Lai Sun Garment International : ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 JANUARY 2019

The board of directors (the "Board") of Lai Sun Garment (International) Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 31 January 2019 together with the comparative figures of the last corresponding period as follows:

NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1.BASIS OF PREPARATION

The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Group for the six months ended 31 January 2019 have been prepared in accordance with the applicable disclosure requirements of Appendix 16 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and with Hong Kong Accounting Standard ("HKAS") 34 Interim Financial Reporting issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. In addition, to provide further information, management has included the consolidated income statement and the consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the year ended 31 July 2018 and the related notes as extracted from the previous annual financial statements.

The financial information relating to the year ended 31 July 2018 that is included in the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Group for the six months ended 31 January 2019 as comparative information does not constitute the Company's statutory annual consolidated financial statements for that year but is derived from those financial statements. Further information relating to those statutory financial statements required to be disclosed in accordance with section 436 of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance is as follows:

The Company has delivered the financial statements for the year ended 31 July 2018 to the Registrar of Companies as required by section 662(3) of, and Part 3 of Schedule 6 to the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance.

The Company's auditor has reported on those financial statements. The auditor's report was unqualified; did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying its report; and did not contain a statement under sections 406(2), 407(2) or (3) of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance.

The condensed consolidated interim financial statements have not been audited by the Company's auditor but have been reviewed by the Company's audit committee.

2.SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The significant accounting policies and basis of presentation used in the preparation of these interim financial statements are the same as those used in the Group's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 July 2018, except for (i) the adoption of the new and revised Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs"), which are effective for the Group's financial year beginning on 1 August 2018, and (ii) the adoption of accounting policies of certain assets, revenue and expenses of eSun Holdings Limited ("eSun") which was acquired during the current period as set out in note 11 to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

2.1New and revised HKFRSs

The Group has adopted the following new and revised HKFRSs for the first time for the current period's unaudited financial statements: