Lagardere : A significant step in the growth of Lagardère Travel Retail’s Foodservice activities in Spain thanks to an offer adapted to Malaga travelers

Paris August 21, 2018

A significant step in the growth of Lagardère Travel Retail's Foodservice activities in Spain thanks to an offer adapted to Malaga travelers

Giraffe World Kitchen offers big flavorful food to travelers in a relaxed and vibrant environment, served by our happy, upbeat Giraffe team members. The concept is about fresh tasting food and drink to suit everyone from straight-up classics to new, on-trend flavours. Dishes include must-have brunches, burgers, fresh salads, steak & grills together with hand roasted coffee, healthy smoothies and a selection of cocktails, beers and wines.

At Giraffe Stop, customers can enjoy some of their favorite Giraffe dishes on-the-go like breakfasts, sandwiches, salads, and coffees. The perfect pit-stop when on the move.

Lagardère Travel Retail will open its first Costa Coffee store in Spain, building on its strong partnership with the brand thanks to a Master Franchise Agreement in the Czech Republic through which it operates 47 stores.

La Manon Boulangerie and Bistro will also meet the needs of travelers looking for a very popular local brand, offering high-quality bakery products, made from pure butter and the best yeast, for a truly authentic Spanish experience!

Lagardère Travel Retail's Spain and Portugal Managing Director Javier Cagigal Labadie said: 'We are happy and proud to open these 4 units with new brands at Malaga Airport. It reinforces our current partnership with AENA, as we already operate Relay and specialty stores - such as Discover - and a wide variety of Fashion outlets in Spain. The development of our food and beverage presence represents a significant step in the growth of our activity in Spain'.

