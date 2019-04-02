Lagardere : Press release relating to regulated information - Publication of the Reference Document - Fiscal Year 2018

Go back Paris, April 2, 2019

Press release relating to regulated information - Publication of the Reference Document - Fiscal Year 2018

On 2 April 2019, Lagardère SCA filed its Reference Document containing the Annual Financial Report - Fiscal Year 2018 - with the French financial markets authority (Autorité des marchés financiers - AMF).

The document can be viewed on the Company's website at the following address: http://www.lagardere.com

under:

'Investor Relations/Regulated Information/Annual Financial Report/2019'

The Annual Financial Report mainly corresponds to the Reference Document filed on April 2, 2019.

The Reference Document also contains: