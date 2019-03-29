Lai Sun Garment International : ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 JANUARY 2019
0
03/29/2019 | 10:27am EDT
(Stock Code: 191)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 JANUARY 2019
RESULTS
The board of directors (the "Board") of Lai Sun Garment (International) Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 31 January 2019 together with the comparative figures of the last corresponding period as follows:
Condensed Consolidated Income Statement
For the six months ended 31 January 2019
Six months
Six months
ended
ended
Year ended
31 January
31 January
31 July
2019
2018
2018
Notes
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
TURNOVER
3
3,815,851
917,890
1,804,039
Cost of sales
(2,384,529)
(
374,257)
(
737,332)
Gross profit
1,431,322
543,633
1,066,707
Other revenue
124,159
79,479
199,061
Selling and marketing expenses
(
114,826)
(
10,901)
(
16,974)
Administrative expenses
(
506,634)
(
213,371)
(
458,635)
Other operating expenses
(
553,672)
(
161,036)
(
321,657)
Fair value gains on investment properties, net
362,855
655,144
2,715,257
Reversal of provision for tax indemnity
-
-
305
PROFIT FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
4
743,204
892,948
3,184,064
Finance costs
5
(
259,781)
(
183,740)
(
319,001)
Share of profits and losses of associates
(
601)
(
6,881)
100,769
Share of profits and losses of joint ventures
744,642
612,585
1,714,360
Loss on remeasurement of existing interest in
an associate upon business combination
11
(2,985,631)
-
-
Gain on bargain purchase on acquisition of subsidiaries
11
6,761,861
-
-
PROFIT BEFORE TAX
5,003,694
1,314,912
4,680,192
Tax
6
(
98,769)
(
44,704)
(
57,567)
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD/YEAR
4,904,925
1,270,208
4,622,625
_________
_________
_________
Attributable to:
Owners of the Company
2,914,638
674,672
2,567,355
Non-controlling interests
1,990,287
595,536
2,055,270
4,904,925
1,270,208
4,622,625
_________
_________
_________
EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO
OWNERS OF THE COMPANY
7
Basic
HK$7.568
HK$1.762
HK$6.686
__________
_________
_________
Diluted
HK$7.492
HK$1.738
HK$6.604
__________
_________
_________
-
1 -
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
For the six months ended 31 January 2019
Six months
Six months
ended
ended
Year ended
31 January
31 January
31 July
2019
2018
2018
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD/YEAR
4,904,925
1,270,208
4,622,625
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Other comprehensive income/(expense) that may be
reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:
Changes in fair values of available-for-sale financial assets
-
165,713
317,099
Changes in fair values of debt investments at fair
value through other comprehensive income
1,577
-
-
Exchange realignments
397,511
114,518
(
12,975)
Share of other comprehensive income/(expense) of associates
29
267,994
(
48,010)
Share of other comprehensive income/(expense) of joint ventures
10,329
962
(
1,282)
Cash flow hedges:
Effective portion of changes in fair value of
hedging instruments arising during the period
-
(
5,728)
-
Reclassification adjustments for exchange loss included
in the condensed consolidated income statement
-
(
3,535)
-
_________
_________
_________
409,446
539,924
254,832
_________
_________
_________
Other comprehensive expense that will not be
reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:
Changes in fair values of equity investments at fair
value through other comprehensive income
(
32,384)
-
-
_________
_________
_________
Release of reserves upon remeasurement of existing
interest in an associate upon business combination
265,508
-
-
Release of reserve upon remeasurement of existing
interest in a joint venture upon business combination
-
-
374
Release of reserves upon deregistration and disposal of
subsidiaries
(
10,621)
-
-
254,887
-
374
_________
_________
_________
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE
PERIOD/YEAR
631,949
539,924
255,206
_________
_________
_________
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE
PERIOD/YEAR
5,536,874
1,810,132
4,877,831
_________
_________
_________
_________
_________
_________
Attributable to:
Owners of the Company
3,158,895
961,821
2,698,449
Non-controlling interests
2,377,979
848,311
2,179,382
_________
_________
_________
5,536,874
1,810,132
4,877,831
_________
_________
_________
_________
_________
_________
- 2 -
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
As at 31 January 2019
31 January
31 July
2019
2018
Notes
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
HK$'000
HK$'000
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
10,246,962
5,554,164
Prepaid land lease payments
1,652,206
18,846
Investment properties
41,800,521
21,460,590
Properties under development for sale
2,704,088
1,008,281
