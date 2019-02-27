LAIX Inc. : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Unaudited Financial Results
02/27/2019 | 05:11am EST
Fourth quarter 2018 net revenues increased by 195.1% year-over-year
Fourth quarter 2018 gross billings1
increased by 171.7% year-over-year
Full year 2018 net revenues increased by 284.9% year-over-year
Full year 2018 gross billings increased by 215.2% year-over-year
LAIX Inc. (“LAIX” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LAIX), an artificial
intelligence (AI) company in China that creates and delivers products
and services to popularize English learning, today announced its
unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended
December 31, 2018.
Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial and Operating Highlights
Net revenues were RMB224.5 million (US$32.6 million), a 195.1%
increase from RMB76.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2017.
Gross billings were RMB359.0 million (US$52.2 million), a 171.7%
increase from RMB132.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2017.
Gross margin was 68.1% compared with 71.6% for the fourth quarter of
2017.
Approximately 1.0 million paying users purchased the Company’s courses
and services for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared with
approximately 400,000 paying users for the fourth quarter of 2017.
Total cumulative registered users were 110.3 million as of December
31, 2018 compared with 61.3 million total cumulative registered users
as of December 31, 2017.
Full Year 2018 Financial and Operating Highlights
Net revenues were RMB637.2 million (US$92.7 million), a 284.9%
increase from RMB165.6 million for the full year of 2017.
Gross billings were RMB986.6 million (US$143.5 million), a 215.2%
increase from RMB313.0 million for the full year of 2017.
Gross margin was 72.6% compared with 65.2% for the full year of 2017.
Approximately 2.5 million paying users purchased the Company’s courses
and services for the full year of 2018 compared with approximately
815,700 paying users for the full year of 2017.
1 “Gross billings” for a certain period refer to the total
amount of cash received from the sale of course packages in that period
net of the total amount of cash refunds paid to users in the same period.
CEO and CFO Comments
“2018 was a milestone year for us, as we successfully completed our IPO
on the renowned New York Stock Exchange on September 27, 2018. We
believe the cash proceeds and additive brand recognition generated from
the IPO will deliver meaningful value for our business in the years to
come,” commented Dr. Yi Wang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of
LAIX. “We are pleased to report fourth quarter revenue of RMB224.5
million, a 195.1% year-over-year increase. Such outstanding performance
was driven by the continued robust growth of our overall business and
user expansion.”
“As a pioneer in the AI-powered English learning market, we are
benefitting from the growing trend of education upgrades in China. We
are pleased to see that our advanced platform with interactive,
customized courses and services have appealed to a broader user
population. The total number of registered users and paying users for
2018 grew by approximately 80.5% and 201.1%, respectively. As we start
another year with excitement and optimism, we believe our dedication to
(i) advancing our proprietary AI technologies, (ii) providing innovative
and differentiated products and (iii) creating a superior personalized
learning experience that results in higher user engagement, learning
efficacy and efficiency is what sets us apart and allows us to succeed
in the long term. While we have a long way to go, as we are in the early
stages of the AI-powered Education 3.0, we remain committed to our
mission of empowering everyone to realize their full potential.” Dr.
Wang concluded.
“We made significant strides in 2018 to position our Company for
long-term sustainable growth. Our strong financial performance, in
particular our robust top-line growth, was a clear indication of our
compelling, scalable model and our strong competitive position,” said
Ms. Bin Yu, Chief Financial Officer of LAIX. “As we are building our
brand awareness and driving growth of our user base, our sales and
marketing expenses increased in terms of absolute dollars in 2018. This
is within our expectation, and at the same time, we are striving to
optimize the return on our marketing investments. Due to our scalable
business model and high revenue growth, sales and marketing expenses as
a percentage of net revenues declined to 110.7% in 2018 from 171.0% in
2017. Looking ahead, we see a long runway of rich opportunities before
us.”
Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results
Net Revenues
Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2018 were RMB224.5 million
(US$32.6 million), a 195.1% increase from RMB76.1 million for the same
quarter last year. The significant increase was primarily attributable
to the growth of the Company’s business and the platform-wide expansion
of the Company’s paying user base as well as to the increased adoption
of the Company’s proprietary AI teacher among users in China as an
effective learning approach and a better alternative to the traditional
ways of English learning.
Cost of Revenues
Cost of revenues for the fourth quarter of 2018 was RMB71.7 million
(US$10.4 million), a 231.2% increase from RMB21.6 million for the same
quarter last year. This change was primarily due to increases in (i)
salaries and benefits for certain full-time employees, (ii) IT service
cost and (iii) service fees paid to contract human teachers for the
Company’s premium services, with all such costs resulting from the
Company’s general business growth and user base expansion.
