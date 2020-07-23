Log in
Global roll-out of green concrete ECOPact accelerating sustainable and circular construction

07/23/2020 | 05:05am EDT

Media Release

Zug, July 23, 2020

Global roll-out of green concrete ECOPact accelerating sustainable and circular construction

  • ECOPact green concrete marks latest addition to sustainable solutions
  • After Europe introduction into North and Latin America
  • New era of high-performing, green and circular concrete

LafargeHolcim introduces ECOPact, the industry's broadest range of green concrete, delivering high-performing, sustainable and circular benefits. After a successful market adoption in Europe, ECOPact is now available in the US with plans to expand into the UK, Canada, Latin America and other markets worldwide in the coming months. This introduction is an essential component of the company's strategy to advance the transition towards low-carbon and circular construction.

Jan Jenisch, CEO: "I am proud to introduce ECOPact, the industry's broadest range of green concrete for high-performing, sustainable and circular construction. Building on the success of ECOPact in Switzerland, Germany and France, we are now introducing it across the Americas. With the rollout of this Green Concrete, we are accelerating the transition to more sustainable building materials for greener construction."

With the rollout of ECOPact across the Americas, the company makes a significant contribution to sustainable construction, where it sells roughly 15 million m3 of ready-mix concrete every year.

ECOPact is sold at a range of low-carbon levels, from 30% to 100% less carbon emissions compared to standard (CEM I) concrete. Where regulatory conditions allow, ECOPact products integrate upcycled construction and demolition materials, further closing the resource loop.

With this new ECOPact green concrete range LafargeHolcim aims to continue to lead the way in sustainable and circular construction. With one-third of its net sales already in sustainable solutions, LafargeHolcim offers the broadest portfolio of low-carbon products and technologies. With the industry's leading Research and Development (R&D) organization, the company dedicates 50% of its innovation resources to low carbon solutions, with 40% of its patents currently in this area.

The company embraces a circular business model with leading operations in waste treatment and demolition waste upcycling. Its Susteno brand of cement, for example, is the first and only resource-saving cement in Europe that uses fine mixed granulate from demolished buildings as an additive. Its subsidiary Geocycle co-processed more than 10 million tons of waste in 2019, of which 2 million tons were related to plastic.

About LafargeHolcim

LafargeHolcim is the global leader in building materials and solutions and active in four business segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete and Solutions & Products. Its ambition is to lead the industry in reducing carbon emissions and shifting towards low-carbon construction. With the strongest R&D organization in the industry, the company seeks to constantly introduce and promote high-quality and sustainable building materials and solutions to its customers worldwide - whether individual homebuilders or developers of major infrastructure projects. LafargeHolcim employs over 70,000 employees in over 70

countries and has a portfolio that is equally balanced between developing and mature markets.

More information is available on www.lafargeholcim.com

Follow us on Twitter @LafargeHolcim




