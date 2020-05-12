Shareholders support all proposals at 2020 Annual General Meeting

Shareholders strongly supported all motions proposed by LafargeHolcim's Board of Directors at today's Annual General Meeting.

As a result of the exceptional circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with applicable ordinances of the Swiss authorities, shareholders could not attend in person. The Annual General Meeting took place at the Company's Board room in Zug and all legal proceedings were carried out as required. Shareholders were able to exercise their voting rights through the independent proxy Dr. Thomas Ris, Ris & Ackermann Attorneys at Law, who represented 385'577'366 nominal shares resulting in 62.60 percent of the share capital of the company.

Shareholders confirmed the proposed distribution of a dividend of CHF 2.00 per registered share of LafargeHolcim Ltd from capital contribution reserves. The dividend is not subject to Swiss withholding tax.

The Annual General Meeting confirmed Beat Hess as Chairman of the company's Board of Directors. Except for Paul Desmarais, Jr., who did not stand for re-election, all other existing members of the Board were confirmed in office. On behalf of the Board of Directors, the Chairman thanked Paul Desmarais, Jr. for his great commitment to the company. Professor Dr. Philippe Block and Kim Fausing were newly elected to the Board.

The members of the Board of Directors are now as follows: Beat Hess (Chairman), Oscar Fanjul (Vice-Chairman), Philippe Block, Kim Fausing, Colin Hall, Naina Lal Kidwai, Patrick Kron, Adrian Loader, Jürg Oleas, Claudia Sender Ramirez, Hanne Birgitte Breinbjerg Sørensen and Dieter Spälti.

Shareholders also confirmed the following members of the Nomination, Compensation & Governance Committee: Oscar Fanjul, Adrian Loader and Hanne Birgitte Breinbjerg Sørensen. Colin Hall and Claudia Sender Ramirez were newly elected to the Nomination, Compensation & Governance Committee. Mr. Fanjul will continue as Chairman of the Committee.

Shareholders approved the annual report and annual financial statements of the Group and of LafargeHolcim Ltd. They also approved the compensation report in an advisory vote. In two separate binding votes shareholders approved the maximum overall amount of compensation to be paid to members of the Board for the period between the 2020 and 2021 Annual General Meetings, and the total maximum amount of compensation to be paid to members of the Executive Committee for the 2021

financial year.

Furthermore Deloitte AG has been appointed as auditors for the financial year 2020.

The full results of the Annual General Meeting will be available as of today on

www.lafargeholcim.com/agm.