Gross Profit and Gross Margin
Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2018 was RMB152.8 million
(US$22.2 million), a 180.8% increase from RMB54.4 million for the same
quarter last year.
Gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 68.1% compared with
71.6% for the same quarter last year.
Operating Expenses
Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2018 were RMB312.5
million (US$45.5 million), an 88.8% increase from RMB165.6 million for
the same quarter last year, with higher expenses primarily resulting
from business growth activities, the development and introduction of new
products and the costs associated with the expansion of the Company’s
user base.
Sales and marketing expenses for the fourth quarter of 2018 were
RMB241.7 million (US$35.2 million), a 77.5% increase from RMB136.2
million for the same quarter last year. The increase was primarily due
to higher (i) branding and marketing expenses and (ii) salaries and
benefits for sales and marketing personnel, including the Company’s
online study advisors. Importantly, sales and marketing expenses as a
percentage of net revenues declined notably to 107.7% for the fourth
quarter of 2018 compared with 179.1% for the same quarter last year.
Research and development expenses for the fourth quarter of 2018 were
RMB53.7 million (US$7.8 million), a 148.4% increase from RMB21.6 million
for the same quarter last year, primarily due to an increase in salaries
and benefits for research and development personnel. Research and
development expenses as a percentage of net revenues declined to 23.9%
for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared with 28.4% for the same quarter
last year.
General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2018 were
RMB17.1 million (US$2.5 million), a 120.0% increase from RMB7.8 million
for the same quarter last year, primarily attributable to increases in
the Company’s human resources expenses and office expenses. General and
administrative expenses were 7.6% of net revenues for the fourth quarter
of 2018 compared with 10.2% for the same quarter last year.
Loss from Operations
Loss from operations for the fourth quarter of 2018 was RMB159.7 million
(US$23.2 million) compared with RMB111.1 million for the same quarter
last year due to the aforementioned reasons including increased expenses
associated with general business growth, user base expansion and general
and administrative purposes.
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2018 was a loss of RMB149.1
million (US$21.7 million) compared with an adjusted EBITDA loss of
RMB105.6 million for the same quarter last year.
Foreign exchange related gains, net
Foreign exchange gain was RMB0.1 million (US$0.02 million) in the fourth
quarter of 2018 compared with a foreign exchange gain of RMB1.8 million
for the same quarter last year.
Net Loss
Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2018 was RMB163.4 million (US$23.8
million) compared with RMB110.9 million for the same quarter last year.
Adjusted net loss for the fourth quarter of 2018 was RMB157.0 million
(US$22.8 million) compared with RMB108.6 million for the same quarter
last year.
Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary
shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2018 was RMB3.41 (US$0.50)
compared with RMB6.05 for the same quarter last year.
Full Year 2018 Financial Results
Net Revenues
Net revenues for the full year of 2018 were RMB637.2 million (US$92.7
million), a 284.9% increase from RMB165.6 million for the full year of
2017. The increase was primarily attributable to a growth in
subscriptions for the Company’s AI English teacher products including
the DongNi English standard courses and the introduction of a new
News-based English learning product “Liuli Reading” in 2018.
Cost of Revenues
Cost of revenues for the full year of 2018 was RMB174.7 million (US$25.4
million), a 202.9% increase from RMB57.7 million for the full year of
2017. This change was primarily due to increases in (i) salaries and
benefits for certain full-time employees, (ii) IT service cost and (iii)
service fees paid to contract human teachers for the Company’s premium
services, with all such costs resulting from the Company’s general
business growth and user base expansion.
Gross Profit and Gross Margin
Gross profit for the full year of 2018 was RMB462.5 million (US$67.3
million), a 328.8% increase from RMB107.9 million for the full year of
2017 as a result of increased economies of scale.
As a result, gross margin also rose year-over-year to 72.6% for the full
year of 2018, compared with 65.2% for the full year of 2017.
Operating Expenses
Total operating expenses for the full year of 2018 were RMB926.0 million
(US$134.7 million), a 160.1% increase from RMB356.0 million for the full
year of 2017, primarily due to the Company’s business growth activities,
the development and introduction of new products and the costs
associated with the expansion of the Company’s user base.
Sales and marketing expenses for the full year of 2018 were RMB705.4
million (US$102.6 million), a 149.2% increase from RMB283.1 million for
the full year of 2017, primarily due to higher (i) branding and
marketing expenses and (ii) salaries and benefits for sales and
marketing personnel, including the Company’s online study advisors.
Sales and marketing expenses were 110.7% of net revenues for the full
year of 2018 compared with 171.0% for the full year of 2017.
