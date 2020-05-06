Log in
LAGARDÈRE

LAGARDÈRE

(MMB)
Amber Capital: no plans to sell Lagardere stake and it may even raise it

05/06/2020 | 02:52am EDT
The founder of activist investment company Amber Capital, which lost out this week in a bid to shake up the governance at French group Lagardere, said on Wednesday he had no plans to exit his stake in Lagardere and added Amber could even raise it.

"We have no plans to sell our stake, and we are not excluding increasing it," Amber Capital founder Joseph Oughourlian told BFM Business TV.

Amber Capital has raised its stake in Lagardere to 18% in recent weeks, making it the media and publishing conglomerate's top shareholder ahead of the Qatari Investment Authority.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing yb Louise Heavens)