Film rights
9,475
-
Film products
100,376
-
Music catalogs
61,472
-
Goodwill
234,202
235,778
Other intangible assets
118,110
120,306
Interests in associates
276,413
3,681,408
Interests in joint ventures
8,127,536
7,272,859
Available-for-sale financial assets
-
2,413,160
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
62,798
-
Equity investments at fair value through other
comprehensive income
2,636,319
-
Debt investments at fair value through other
comprehensive income
212,474
-
Derivative financial instruments
3,205
6,171
Deposits paid and other receivables
281,063
342,432
Deferred tax assets
43,824
34,534
Loans to related companies
-
650,000
Pledged bank balances and time deposits
111,900
95,797
__________
__________
Total non-current assets
68,682,944
42,894,326
__________
__________
CURRENT ASSETS
Properties under development for sale
2,822,285
1,049,331
Completed properties for sale
2,779,012
264,824
Films under production
493,075
-
Inventories
56,278
31,973
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
123,050
-
Debtors, deposits paid and other receivables
8
1,838,967
554,424
Prepaid tax
38,584
-
Pledged and restricted bank balances and time deposits
1,442,261
351,634
Cash and cash equivalents
4,340,497
4,098,043
__________
__________
13,934,009
6,350,229
Asset classified as held for sale
1,478,044
1,476,533
__________
__________
Total current assets
15,412,053
7,826,762
__________
__________
- 3 -
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (continued)
NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
1.BASIS OF PREPARATION
The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Group for the six months ended 31 January 2019 have been prepared in accordance with the applicable disclosure requirements of Appendix 16 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and with Hong Kong Accounting Standard ("HKAS") 34 Interim Financial Reporting issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. In addition, to provide further information, management has included the consolidated income statement and the consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the year ended 31 July 2018 and the related notes as extracted from the previous annual financial statements.
The financial information relating to the year ended 31 July 2018 that is included in the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Group for the six months ended 31 January 2019 as comparative information does not constitute the Company's statutory annual consolidated financial statements for that year but is derived from those financial statements. Further information relating to those statutory financial statements required to be disclosed in accordance with section 436 of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance is as follows:
The Company has delivered the financial statements for the year ended 31 July 2018 to the Registrar of Companies as required by section 662(3) of, and Part 3 of Schedule 6 to the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance.
The Company's auditor has reported on those financial statements. The auditor's report was unqualified; did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying its report; and did not contain a statement under sections 406(2), 407(2) or (3) of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance.
The condensed consolidated interim financial statements have not been audited by the Company's auditor but have been reviewed by the Company's audit committee.
2.SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
The significant accounting policies and basis of presentation used in the preparation of these interim financial statements are the same as those used in the Group's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 July 2018, except for (i) the adoption of the new and revised Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs"), which are effective for the Group's financial year beginning on 1 August 2018, and (ii) the adoption of accounting policies of certain assets, revenue and expenses of eSun Holdings Limited ("eSun") which was acquired during the current period as set out in note 11 to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
2.1New and revised HKFRSs
The Group has adopted the following new and revised HKFRSs for the first time for the current period's unaudited financial statements:
Amendments to HKFRS 2
Classification and Measurement of Share-based Payment
Transactions
Amendments to HKFRS 4
Applying HKFRS 9 Financial Instruments with
HKFRS 4 Insurance Contracts
HKFRS 9
Financial Instruments
HKFRS 15
Revenue from Contracts with Customers
Amendments to HKFRS 15
Clarifications to HKFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with
Customers
Amendments to HKAS 40
Transfers of Investment Property
HK(IFRIC)-Int 22
Foreign Currency Transactions and Advance Consideration
Annual Improvements
Amendments to HKFRS 1 and HKAS 28
2014-2016 Cycle
- 5 -
