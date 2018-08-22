Lagardere : A significant step in the growth of Lagardère Travel Retail’s Foodservice activities in Spain thanks to an offer adapted to Malaga travelers

Log in
08/22/2018 | 05:07pm CEST
Paris August 21, 2018

A significant step in the growth of Lagardère Travel Retail's Foodservice activities in Spain thanks to an offer adapted to Malaga travelers

Lagardère Travel Retail is proud to announce that it has won one of the batches of the Malaga Airport tender, to operate 4 Food & Beverage units in Terminal 3.
With 9 million annual departures, Malaga Airport is the 4th airport in Spain. The new contract will start in September 2018 with the opening of 4 units featuring a unique mix of international and local foodservice brands including Giraffe World Kitchen, Giraffe Stop, Costa Coffee and La Manon.

Giraffe World Kitchen offers big flavorful food to travelers in a relaxed and vibrant environment, served by our happy, upbeat Giraffe team members. The concept is about fresh tasting food and drink to suit everyone from straight-up classics to new, on-trend flavours. Dishes include must-have brunches, burgers, fresh salads, steak & grills together with hand roasted coffee, healthy smoothies and a selection of cocktails, beers and wines.

At Giraffe Stop, customers can enjoy some of their favorite Giraffe dishes on-the-go like breakfasts, sandwiches, salads, and coffees. The perfect pit-stop when on the move.

Lagardère Travel Retail will open its first Costa Coffee store in Spain, building on its strong partnership with the brand thanks to a Master Franchise Agreement in the Czech Republic through which it operates 47 stores.

La Manon Boulangerie and Bistro will also meet the needs of travelers looking for a very popular local brand, offering high-quality bakery products, made from pure butter and the best yeast, for a truly authentic Spanish experience!

Lagardère Travel Retail's Spain and Portugal Managing Director Javier Cagigal Labadie said: 'We are happy and proud to open these 4 units with new brands at Malaga Airport. It reinforces our current partnership with AENA, as we already operate Relay and specialty stores - such as Discover - and a wide variety of Fashion outlets in Spain. The development of our food and beverage presence represents a significant step in the growth of our activity in Spain'.

ABOUT LAGARDERE TRAVEL RETAIL
One of the four divisions of the Lagardère Group, Lagardère Travel Retail is a pioneering global leader in the travel retail industry.
Operating 4,400 stores across Travel Essentials, Duty Free and Foodservice in airports, railway stations and other concessions in 34 countries worldwide, Lagardère Travel Retail generates €4.5 bn sales (managed 100%).
Lagardère Travel Retail has a unique holistic approach aimed at exceeding travelers' expectations throughout their journey, and optimizing landlords' assets and partners' brands.
www.lagardere-tr.com ● @LagardereTR

Disclaimer

Lagardère SCA published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 15:06:02 UTC
