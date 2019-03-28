Lai Sun Garment International : POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the SFO.

The Board wishes to inform that the Group is expected to record a substantial increase in consolidated profit attributable to owners of the Company for the six months ended 31 January 2019 as compared to the consolidated profit attributable to the owners of the Company for the corresponding six months ended 31 January 2018. The expected increase in consolidated profit attributable to owners of the Company, based on unaudited consolidated management accounts, is mainly due to substantial net gain from bargain purchase in acquisition of subsidiaries during the period under review. Shareholders should note that it is a non-cash and non-recurring gain and the Group's unaudited interim results for the six months ended 31 January 2019 have not yet been finalised.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

This announcement is made by Lai Sun Garment (International) Limited ("Company", and together with its subsidiaries, "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance, Chapter 571, the Laws of Hong Kong ("SFO").

The principal activities of the Group include property investment, property development, investment in and operation of hotels and restaurants, media and entertainment, film production and distribution, cinema operation and investment holding. Based on the preliminary unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group, the board of directors of the Company ("Board") wishes to inform shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") and potential investors that the unaudited consolidated profit attributable to owners of the Company for the six months ended 31 January 2019 are expected to record a significant increase from that of HK$674.7 million for the six months ended 31 January 2018.

