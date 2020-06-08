Log in
Report on Payments to Governments LafargeHolcim Ltd For the year ended December 31, 2019

06/08/2020 | 10:45am EDT

LafargeHolcim Ltd

Report on Payments to Governments 2019

1 About this Report

This report has been prepared in line with Chapter 10 of the EU Accounting Directive (2013/34/EU) and Article 6 of the EU Transparency Directive (2004/109/EC), as amended, which have been transposed in French legislation. Its publication aims to provide for enhanced transparency of payments made to governments in the context of extractive activities.

Article 42 1. of the Directive 2013/34/EU states that "Member States shall require large undertakings and all public-interest entities active in the extractive industry or the logging of primary forests to prepare and make public a report on payments made to governments on an annual basis."

The provisions of this Directive are integrated in Article L.225-102-3 of the French Commercial Code.

Due to the listing of its shares on Euronext Paris, France, and the resulting requirement to comply with the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), LafargeHolcim is required to disclose a consolidated report on payments to governments for the year 2019.

2 Basis of Preparation and Scope

LafargeHolcim Ltd as parent of the Group has prepared the report on a consolidated basis and reports the activity of any of its subsidiary undertakings that perform extractive operations.

Taxes, royalties, license fees, production entitlements and infrastructure improvements to governments are presented on a cash paid basis during the reporting period. In-kind payments are converted into monetary value at the date of settlement.

The report includes all payments to governments for activities which relate to exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals or other materials of each of our consolidated subsidiaries for the 12-month period ended December 31, 2019.

Payments made to a government as a single payment or as a series of related payments of EUR 100'000 or more in the financial year 2019 form part of this report. Amounts in currencies other than Swiss Franc (presentation currency for this report) have been converted based on the average annual foreign exchange rates prevailing at December 31, 2019.

This report excludes payments by non-consolidated entities (such as those that are accounted for using the equity method) regardless of the amounts paid and also excludes payments to governments related to the processing, marketing and trading of any of our products. Equally, any donations made, for example in respect of social or community programs, are excluded.

Any payments not clearly related to extractive operations (e.g. income taxes) have been broken down by ratio to reflect the portion related to extractive operation only.

Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this report may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

Unless noted otherwise in the report, the following terms have the meanings noted below:

Government

Any national, regional or local authority of a EU Member State or of a third country. It includes a department, agency or other undertakings controlled by that authority.

Project

A project means the operational activities that are governed by a single contract, license, lease, concession or similar legal agreements and form the basis for payment liabilities with a government. Where multiple such agreements are substantially interconnected, these are considered a single project.

Production entitlements

Represents host government's share of production. This payment is generally made in kind. It does not include the working interest production share of government-owned companies where said companies are acting as partners in a joint venture.

For the 12-month reporting period ending December 31, 2019, LafargeHolcim does not have any production entitlements to report.

Taxes

Represents taxes levied on the income, production or profits of a consolidated subsidiary, excluding taxes levied on consumption such as value added taxes, personal income taxes or sales taxes. These taxes are generally the portion related to extractive operations of income taxes paid in the consolidated statement of cash flows of LafargeHolcim. Payments in respect of social or community programs such as building / providing a hospital, or school are excluded.

Royalties

Represents the percentage of production payable to the owner of mineral rights.

Dividends

Represents dividends paid to a host government holding an interest in a consolidated entity. Dividends paid to a host government as an ordinary shareholder of our Group company are excluded as long as the dividends are paid to the government as a distribution from shares carrying the same rights as the other shareholders' shares.

For the 12-month reporting period ending December 31, 2019, LafargeHolcim did not pay any dividends to any host government from shares carrying rights different than the rights of the remaining shares and therefore does not have any such dividends to report.

Bonuses

Represents bonuses paid for and in consideration of signature, discovery, production, awards, grants and transfers of extraction rights. This also includes bonuses related to achievement or failure to achieve certain production levels or certain targets, and discovery of additional mineral reserves/deposits.

For the 12-month reporting period ending December 31, 2019, LafargeHolcim does not have any bonuses to report.

Fees

Represents any consideration for licenses and/or concessions paid for access to the area where extractive operations are conducted.

Infrastructure improvements

Represents payments for local development, including the improvement of infrastructure, not directly necessary for the conduct of extractive operations but mandatory pursuant to the terms of a production sharing contract or to the terms of a law relating to LafargeHolcim's activities.

3 Consolidated overview

The consolidated overview discloses the sum of LafargeHolcim's payments to governments related to extractive operations per Group region and per payment type. The overview is based on the location of the receiving government. 

 
                                                 Infrastructure 
in kCHF              Taxes    Royalties  Fees    improvements       Total 2019 
Asia Pacific         34,253   87,775     15,906  1,286              139,220 
Europe               51,892   20,970     7,549                      80,412 
Latin America        12,629   7,448      1,187                      21,264 
Middle East Africa   26,751   9,032      24,883  1,351              62,017 
North America        57,431   4,112      8,912   715                71,170 
Total 2019           182,956  129,338    58,438  3,352              374,083 
 
 
In kCHF             Taxes    Royalties  Fees    Infrastructure      Total 2018 
                                                improvements 
Asia Pacific        25'970   89'385     14'315  4'901               134'571 
Europe              51'845   22'985     7'835                       82'665 
Latin America       14'576   6'822      916                         22'314 
Middle East Africa  32'177   10'221     25'939  1'380               69'717 
North America       24'300   4'486      9'187   635                 38'608 
Total 2018          148'868  133'899    58'193  6'916               347'876

4 Payments per government

This overview discloses the sum of LafargeHolcim's payments to governments related to extractive operations in each country and per payment type, including details per location where applicable. The overview is based on the location of the receiving government. 

 
Receiving country                                            Infrastructure 
 in kCHF                         Taxes    Royalties  Fees    improvements    Total 2019 
Asia Pacific                     34,253   87,775     15,906  1,286           139,220 
Australia                        4,833    3,847      1,190                   9,870 
Department of Agriculture, 
Fisheries and Forestry 
Bli Bli Quarry                            550                                550 
Not attributable to projects              193                                193 
Sunrock Quarry                            1,702                              1,702 
Roads and Maritime Services 
(REGO) 
Not attributable to projects                         236                     236 
Ballina Shire Council 
Teven (Fox's) Quarry                      122                                122 
Australian Taxation Office 
Not attributable to projects     2,061                                       2,061 
Department of Planning & 
Environment NSW 
Not attributable to projects                         180                     180 
WorkCover Queensland 
Not attributable to projects                         336                     336 
State Revenue Office of 
Victoria 
Not attributable to projects     541                                         541 
Oaklands Junction Quarry         141                                         141 
Pakenham Quarry                  127                                         127 
Tynong Quarry                    115                                         115 
Gold Coast City Council 
Not attributable to projects                         333                     333 
Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional 
Council 
Cooma Road Quarry                         231                                231 
Department of Planning, Lands 
and Heritage WA 
Not attributable to projects              155                                155 
Department of State 
Development, Manufacturing, 
Infrastructure and Planning 
Montacute Quarry                          127                                127 
Office of State Revenue NSW 
Lynwood Quarry                   428                                         428 
Not attributable to projects     1,284                                       1,284 
Sunshine Coast Regional Council

06-08-20 1045ET
