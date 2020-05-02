Log in
Lagardère SCA: Annual Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of 5 May 2020

05/02/2020 | 04:22pm EDT

Regulatory News:

Lagardère SCA (Paris:MMB):

As all of the Company’s shares are held in registered form, the rules for recording share transactions in the Company’s register of share price movements require that, for each record day, the number of new records resulting from share acquisitions is offset by an identical number of deletions, and the subsequent registration of any new records is suspended until the register is balanced. Shares subject to this suspension in new recordings are qualified as being detained.

In this respect, the Company and its registrar BNP Paribas Securities Services, depend on the transmission by authorised intermediaries, through Euroclear and within the deadlines set out in the relevant legislation, of the share movement instructions corresponding to the transactions conducted by their clients (records or deletions).

On 30 April 2020 at zero hours, the deadline set in accordance with Article R.225-85 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) for the registration of shares eligible to participate in the General Meeting of 5 May 2020, a significant number of shares whose acquisition and settlement-delivery occurred before that date were still detained in application of the abovementioned rules and were not therefore recorded in the share register.

At the request of the French financial markets authority (Autorité des marchés financiers), these shares detained on 30 April 2020 at zero hours, and the corresponding voting rights, will nonetheless be taken into account in the context of the General Meeting of 5 May 2020.

Lagardère SCA
French partnership limited by shares (société en commandite par actions) with a share capital of €799,913,044.60 divided into 131,133,286 shares with a par value of €6.10 each.
Registered office: 4 rue de Presbourg, 75016 Paris – France
Telephone: +33 (0)1 40 69 16 00
Paris Trade and Companies Registry no. 320 366 446
Website: http://www.lagardere.com


© Business Wire 2020