Research and development expenses for the full year of 2018 were
RMB155.2 million (US$22.6 million), a 191.9% increase from RMB53.2
million for the full year of 2017, primarily due to an increase in
salaries and benefits for research and development personnel. Research
and development expenses as a percentage of net revenues declined to
24.3% for the full year of 2018 compared with 32.1% for the full year of
2017.
General and administrative expenses for the full year of 2018 were
RMB65.4 million (US$9.5 million), a 230.3% increase from RMB19.8 million
for the full year of 2017, primarily attributable to increases in the
Company’s human resources expenses and office expenses. General and
administrative expenses were 10.3% of net revenues for the full year of
2018 compared with 12.0% for the full year of 2017.
Loss from Operations
Loss from operations for the full year of 2018 was RMB463.5 million
(US$67.4 million) compared with RMB248.2 million for the full year of
2017 due to the aforementioned reasons including increased expenses
associated with general business growth, user base expansion and general
and administrative purposes.
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA for the full year of 2018 was a loss of RMB413.0 million
(US$60.1 million) compared with an adjusted EBITDA loss of RMB228.3
million for the full year of 2017.
Foreign exchange related (losses)/gains, net
Foreign exchange loss was RMB4.2 million (US$0.6 million) for the full
year of 2018 compared with a foreign exchange gain of RMB7.1 million for
the full year of 2017, primarily due to the depreciation of Renminbi
against the U.S. dollar.
Net Loss
Net loss for the full year of 2018 was RMB488.1 million (US$71.0
million) compared with RMB242.8 million for the full year of 2017.
Adjusted net loss for the full year of 2018 was RMB442.6 million
(US$64.4 million) compared with RMB234.2 million for the full year of
2017.
Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary
shareholders for the full year of 2018 was RMB19.17 (US$2.79) compared
with RMB13.59 for the full year of 2017.
Balance Sheet
As of December 31, 2018, the Company had total cash and cash equivalents
of RMB344.7 million (US$50.1 million) compared with RMB416.5 million as
of December 31, 2017.
The Company had deferred revenues (current and non-current) of RMB477.6
million (US$69.5 million) as of December 31, 2018 compared with RMB116.4
million as of December 31, 2017.
Outlook
For the first quarter of 2019, the Company currently expects:
Net revenues to be between RMB240.0 million to RMB260.0 million, which
would represent an increase of approximately 147.9% to 168.6% from
RMB96.8 million for the same quarter last year.
This forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary view on the
current business situation and market conditions, which is subject to
change.
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be
available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.laix.com/investors.
About LAIX Inc.
LAIX Inc. (“LAIX” or the “Company”) is an artificial intelligence (AI)
company in China that creates and delivers products and services to
popularize English learning. Its proprietary AI teacher utilizes
cutting-edge deep learning and adaptive learning technologies, big data,
well-established education pedagogies and the mobile internet. LAIX
believes its innovative approach fundamentally transforms learning. LAIX
provides its products and services on demand via its mobile apps,
primarily its flagship “English Liulishuo” mobile app launched in 2013.
On the Company’s platform, AI technologies are seamlessly integrated
with diverse learning content incorporating well-established language
learning pedagogies, gamified features and strong social elements to
deliver an engaging, adaptive learning experience. LAIX provides a
variety of courses inspired by a broad range of topics and culture
themes to make English learning more interesting and is committed to
offering a fun, interactive learning environment to motivate and engage
its users.
We use adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net loss, each a non-GAAP financial
measure, in evaluating our operating results and for financial and
operational decision-making purposes.
We believe that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net loss help identify
underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by
the effect of certain expenses that we include in loss from operations
and net loss. We believe that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net loss
provide useful information about our results of operations, enhance the
overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and
allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our
management in its financial and operational decision-making.
Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net loss should not be considered in
isolation or construed as an alternative to loss from operations, net
loss or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of our
operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review the historical
non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP
measures. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net loss presented here may not
be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.
Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently,
limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to our data. We
encourage investors and others to review our financial information in
its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S.
dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the
reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S.
dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.8755 to US$1.00, the rate in effect
as of December 31, 2018 published by the Federal Reserve Board.
