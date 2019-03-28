Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Lai Sun Garment (International) Limited    0191   HK0000277308

LAI SUN GARMENT (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED

(0191)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lai Sun Garment International : POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 12:56pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Stock Code: 191)

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the SFO.

The Board wishes to inform that the Group is expected to record a substantial increase in consolidated profit attributable to owners of the Company for the six months ended 31 January 2019 as compared to the consolidated profit attributable to the owners of the Company for the corresponding six months ended 31 January 2018. The expected increase in consolidated profit attributable to owners of the Company, based on unaudited consolidated management accounts, is mainly due to substantial net gain from bargain purchase in acquisition of subsidiaries during the period under review. Shareholders should note that it is a non-cash and non-recurring gain and the Group's unaudited interim results for the six months ended 31 January 2019 have not yet been finalised.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

This announcement is made by Lai Sun Garment (International) Limited ("Company", and together with its subsidiaries, "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance, Chapter 571, the Laws of Hong Kong ("SFO").

The principal activities of the Group include property investment, property development, investment in and operation of hotels and restaurants, media and entertainment, film production and distribution, cinema operation and investment holding. Based on the preliminary unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group, the board of directors of the Company ("Board") wishes to inform shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") and potential investors that the unaudited consolidated profit attributable to owners of the Company for the six months ended 31 January 2019 are expected to record a significant increase from that of HK$674.7 million for the six months ended 31 January 2018.

1

The expected increase in consolidated profit attributable to owners of the Company, based on unaudited consolidated management accounts, is mainly due to substantial net gain from bargain purchase in acquisition of subsidiaries during the period under review. Shareholders should note that it is a non-cash and non-recurring gain and the Group's unaudited interim results for the six months ended 31 January 2019 have not yet been finalised.

The information contained in this announcement is based on the information that is currently available and the preliminary unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group which have not yet been finalised. The unaudited interim results of the Group for the six months ended 31 January 2019 will be published on 29 March 2019.

Shareholders and potential investors are, therefore, advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Lai Sun Garment (International) Limited

Chew Fook Aun

Executive Director and Deputy Chairman

Hong Kong, 28 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises six executive directors, namely Dr. Lam Kin Ming (Chairman), Dr. Lam Kin Ngok, Peter (Deputy Chairman), Mr. Chew Fook Aun (Deputy Chairman), Madam U Po Chu, Mr. Lam Kin Hong, Matthew and Mr. Lam Hau Yin, Lester (also alternate to Madam U Po Chu); and three independent non-executive directors, namely Messrs. Chow Bing Chiu, Lam Bing Kwan and Leung Shu Yin, William.

2

Disclaimer

Lai Sun Garment (International) Limited published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 16:55:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LAI SUN GARMENT (INTERNATI
12:56pLAI SUN GARMENT INTERNATIONAL : Positive profit alert
PU
03/26JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT : Unaudited Interim Results of eSun Holdings Limited and Lai ..
PU
03/18CIRCULAR : Connected transaction - 2019 supplemental deed in relation to amendme..
PU
03/18LAI SUN GARMENT INTERNATIONAL : Form of proxy for general meeting on 30 april 20..
PU
03/18LAI SUN GARMENT INTERNATIONAL : Notice of general meeting on 30 april 2019
PU
2018LAI SUN GARMENT INTERNATIONAL : Dev sells 50% stake in Tsim Sha Tsui project
AQ
2018LAI SUN GARMENT INTERNATIONAL : Development sells London property for HK$572m
AQ
2018Lai Sun Dev (00488) boosts stake in luxury yachting business
AQ
2017LAI SUN GARMENT INTERNATIONAL : Cancellation of grand of share options
PU
2017LAI SUN GARMENT INTERNATIONAL : Grant of share options
PU
More news
Chart LAI SUN GARMENT (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lai Sun Garment (International) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAI SUN GARMENT (INTERNATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Chai Tuck Yip Chief Executive Officer
Kin Ming Lam Chairman
Shu Yin Leung Independent Non-Executive Director
Bing Chiu Chow Independent Non-Executive Director
Kin Ngok Lam Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAI SUN GARMENT (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED9.09%0
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED17.73%48 276
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP10.57%43 649
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.7.09%40 058
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD26.53%33 481
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD21.35%32 889
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.