Report on Payments to Governments LafargeHolcim -5

LafargeHolcim

LAFARGEHOLCIM

(LHN)
Report on Payments to Governments LafargeHolcim

06/08/2020
Debil                                     132                                132 
Djemmoura                                 584                                584 
Guttaia                                   169                                169 
Not attributable to projects              546        9       256             811 
Oued Sma                                  1,034                              1,034 
Trésor Public 
Chouf Amar                                                   582             582 
Djemmoura                                                    165             165 
Oued Sma                                                     348             348 
Direction des grandes 
entreprises 
Not attributable to projects     3,890                                       3,890 
Egypt                            13,997              21,947                  35,944 
National service / Army 
Amounts paid to army for the 
 explosion and raw material 
 extraction from the quarry                          21,947                  21,947 
Egyptian Tax authority 
Not attributable to projects     13,997                                      13,997 
Jordan                                    828                                828 
Energy Minerals Regulatory 
Commission 
Quarries of Rashadya Plant                828                                828 
Kenya                            2,617               1,361                   3,978 
County government of Mombasa 
Vipingo                                              708                     708 
Ministry of mining 
Not attributable to projects     2,617                                       2,617 
County goverment of Kilifi 
Vipingo                                              653                     653 
Lebanon                          876                                         876 
Ministry of Finance 
Kfarhazir quarry                 519                                         519 
Municipality of Kfarhazir 
Kfarhazir quarry                 358                                         358 
Nigeria                          1,251    966                                2,217 
Ministry of Mines and Steel 
Development 
Ashaka                                    130                                130 
Ewekoro                                   354                                354 
Mfamosing                                 483                                483 
Federal inland Revenue Service 
( tax paid) (NG02) 
Ashaka                           1,251                                       1,251 
South Africa                              1,100      13                      1,113 
EThekwini Municipality 
Quarry Durban Ridgeview                   716                                716 
Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd 
Quarry Electricity                        384        13                      397 
Tanzania                                  151        1,286                   1,437 
Tanzania ports 
Songwe 2                                             591                     591 
Ministry of land 
Songwe 2                                             695                     695 
The mining commission 
Songwe 2                                  151                                151 
Uganda                           2,839    1,918                              4,757 
Uganda Revenue Authority 
Hima & Dura                               1,918                              1,918 
Not attributable to projects     2,839                                       2,839 
Zambia                           1,280    415        267                     1,962 
Ndola City Council 
Ndola                                                127                     127 
Zambia revenue authority 
Chilanga                         1,280    415                                1,695 
Chilanga District Council 
Chilanga                                             140                     140 
Total 2019                       182,956  129,338    58,438  3,352           374,083

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200608005405/en/ 

 
    CONTACT: LafargeHolcim Ltd

Zürcherstrasse 156

CH-8645 Jona/Switzerland

Phone +41 58 858 86 00

communications@lafargeholcim.com

www.lafargeholcim.com 

 
    SOURCE: LafargeHolcim Ltd 
Copyright Business Wire 2020

ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 1.14% 451.13 Delayed Quote.-17.00%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -0.10% 1639.5 Delayed Quote.-9.11%
GOLD 0.67% 1692.93 Delayed Quote.10.84%
LAFARGEHOLCIM -0.66% 43.35 Delayed Quote.-18.73%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 1.41% 148.59 Delayed Quote.-15.24%
SILVER 0.72% 17.549 Delayed Quote.-2.25%
