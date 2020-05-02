Log in
Lagardere : Letter to shareholders

05/02/2020 | 03:29pm EDT
Go back

Paris, 21 April 2020

Letter to shareholders

Dear Madam, dear Sir, dear shareholders,

Our General Meeting, which has been convened for 5 May 2020, is unprecedented in the history of the Lagardère group. On this occasion, you are being asked to choose between the implementation of a responsible, clear and ambitious strategy led by the Managing Partners and Supervisory Board, and Amber Capital's radical, unsettling and uncertain proposal.

We have listened to Amber Capital and carefully reviewed their criticisms of us. We have also had the benefit of interacting with some of you over the course of the past few weeks and have heard your reactions to these criticisms.

Timing wise, we regret that Amber Capital has chosen to step up its campaign in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, causing additional uncertainty, when all of the Group's efforts should be focused on the management of this unprecedented crisis. However, we remain firmly committed to shareholder dialogue and are always open to constructive proposals from them. This dialogue actively contributes to the work of the Supervisory Board, which represents you all.

To allow you to make an informed choice, it is important that you can hear our answers to the criticisms which have been made. This letter is an opportunity to share with you some facts and figures which bring a different perspective to that presented by Amber Capital on the performance of the Group, its Managing Partners and Supervisory Board.

In line with the measures implemented by the French government, we have chosen to maintain the date of our Annual General Meeting, which will take place behind closed doors. The impact of the uncertainty that Amber Capital's campaign places upon our governance cannot last any longer, in the interest of the Group and all its shareholders.

Between now and 5 May, each and everyone one of you has the opportunity to exercise your right to vote at our General Meeting, which will be broadcast live and available to replay on our website.

Disclaimer

Lagardère SCA published this content on 22 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2020 19:28:01 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 5 775 M
EBIT 2020 234 M
Net income 2020 -50,1 M
Debt 2020 1 505 M
Yield 2020 6,00%
P/E ratio 2020 -20,0x
P/E ratio 2021 16,0x
EV / Sales2020 0,59x
EV / Sales2021 0,57x
Capitalization 1 907 M
Chart LAGARDÈRE
Duration : Period :
Lagardère Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAGARDÈRE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 17,88  €
Last Close Price 14,80  €
Spread / Highest target 68,9%
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arnaud Lagardère Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Patrick Valroff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thierry Funck-Brentano Co-Chief Operating Officer & Co-Managing Partner
Gérard Adsuar Chief Financial Officer
Martine Chêne Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAGARDÈRE-23.83%2 098
INFORMA PLC-47.51%7 764
AXEL SPRINGER SE-12.42%6 528
SCHIBSTED-18.06%4 707
PEARSON PLC-28.49%4 278
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD1.30%2 780
