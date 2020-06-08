Report on Payments to Governments LafargeHolcim Ltd For the year ended December 31, 2019

Regulatory News: (Paris:LHN)
LafargeHolcim Ltd
Report on Payments to Governments 2019
1 About this Report
This report has been prepared in line with Chapter 10 of the EU Accounting Directive (2013/34/EU) and Article 6 of the EU Transparency Directive (2004/109/EC), as amended, which have been transposed in French legislation. Its publication aims to provide for enhanced transparency of payments made to governments in the context of extractive activities.
Article 42 1. of the Directive 2013/34/EU states that "Member States shall require large undertakings and all public-interest entities active in the extractive industry or the logging of primary forests to prepare and make public a report on payments made to governments on an annual basis."
The provisions of this Directive are integrated in Article L.225-102-3 of the French Commercial Code.
Due to the listing of its shares on Euronext Paris, France, and the resulting requirement to comply with the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), LafargeHolcim is required to disclose a consolidated report on payments to governments for the year 2019.
2 Basis of Preparation and Scope
LafargeHolcim Ltd as parent of the Group has prepared the report on a consolidated basis and reports the activity of any of its subsidiary undertakings that perform extractive operations.
Taxes, royalties, license fees, production entitlements and infrastructure improvements to governments are presented on a cash paid basis during the reporting period. In-kind payments are converted into monetary value at the date of settlement.
The report includes all payments to governments for activities which relate to exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals or other materials of each of our consolidated subsidiaries for the 12-month period ended December 31, 2019.
Payments made to a government as a single payment or as a series of related payments of EUR 100'000 or more in the financial year 2019 form part of this report. Amounts in currencies other than Swiss Franc (presentation currency for this report) have been converted based on the average annual foreign exchange rates prevailing at December 31, 2019.
This report excludes payments by non-consolidated entities (such as those that are accounted for using the equity method) regardless of the amounts paid and also excludes payments to governments related to the processing, marketing and trading of any of our products. Equally, any donations made, for example in respect of social or community programs, are excluded.
Any payments not clearly related to extractive operations (e.g. income taxes) have been broken down by ratio to reflect the portion related to extractive operation only.
Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this report may not add up precisely to the totals provided.
Unless noted otherwise in the report, the following terms have the meanings noted below:
Government
Any national, regional or local authority of a EU Member State or of a third country. It includes a department, agency or other undertakings controlled by that authority.
Project
A project means the operational activities that are governed by a single contract, license, lease, concession or similar legal agreements and form the basis for payment liabilities with a government. Where multiple such agreements are substantially interconnected, these are considered a single project.
Production entitlements
Represents host government's share of production. This payment is generally made in kind. It does not include the working interest production share of government-owned companies where said companies are acting as partners in a joint venture.
For the 12-month reporting period ending December 31, 2019, LafargeHolcim does not have any production entitlements to report.
Taxes
Represents taxes levied on the income, production or profits of a consolidated subsidiary, excluding taxes levied on consumption such as value added taxes, personal income taxes or sales taxes. These taxes are generally the portion related to extractive operations of income taxes paid in the consolidated statement of cash flows of LafargeHolcim. Payments in respect of social or community programs such as building / providing a hospital, or school are excluded.
Royalties
Represents the percentage of production payable to the owner of mineral rights.
Dividends
Represents dividends paid to a host government holding an interest in a consolidated entity. Dividends paid to a host government as an ordinary shareholder of our Group company are excluded as long as the dividends are paid to the government as a distribution from shares carrying the same rights as the other shareholders' shares.
For the 12-month reporting period ending December 31, 2019, LafargeHolcim did not pay any dividends to any host government from shares carrying rights different than the rights of the remaining shares and therefore does not have any such dividends to report.
Bonuses
Represents bonuses paid for and in consideration of signature, discovery, production, awards, grants and transfers of extraction rights. This also includes bonuses related to achievement or failure to achieve certain production levels or certain targets, and discovery of additional mineral reserves/deposits.
For the 12-month reporting period ending December 31, 2019, LafargeHolcim does not have any bonuses to report.
Fees
Represents any consideration for licenses and/or concessions paid for access to the area where extractive operations are conducted.
Infrastructure improvements
Represents payments for local development, including the improvement of infrastructure, not directly necessary for the conduct of extractive operations but mandatory pursuant to the terms of a production sharing contract or to the terms of a law relating to LafargeHolcim's activities.
3 Consolidated overview
The consolidated overview discloses the sum of LafargeHolcim's payments to governments related to extractive operations per Group region and per payment type. The overview is based on the location of the receiving government.
Infrastructure
in kCHF Taxes Royalties Fees improvements Total 2019
Asia Pacific 34,253 87,775 15,906 1,286 139,220
Europe 51,892 20,970 7,549 80,412
Latin America 12,629 7,448 1,187 21,264
Middle East Africa 26,751 9,032 24,883 1,351 62,017
North America 57,431 4,112 8,912 715 71,170
Total 2019 182,956 129,338 58,438 3,352 374,083
In kCHF Taxes Royalties Fees Infrastructure Total 2018
improvements
Asia Pacific 25'970 89'385 14'315 4'901 134'571
Europe 51'845 22'985 7'835 82'665
Latin America 14'576 6'822 916 22'314
Middle East Africa 32'177 10'221 25'939 1'380 69'717
North America 24'300 4'486 9'187 635 38'608
Total 2018 148'868 133'899 58'193 6'916 347'876
4 Payments per government
This overview discloses the sum of LafargeHolcim's payments to governments related to extractive operations in each country and per payment type, including details per location where applicable. The overview is based on the location of the receiving government.
Receiving country Infrastructure
in kCHF Taxes Royalties Fees improvements Total 2019
Asia Pacific 34,253 87,775 15,906 1,286 139,220
Australia 4,833 3,847 1,190 9,870
Department of Agriculture,
Fisheries and Forestry
Bli Bli Quarry 550 550
Not attributable to projects 193 193
Sunrock Quarry 1,702 1,702
Roads and Maritime Services
(REGO)
Not attributable to projects 236 236
Ballina Shire Council
Teven (Fox's) Quarry 122 122
Australian Taxation Office
Not attributable to projects 2,061 2,061
Department of Planning &
Environment NSW
Not attributable to projects 180 180
WorkCover Queensland
Not attributable to projects 336 336
State Revenue Office of
Victoria
Not attributable to projects 541 541
Oaklands Junction Quarry 141 141
Pakenham Quarry 127 127
Tynong Quarry 115 115
Gold Coast City Council
Not attributable to projects 333 333
Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional
Council
Cooma Road Quarry 231 231
Department of Planning, Lands
and Heritage WA
Not attributable to projects 155 155
Department of State
Development, Manufacturing,
Infrastructure and Planning
Montacute Quarry 127 127
Office of State Revenue NSW
Lynwood Quarry 428 428
Not attributable to projects 1,284 1,284
Sunshine Coast Regional Council
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
06-08-20 1045ET