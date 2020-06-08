Report on Payments to Governments LafargeHolcim -5

Debil 132 132 Djemmoura 584 584 Guttaia 169 169 Not attributable to projects 546 9 256 811 Oued Sma 1,034 1,034 Trésor Public Chouf Amar 582 582 Djemmoura 165 165 Oued Sma 348 348 Direction des grandes entreprises Not attributable to projects 3,890 3,890 Egypt 13,997 21,947 35,944 National service / Army Amounts paid to army for the explosion and raw material extraction from the quarry 21,947 21,947 Egyptian Tax authority Not attributable to projects 13,997 13,997 Jordan 828 828 Energy Minerals Regulatory Commission Quarries of Rashadya Plant 828 828 Kenya 2,617 1,361 3,978 County government of Mombasa Vipingo 708 708 Ministry of mining Not attributable to projects 2,617 2,617 County goverment of Kilifi Vipingo 653 653 Lebanon 876 876 Ministry of Finance Kfarhazir quarry 519 519 Municipality of Kfarhazir Kfarhazir quarry 358 358 Nigeria 1,251 966 2,217 Ministry of Mines and Steel Development Ashaka 130 130 Ewekoro 354 354 Mfamosing 483 483 Federal inland Revenue Service ( tax paid) (NG02) Ashaka 1,251 1,251 South Africa 1,100 13 1,113 EThekwini Municipality Quarry Durban Ridgeview 716 716 Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd Quarry Electricity 384 13 397 Tanzania 151 1,286 1,437 Tanzania ports Songwe 2 591 591 Ministry of land Songwe 2 695 695 The mining commission Songwe 2 151 151 Uganda 2,839 1,918 4,757 Uganda Revenue Authority Hima & Dura 1,918 1,918 Not attributable to projects 2,839 2,839 Zambia 1,280 415 267 1,962 Ndola City Council Ndola 127 127 Zambia revenue authority Chilanga 1,280 415 1,695 Chilanga District Council Chilanga 140 140 Total 2019 182,956 129,338 58,438 3,352 374,083

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200608005405/en/

CONTACT: LafargeHolcim Ltd

Zürcherstrasse 156

CH-8645 Jona/Switzerland

Phone +41 58 858 86 00

communications@lafargeholcim.com

www.lafargeholcim.com

SOURCE: LafargeHolcim Ltd Copyright Business Wire 2020