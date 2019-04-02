Log in
Lagardere : Press release relating to regulated information - Publication of the Reference Document - Fiscal Year 2018

0
04/02/2019 | 12:12pm EDT
Go back

Paris, April 2, 2019

Press release relating to regulated information - Publication of the Reference Document - Fiscal Year 2018

On 2 April 2019, Lagardère SCA filed its Reference Document containing the Annual Financial Report - Fiscal Year 2018 - with the French financial markets authority (Autorité des marchés financiers - AMF).

The document can be viewed on the Company's website at the following address: http://www.lagardere.com

under:

'Investor Relations/Regulated Information/Annual Financial Report/2019'

The Annual Financial Report mainly corresponds to the Reference Document filed on April 2, 2019.

The Reference Document also contains:

  • the Report of the Supervisory Board on corporate governance (Chapter 2 - section 2.1);
  • fees paid to the Statutory Auditors and members of their networks (Chapter 5 - note 37).

Disclaimer

Lagardère SCA published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 16:11:11 UTC
