Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Lagardère    MMB   FR0000130213

LAGARDÈRE

(MMB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lagardere : Shareholders vote in Lagardere showdown with activist Amber

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 02:15am EDT
The logo of French media group Lagardere is seen at the group's shareholders meeting in Paris

Activist investor Amber Capital faces its biggest test yet on Tuesday in its high-stakes bid to shake up governance at media and publishing firm Lagardere as shareholders vote on its attempt to revamp the French firm's supervisory board.

The stand-off between Amber and Lagardere has spiralled over the past four years, dragging some of the biggest names in French business and political circles into the fray as the company tries to fend off calls for a major overhaul.

Allies include media magnate Vincent Bollore and his Vivendi group, which has now snapped up Lagardere shares, while former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was brought onto the firm's supervisory board earlier this year.

A victory for Amber would cap several frustrated attempts by activist funds to take on a conglomerate which has long been seen as hindered by sprawling investments and criticised for its underperformance on the stock market.

It would also mark a first real success by an activist investor in France, where such funds rarely made incursions until recently, put off in part by an abundance of family-owned businesses.

Amber, founded by Joseph Oughourlian, a former Societe Generale banker, has gradually increased its stake to 18%, making it Lagardere's top shareholder ahead of the Qatari Investment Authority and Vivendi.

It has put forward eight people - including former Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta - to replace most of the members of Lagardere's supervisory board, though the fund has said it would agree to ratify Sarkozy's appointment, and that of Guillaume Pepy, the former head of France's state-owned rail group SNCF.

Amber has billed the vote, which will be held virtually due to the coronavirus crisis, as a referendum on Chief Executive Arnaud Lagardere's performance, at the helm since his father and ex-CEO Jean-Luc Lagardere died in 2003.

In particular, it hopes to dismantle a so-called "commandite" structure which allows for different categories of shareholders and effectively gives Arnaud Lagardere vast control over the company with just over 7% of the shares.

The company's supervisory board does, however, have the power to oppose the reappointment of Arnaud Lagardere as the commandite's "manager" when his term expires in March 2021.

The showdown comes as Lagardere, which owns Europe 1 radio in France, braces for further pain from the coronavirus crisis, especially in its travel retail business. It expected revenues there to have fallen some 90% in April.

(Reporting by Sarah White and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Mark Potter)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LAGARDÈRE
02:15aLAGARDERE : Shareholders vote in Lagardere showdown with activist Amber
RE
05/02LAGARDÈRE SCA :  Annual Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of 5 May 2020
BU
05/02LAGARDERE : Letter to shareholders
PU
04/30LAGARDERE : first-quarter revenue slumps as pandemic hits travel retail
RE
04/30LAGARDERE : Lagardère Posts a Resilient Performance in the First Quarter Of 2020
BU
04/27LAGARDÈRE SCA : Annual Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of 5 May 2020
BU
04/24VIVENDI : Has No Plans to Propose Nominations for Lagardere's Supervisory Board
DJ
04/23LAGARDÈRE SCA : Annual Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of 5 May 2020
BU
04/22LAGARDERE : Lagardère Finalises the Sale of Lagardère Sports to H.I.G. Capital
BU
04/22VIVENDI : Lagardere Shares Tumble After Vivendi Acquires 10.6% Stake
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 5 775 M
EBIT 2020 234 M
Net income 2020 -50,1 M
Debt 2020 1 505 M
Yield 2020 6,00%
P/E ratio 2020 -20,0x
P/E ratio 2021 16,0x
EV / Sales2020 0,59x
EV / Sales2021 0,57x
Capitalization 1 907 M
Chart LAGARDÈRE
Duration : Period :
Lagardère Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAGARDÈRE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 17,88  €
Last Close Price 14,80  €
Spread / Highest target 68,9%
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arnaud Lagardère Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Patrick Valroff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thierry Funck-Brentano Co-Chief Operating Officer & Co-Managing Partner
Gérard Adsuar Chief Financial Officer
Martine Chêne Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAGARDÈRE-21.77%2 098
INFORMA PLC-51.46%7 764
AXEL SPRINGER SE-12.42%6 528
SCHIBSTED-21.67%4 707
PEARSON PLC-29.36%4 278
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD1.30%2 780
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group