LAIX INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))
As of
As of
December 31, 2017
December 31, 2018
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
416,483
344,722
50,138
Short-term investments
35,422
403,107
58,629
Accounts receivable, net
7,236
14,404
2,095
Prepayments and other current assets
21,907
109,550
15,933
Total current assets
481,048
871,783
126,795
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment, net
11,779
42,606
6,197
Investment in equity fund
-
5,753
837
Intangible assets, net
-
1,289
187
Other non-current assets
1,498
12,011
1,747
Deferred tax assets
-
16,940
2,464
Total non-current assets
13,277
78,599
11,432
Total assets
494,325
950,382
138,227
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
65,236
69,558
10,117
Deferred revenue
115,537
477,595
69,463
Salary and welfare payable
46,817
108,317
15,754
Tax payable
15,763
58,881
8,564
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities
45,147
16,106
2,343
Total current liabilities
288,500
730,457
106,241
Non-current liabilities:
Deferred revenue, non-current
908
32
5
Other non-current liabilities
1,000
1,000
145
Total non-current liabilities
1,908
1,032
150
Total liabilities
290,408
731,489
106,391
Mezzanine equity:
Series Seed convertible redeemable preferred shares
28,338
-
-
Series A convertible redeemable preferred shares
73,250
-
-
Series B convertible redeemable preferred shares
201,027
-
-
Series C convertible redeemable preferred shares
349,289
-
-
Total mezzanine equity
651,904
-
-
Shareholders’ (deficits)/equity
Class A Ordinary shares
1
194
28
Class B Ordinary shares
121
121
18
Subscriptions Receivable from founding shareholders
(122)
(122)
(18)
Additional paid-in capital
-
1,139,250
165,697
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/income
(85)
16,318
2,373
Accumulated deficit
(447,902)
(936,868)
(136,262)
Total shareholders’ (deficits)/equity
(447,987)
218,893
31,836
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’
(deficits)/equity
494,325
950,382
138,227
LAIX INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$")
except for number of shares and per share data)
Three months ended
Year ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2018
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues
76,054
180,454
224,461
32,646
165,561
637,224
92,680
Cost of revenues
(21,633)
(48,068)
(71,656)
(10,422)
(57,691)
(174,731)
(25,414)
Gross profit
54,421
132,386
152,805
22,224
107,870
462,493
67,266
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing expenses
(136,176)
(203,821)
(241,745)
(35,160)
(283,055)
(705,414)
(102,598)
Research and development expenses
(21,628)
(40,494)
(53,719)
(7,813)
(53,162)
(155,154)
(22,566)
General and administrative expenses
(7,763)
(22,049)
(17,082)
(2,485)
(19,807)
(65,423)
(9,515)
Total operating expenses
(165,567)
(266,364)
(312,546)
(45,458)
(356,024)
(925,991)
(134,679)
Loss from Operations
(111,146)
(133,978)
(159,741)
(23,234)
(248,154)
(463,498)
(67,413)
Interest income, net
185
954
371
54
934
2,732
397
Foreign exchange related gains/(losses), net
1,822
(3,471)
143
21
7,145
(4,156)
(604)
Change in fair value of short-term investment
750
-
-
-
750
-
-
Other income/(expenses), net
195
(282)
1,903
277
2,172
1,016
148
Loss before provision for income taxes
(108,194)
(136,777)
(157,324)
(22,882)
(237,153)
(463,906)
(67,472)
Income tax expenses
(2,711)
(5,662)
(6,042)
(879)
(5,606)
(24,160)
(3,514)
Net loss
(110,905)
(142,439)
(163,366)
(23,761)
(242,759)
(488,066)
(70,986)
Series A Preferred share redemption value accretion
(648)
(665)
-
-
(3,105)
(1,978)
(288)
Series B Preferred share redemption value accretion
(3,271)
(3,435)
-
-
(12,565)
(10,140)
(1,475)
Series C Preferred share redemption value accretion
(5,144)
(5,378)
-
-
(11,147)
(15,899)
(2,312)
Net loss attributable to LAIX Inc.’s ordinary
shareholders
(119,968)
(151,917)
(163,366)
(23,761)
(269,576)
(516,083)
(75,061)
Net Loss
(110,905)
(142,439)
(163,366)
(23,761)
(242,759)
(488,066)
(70,986)
Other comprehensive (loss)/income:
— Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax
(7,858)
16,441
(2,634)
(383)
(24,983)
16,403
2,386
Comprehensive loss
(118,763)
(125,998)
(166,000)
(24,144)
(267,742)
(471,663)
(68,600)
Net loss per Class A and Class B ordinary shares
— Basic and Diluted
(6.05)
(7.66)
(3.41)
(0.50)
(13.59)
(19.17)
(2.79)
Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares
used in per share calculation
— Basic and Diluted
19,834,535
19,834,535
47,952,231
47,952,231
19,834,535
26,921,735
26,921,735
LAIX INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
(Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$")
except for percentage data)
For the three months ended
For the year ended
December 31,
2017
December 31,
2018
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2018
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net loss
(110,905)
(163,366)
(23,761)
(242,759)
(488,066)
(70,986)
Add back:
Share-based compensation expenses
2,280
6,374
927
8,517
45,473
6,614
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
358
1,970
287
1,027
5,854
851
Amortization of prepaid interest expense and service fees to loan
companies