 -0.8 Recurring EBITDA pre-IFRS 16 (CHFm) 656 734 -10.7 -5.1 Recurring EBITDA margin pre-IFRS 16 (%) 22.3 23.5 North America The macroeconomic environment remained favorable in the US and Eastern Canada with a strong order backlog and several large projects already captured. Western Canada experienced some challenges triggered by the economic downturn in the oil and gas dependent provinces of the Prairies. Overall, North America delivered a solid performance with an over-proportional Recurring EBITDA pre-IFRS 16 growth in Q4 2019. North America Full Year 2019 2018 ±% ±% LfL Sales of cement (mt) 20.8 19.8 5.3 5.3 Sales of aggregates (mt) 113.5 109.6 3.6 3.0 Sales of ready-mix concrete (m m3) 10.2 9.4 7.6 1.6 Net sales to external customers (CHFm) 6,311 5,875 7.4 4.9 Recurring EBITDA pre-IFRS 16 (CHFm) 1,621 1,523 6.4 4.4 Recurring EBITDA margin pre-IFRS 16 (%) 25.7 25.9 OTHER PROFIT & LOSS ITEMS Depreciation and amortization pre-IFRS 16 stood at CHF 2,096 million versus CHF 2,235 million in 2018, reflecting the divestment in South East Asia and discipline in Capex. Restructuring, litigation, implementation and other non-recurring costs stood at CHF 190 million, compared to CHF 476 million in 2018 and CHF 461 million in 2017. 2019 restructuring costs amounted to CHF 101 million, reflecting the completion of the implementation of the SG&A savings program. Profit and Loss on disposals and other non-operating items amounted to CHF 186 million, reflecting mainly the capital gain on the Indonesia and Malaysia divestments. Net financial expenses pre-IFRS 16 for 2019 amounted to CHF 638 million versus CHF 886 million in the prior year, a strong improvement by CHF 248 million. This was driven by refinancing actions and deleverage. The income tax rate pre-IFRS 16 excluding impairment and divestments was 26%, 1.7 percentage points lower than in 2018. Reflecting all the above, 2019 Net income group share amounted to CHF 2,246 million. Excluding impairment and divestments, EPS pre-IFRS 16 was up 29.1% to CHF 3.40 for 2019. On a reported basis, EPS was CHF 3.69 for 2019. Net capital expenditure for 2019 was CHF 1,396 million. Free Cash Flow pre-IFRS 16 stood at CHF 3,047 million, up 79.0% compared to 2018. This led to a ratio of cash conversion pre-IFRS 16, defined as Free Cash Flow relative to Recurring EBITDA, of 49.5% in 2019. RECONCILIATION TO GROUP ACCOUNTS Reconciliation of IFRS 16 impacts in Statement of income with the Consolidated Financial Statements Group Full Year (in million CHF) 2019 post-IFRS 16 IFRS 16 impact 2019 pre-IFRS 16 2018 Net sales 26,722 26,722 27,466 Recurring costs excluding SG&A (18,678) 364 (19,042) (19,511) Recurring SG&A (2,011) 64 (2,075) (2,441) Share of profit of joint ventures 548 548 502 Recurring EBITDA 6,581 428 6,153 6,016 Depreciation and amortization (2,479) (383) (2,096) (2,235) Recurring EBIT 4,102 45 4,057 3,781 Impairment of operating assets (80) (80) 6 Restructuring, litigation, implementation and other non-recurring costs (190) (190) (476) Operating profit (EBIT) 3,833 45 3,787 3,312 Profit (loss) on disposal and other non-operating items 186 4 182 (73) Net financial expenses (712) (74) (638) (886) Share of profit of associates 12 12 22 Net Profit before tax 3,319 (25) 3,344 2,375 Income tax (806) 7 (813) (656) Net income 2,513 (18) 2,531 1,719 Reconciliation of Net Income before impairment and divestments with the Consolidated Financial Statements Group Full Year (in million CHF) 2019 post-IFRS 16 IFRS 16 impact 2019 pre-IFRS 16 2018 Net income 2,513 (18) 2,531 1,719 Impairment (66) (66) 22 Profit (loss) on divestments 255 255 (74) Net income before impairment and divestments 2,323 (18) 2,341 1,772 Net income before impairment and divestments Group share 2,072 1,569 Adjustments disclosed net of taxation Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow with the Consolidated Financial Statements Group Full Year (in million CHF) 2019 post-IFRS 16 IFRS 16 impact 2019 pre-IFRS 16 2018 Cash flow from operating activities 4,825 381 4,444 2,988 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (1,534) (1,534) (1,411) Disposal of property, plant and equipment 137 137 126 Repayment of long-term lease liabilities (409) (409) Free Cash Flow 3,019 (28) 3,047 1,703 Reconciliation of Net financial debt with the Consolidated Financial Statements Group Full Year (in million CHF) 2019 post-IFRS 16 IFRS 16 impact 2019 pre-IFRS 16 2018 Current financial liabilities 2,089 304 1,785 3,063 Long-term financial liabilities 12,202 995 11,207 13,061 Cash and cash equivalents 4,148 4,148 2,515 Short-term derivative assets 28 28 66 Long-term derivative assets 5 5 26 Net financial debt 10,110 1,299 8,811 13,518 NON-GAAP DEFINITIONS Some non-GAAP measures are used in this release to help describe the performance of LafargeHolcim. A full set of these non-GAAP definitions can be found on our website. Measures Definition Like-for-like Factors out changes in the scope of consolidation (such as divestments and acquisitions occurring in 2019 and 2018) and currency translation effects (2019 figures are converted with 2018 exchange rates in order to calculate the currency effects). Restructuring, litigation, implementation and other non-recurring costs Significant items that, because of their exceptional nature, cannot be viewed as inherent to the Group's ongoing performance, such as strategic restructuring, major items relating to antitrust fines and other business related litigation cases. The Integrated Annual Report 2019 and the analyst presentation of the results are available on www.lafargeholcim.com A summary report is available in English and German; the full report is available in English. The financial statements are based on IFRS can be found on the LafargeHolcim Group website. Media conference: 09:00 CET Switzerland: +41 58 310 5000 France: +33 1 7091 8706 UK: +44 207 107 0613 US: +1 631 570 5613 Analyst conference: 11:00 CET

