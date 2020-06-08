Report on Payments to Governments LafargeHolcim -5

Debil 132 132
Djemmoura 584 584
Guttaia 169 169
Not attributable to projects 546 9 256 811
Oued Sma 1,034 1,034
Trésor Public
Chouf Amar 582 582
Djemmoura 165 165
Oued Sma 348 348
Direction des grandes
entreprises
Not attributable to projects 3,890 3,890
Egypt 13,997 21,947 35,944
National service / Army
Amounts paid to army for the
explosion and raw material
extraction from the quarry 21,947 21,947
Egyptian Tax authority
Not attributable to projects 13,997 13,997
Jordan 828 828
Energy Minerals Regulatory
Commission
Quarries of Rashadya Plant 828 828
Kenya 2,617 1,361 3,978
County government of Mombasa
Vipingo 708 708
Ministry of mining
Not attributable to projects 2,617 2,617
County goverment of Kilifi
Vipingo 653 653
Lebanon 876 876
Ministry of Finance
Kfarhazir quarry 519 519
Municipality of Kfarhazir
Kfarhazir quarry 358 358
Nigeria 1,251 966 2,217
Ministry of Mines and Steel
Development
Ashaka 130 130
Ewekoro 354 354
Mfamosing 483 483
Federal inland Revenue Service
( tax paid) (NG02)
Ashaka 1,251 1,251
South Africa 1,100 13 1,113
EThekwini Municipality
Quarry Durban Ridgeview 716 716
Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd
Quarry Electricity 384 13 397
Tanzania 151 1,286 1,437
Tanzania ports
Songwe 2 591 591
Ministry of land
Songwe 2 695 695
The mining commission
Songwe 2 151 151
Uganda 2,839 1,918 4,757
Uganda Revenue Authority
Hima & Dura 1,918 1,918
Not attributable to projects 2,839 2,839
Zambia 1,280 415 267 1,962
Ndola City Council
Ndola 127 127
Zambia revenue authority
Chilanga 1,280 415 1,695
Chilanga District Council
Chilanga 140 140
Total 2019 182,956 129,338 58,438 3,352 374,083
