Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Lagardère    MMB   FR0000130213

LAGARDÈRE

(MMB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amber Capital tells French utility Suez to rethink strategy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 02:55am EDT

PARIS (Reuters) - Shareholder activist firm Amber Capital on Thursday called for a strategy review at Suez, arguing that the French utility had underperformed rivals and could create more value for its shareholders.

Amber Capital said it had sent a letter on July 18 to Suez's management, outlining its demands, as activist funds such as Elliott and others target companies across Europe.

London-based Amber Capital, which holds 1.9% of the French utility's share capital, called for Suez to reduce the size of its board of directors to between 12 and 14 from 19 at present, and to review its portfolio of assets.

"Suez needs a strategic reset: The new management team of Suez now has a compelling opportunity in our view to reposition the company," Amber Capital said in a statement.

"After years of limited portfolio management, Amber Capital believes the company needs a thorough portfolio review to rotate out of mature assets and use proceeds to reinvest, delever and buy back shares," added Amber Capital.

In response, Suez - in which French utility Engie has a 32% stake - said a strategy review was already underway and would be presented in the autumn.

Amber Capital has also called on French media company Lagardere to do more to boost shareholder value, while Elliott has targeted companies such as drinks group Pernod and tourism and insurance company Saga.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Jane Merriman)

By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Geert De Clercq
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENGIE -0.43% 13.735 Real-time Quote.10.18%
LAGARDÈRE -0.72% 22.2 Real-time Quote.1.54%
PERNOD RICARD -0.89% 155.7 Real-time Quote.9.60%
SAGA 1.35% 49.2996 Delayed Quote.-52.92%
SUEZ -0.38% 12.98 Real-time Quote.12.97%
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT -0.31% 22.64 Real-time Quote.26.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LAGARDÈRE
02:55aAmber Capital tells French utility Suez to rethink strategy
RE
07/08GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Boeing, Deutsche Bank, Anta, IAG
07/01Latecoere to examine Searchlight's $414 million bid offer
RE
06/26LAGARDERE : Appointment
PU
05/15LAGARDERE : Description of the Lagardère SCA share buyback program 2019-2020
PU
05/14LAGARDÈRE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/07LAGARDERE : First-Quarter 2019 Revenue
PU
05/02LAGARDERE SCA : quaterly sales release
04/19LAGARDERE : Press Release relating to regulated information - Availability of th..
PU
04/03LAGARDERE : Update of the liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 7 491 M
EBIT 2019 432 M
Net income 2019 157 M
Debt 2019 1 269 M
Yield 2019 5,83%
P/E ratio 2019 19,9x
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,56x
EV / Sales2020 0,58x
Capitalization 2 919 M
Chart LAGARDÈRE
Duration : Period :
Lagardère Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAGARDÈRE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 28,63  €
Last Close Price 22,36  €
Spread / Highest target 47,6%
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arnaud Lagardère Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Xavier de Sarrau Chairman-Supervisory Board
Pierre Leroy Deputy Chairman, Co-COO & Co-Managing Partner
Thierry Funck-Brentano Co-Chief Operating Officer & Co-Managing Partner
Gérard Adsuar Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAGARDÈRE1.54%3 277
AXEL SPRINGER SE25.56%0
INFORMA PLC32.75%0
PEARSON-5.93%0
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING&MEDIA3.02%0
SCHIBSTED1.42%0
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About