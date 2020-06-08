Report on Payments to Governments LafargeHolcim Ltd For the year ended December 31, 2019

Regulatory News: (Paris:LHN)

LafargeHolcim Ltd

Report on Payments to Governments 2019

1 About this Report

This report has been prepared in line with Chapter 10 of the EU Accounting Directive (2013/34/EU) and Article 6 of the EU Transparency Directive (2004/109/EC), as amended, which have been transposed in French legislation. Its publication aims to provide for enhanced transparency of payments made to governments in the context of extractive activities.

Article 42 1. of the Directive 2013/34/EU states that "Member States shall require large undertakings and all public-interest entities active in the extractive industry or the logging of primary forests to prepare and make public a report on payments made to governments on an annual basis."

The provisions of this Directive are integrated in Article L.225-102-3 of the French Commercial Code.

Due to the listing of its shares on Euronext Paris, France, and the resulting requirement to comply with the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), LafargeHolcim is required to disclose a consolidated report on payments to governments for the year 2019.

2 Basis of Preparation and Scope

LafargeHolcim Ltd as parent of the Group has prepared the report on a consolidated basis and reports the activity of any of its subsidiary undertakings that perform extractive operations.

Taxes, royalties, license fees, production entitlements and infrastructure improvements to governments are presented on a cash paid basis during the reporting period. In-kind payments are converted into monetary value at the date of settlement.

The report includes all payments to governments for activities which relate to exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals or other materials of each of our consolidated subsidiaries for the 12-month period ended December 31, 2019.

Payments made to a government as a single payment or as a series of related payments of EUR 100'000 or more in the financial year 2019 form part of this report. Amounts in currencies other than Swiss Franc (presentation currency for this report) have been converted based on the average annual foreign exchange rates prevailing at December 31, 2019.

This report excludes payments by non-consolidated entities (such as those that are accounted for using the equity method) regardless of the amounts paid and also excludes payments to governments related to the processing, marketing and trading of any of our products. Equally, any donations made, for example in respect of social or community programs, are excluded.

Any payments not clearly related to extractive operations (e.g. income taxes) have been broken down by ratio to reflect the portion related to extractive operation only.

Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this report may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

Unless noted otherwise in the report, the following terms have the meanings noted below:

Government

Any national, regional or local authority of a EU Member State or of a third country. It includes a department, agency or other undertakings controlled by that authority.

Project

A project means the operational activities that are governed by a single contract, license, lease, concession or similar legal agreements and form the basis for payment liabilities with a government. Where multiple such agreements are substantially interconnected, these are considered a single project.

Production entitlements

Represents host government's share of production. This payment is generally made in kind. It does not include the working interest production share of government-owned companies where said companies are acting as partners in a joint venture.

For the 12-month reporting period ending December 31, 2019, LafargeHolcim does not have any production entitlements to report.

Taxes

Represents taxes levied on the income, production or profits of a consolidated subsidiary, excluding taxes levied on consumption such as value added taxes, personal income taxes or sales taxes. These taxes are generally the portion related to extractive operations of income taxes paid in the consolidated statement of cash flows of LafargeHolcim. Payments in respect of social or community programs such as building / providing a hospital, or school are excluded.

Royalties

Represents the percentage of production payable to the owner of mineral rights.

Dividends

Represents dividends paid to a host government holding an interest in a consolidated entity. Dividends paid to a host government as an ordinary shareholder of our Group company are excluded as long as the dividends are paid to the government as a distribution from shares carrying the same rights as the other shareholders' shares.

For the 12-month reporting period ending December 31, 2019, LafargeHolcim did not pay any dividends to any host government from shares carrying rights different than the rights of the remaining shares and therefore does not have any such dividends to report.

Bonuses

Represents bonuses paid for and in consideration of signature, discovery, production, awards, grants and transfers of extraction rights. This also includes bonuses related to achievement or failure to achieve certain production levels or certain targets, and discovery of additional mineral reserves/deposits.

For the 12-month reporting period ending December 31, 2019, LafargeHolcim does not have any bonuses to report.

Fees

Represents any consideration for licenses and/or concessions paid for access to the area where extractive operations are conducted.

Infrastructure improvements

Represents payments for local development, including the improvement of infrastructure, not directly necessary for the conduct of extractive operations but mandatory pursuant to the terms of a production sharing contract or to the terms of a law relating to LafargeHolcim's activities.

3 Consolidated overview

The consolidated overview discloses the sum of LafargeHolcim's payments to governments related to extractive operations per Group region and per payment type. The overview is based on the location of the receiving government.

Infrastructure in kCHF Taxes Royalties Fees improvements Total 2019 Asia Pacific 34,253 87,775 15,906 1,286 139,220 Europe 51,892 20,970 7,549 80,412 Latin America 12,629 7,448 1,187 21,264 Middle East Africa 26,751 9,032 24,883 1,351 62,017 North America 57,431 4,112 8,912 715 71,170 Total 2019 182,956 129,338 58,438 3,352 374,083 In kCHF Taxes Royalties Fees Infrastructure Total 2018 improvements Asia Pacific 25'970 89'385 14'315 4'901 134'571 Europe 51'845 22'985 7'835 82'665 Latin America 14'576 6'822 916 22'314 Middle East Africa 32'177 10'221 25'939 1'380 69'717 North America 24'300 4'486 9'187 635 38'608 Total 2018 148'868 133'899 58'193 6'916 347'876

4 Payments per government

This overview discloses the sum of LafargeHolcim's payments to governments related to extractive operations in each country and per payment type, including details per location where applicable. The overview is based on the location of the receiving government.

Receiving country Infrastructure in kCHF Taxes Royalties Fees improvements Total 2019 Asia Pacific 34,253 87,775 15,906 1,286 139,220 Australia 4,833 3,847 1,190 9,870 Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Bli Bli Quarry 550 550 Not attributable to projects 193 193 Sunrock Quarry 1,702 1,702 Roads and Maritime Services (REGO) Not attributable to projects 236 236 Ballina Shire Council Teven (Fox's) Quarry 122 122 Australian Taxation Office Not attributable to projects 2,061 2,061 Department of Planning & Environment NSW Not attributable to projects 180 180 WorkCover Queensland Not attributable to projects 336 336 State Revenue Office of Victoria Not attributable to projects 541 541 Oaklands Junction Quarry 141 141 Pakenham Quarry 127 127 Tynong Quarry 115 115 Gold Coast City Council Not attributable to projects 333 333 Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council Cooma Road Quarry 231 231 Department of Planning, Lands and Heritage WA Not attributable to projects 155 155 Department of State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Montacute Quarry 127 127 Office of State Revenue NSW Lynwood Quarry 428 428 Not attributable to projects 1,284 1,284 Sunshine Coast Regional Council

