Lagardère SCA: Annual Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of 5 May 2020 Notice

Lagardère

LAGARDÈRE

(MMB)
04/20/2020 | 02:31pm EDT

Regulatory News:

The agenda for the Annual Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Lagardère SCA (the “Company”) (Paris:MMB) convened for Tuesday 5 May 2020, published in the French legal gazettes BALO (Bulletin des annonces légales obligatoires) and Petites Affiches on Friday 10 April 2020, comprises 19 resolutions presented by the Managing Partners and Supervisory Board, as well as 15 proposed resolutions submitted by Amber Capital. The resolutions submitted by Amber Capital received a unanimous negative opinion from the Supervisory Board and were not approved by the Managing Partners, who are consequently inviting shareholders to reject them.

At the request of Amber Capital, the Company would like to draw shareholders’ attention to the fact that the 15 proposed resolutions submitted by Amber Capital are numbered consistently with the standard format for voting/proxy forms set out in the guidelines of the French association of securities services providers (Association Française des Professionnels des Titres – AFTI) published on 30 January 2020, in application of the recommendations of the French financial markets authority (Autorité des marchés financiers – AMF), i.e., omitting the letter “I”. Accordingly, they are numbered from A to H and J to P and not from A to O as initially identified when filed.

When casting their votes, shareholders are therefore invited to use the numbering of the proposed resolutions as set out in the Addendum to the General Meeting Brochure and in the Notice of Meeting published by the Company.

Lagardère SCA
French partnership limited by shares (société en commandite par actions) with a share capital of
€799,913,044.60 divided into 131,133,286 shares with a par value of €6.10 each.
Registered office: 4 rue de Presbourg, 75016 Paris – France
Telephone: +33 (0)1 40 69 16 00
Paris Trade and Companies Registry no. 320 366 446
Website: http://www.lagardere.com


