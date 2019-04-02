Lagardere : Press release relating to regulated information - Publication of the Reference Document - Fiscal Year 2018

Go back
Paris, April 2, 2019
Press release relating to regulated information - Publication of the Reference Document - Fiscal Year 2018
On 2 April 2019, Lagardère SCA filed its Reference Document containing the Annual Financial Report - Fiscal Year 2018 - with the French financial markets authority (Autorité des marchés financiers - AMF).
The document can be viewed on the Company's website at the following address: http://www.lagardere.com
under:
'Investor Relations/Regulated Information/Annual Financial Report/2019'
The Annual Financial Report mainly corresponds to the Reference Document filed on April 2, 2019.
The Reference Document also contains:
-
the Report of the Supervisory Board on corporate governance (Chapter 2 - section 2.1);
-
fees paid to the Statutory Auditors and members of their networks (Chapter 5 - note 37).
