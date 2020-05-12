Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  LafargeHolcim    LHN   CH0012214059

LAFARGEHOLCIM

(LHN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 05/12 05:08:03 am
38.65 CHF   -1.02%
04:50aShareholders support all proposals at 2020 Annual General Meeting
TE
05/11GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Tesla, Intel, United Airlines
05/11LAFARGEHOLCIM : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Shareholders support all proposals at 2020 Annual General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 04:50am EDT

Media Release

Zug, May 12, 2020

Shareholders support all proposals at 2020 Annual General Meeting

Shareholders strongly supported all motions proposed by LafargeHolcim's Board of Directors at today's Annual General Meeting.

As a result of the exceptional circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with applicable ordinances of the Swiss authorities, shareholders could not attend in person. The Annual General Meeting took place at the Company's Board room in Zug and all legal proceedings were carried out as required. Shareholders were able to exercise their voting rights through the independent proxy Dr. Thomas Ris, Ris & Ackermann Attorneys at Law, who represented 385'577'366 nominal shares resulting in 62.60 percent of the share capital of the company.

Shareholders confirmed the proposed distribution of a dividend of CHF 2.00 per registered share of LafargeHolcim Ltd from capital contribution reserves. The dividend is not subject to Swiss withholding tax.

The Annual General Meeting confirmed Beat Hess as Chairman of the company's Board of Directors. Except for Paul Desmarais, Jr., who did not stand for re-election, all other existing members of the Board were confirmed in office. On behalf of the Board of Directors, the Chairman thanked Paul Desmarais, Jr. for his great commitment to the company. Professor Dr. Philippe Block and Kim Fausing were newly elected to the Board.

The members of the Board of Directors are now as follows: Beat Hess (Chairman), Oscar Fanjul (Vice-Chairman), Philippe Block, Kim Fausing, Colin Hall, Naina Lal Kidwai, Patrick Kron, Adrian Loader, Jürg Oleas, Claudia Sender Ramirez, Hanne Birgitte Breinbjerg Sørensen and Dieter Spälti.

Shareholders also confirmed the following members of the Nomination, Compensation & Governance Committee: Oscar Fanjul, Adrian Loader and Hanne Birgitte Breinbjerg Sørensen. Colin Hall and Claudia Sender Ramirez were newly elected to the Nomination, Compensation & Governance Committee. Mr. Fanjul will continue as Chairman of the Committee.

Shareholders approved the annual report and annual financial statements of the Group and of LafargeHolcim Ltd. They also approved the compensation report in an advisory vote. In two separate binding votes shareholders approved the maximum overall amount of compensation to be paid to members of the Board for the period between the 2020 and 2021 Annual General Meetings, and the total maximum amount of compensation to be paid to members of the Executive Committee for the 2021

financial year.

Furthermore Deloitte AG has been appointed as auditors for the financial year 2020.

The full results of the Annual General Meeting will be available as of today on

www.lafargeholcim.com/agm.

About LafargeHolcim

LafargeHolcim is the global leader in building materials and solutions and active in four business segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete and Solutions & Products. Its ambition is to lead the industry in reducing carbon emissions and shifting towards low-carbon construction. With the strongest R&D organization in the industry, the company seeks to constantly introduce and promote high-quality and sustainable building materials and solutions to its customers worldwide - whether individual homebuilders or developers of major infrastructure projects. LafargeHolcim employs over 70,000 employees in over 70

countries and has a portfolio that is equally balanced between developing and mature markets.

For more information visit our website www.lafargeholcim.com

Follow us on Twitter @LafargeHolcim




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LAFARGEHOLCIM
04:50aShareholders support all proposals at 2020 Annual General Meeting
TE
05/11GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Tesla, Intel, United Airlines
05/11LAFARGEHOLCIM : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/11LAFARGEHOLCIM : Gets a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
05/11LAFARGEHOLCIM : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
05/11LAFARGEHOLCIM : to keep Philippines business after San Miguel deal collapses
RE
05/11LAFARGEHOLCIM : to keep Philippines business after San Miguel deal collapses
RE
05/10SAN MIGUEL CORP. : Proposed Acquisition of Holcim Philippines Shall No Longer Pr..
DJ
05/10LAFARGEHOLCIM : Announces Lapse of Philippines Transaction
BU
05/10LAFARGEHOLCIM : Announces Lapse of Philippines Transaction
DJ
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2020 22 121 M
EBIT 2020 2 740 M
Net income 2020 1 627 M
Debt 2020 7 815 M
Yield 2020 4,92%
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
EV / Sales2020 1,44x
EV / Sales2021 1,26x
Capitalization 23 965 M
Chart LAFARGEHOLCIM
Duration : Period :
LafargeHolcim Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAFARGEHOLCIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 46,85  CHF
Last Close Price 39,05  CHF
Spread / Highest target 51,1%
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jan Jenisch Chief Executive Officer
Beat W. Hess Chairman
Géraldine Picaud Chief Financial Officer
Paul Guy B. Desmarais Independent Director
Óscar Fanjul Martín Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAFARGEHOLCIM-27.28%24 631
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED0.92%45 059
CHINA RESOURCES CEMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.88%9 406
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED-0.96%8 991
TAIWAN CEMENT CORP.-0.12%7 876
HUAXIN CEMENT CO., LTD.2.59%6 753
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group