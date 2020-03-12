LAIX Inc. : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Unaudited Financial Results 0 03/12/2020 | 07:01pm EDT Send by mail :

Fourth quarter 2019 net revenues increased by 3.1% year-over-year Full year 2019 net revenues increased by 60.6% year-over-year LAIX Inc. ("LAIX" or the "Company") (NYSE: LAIX), an artificial intelligence (AI) company in China that creates and delivers products and services to popularize English learning, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Highlights Net revenues were RMB231.4 million (US$33.2 million), a 3.1% increase from RMB224.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Gross billings 1 were RMB341.9 million (US$49.1 million), a 4.8% decrease from RMB359.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

were RMB341.9 million (US$49.1 million), a 4.8% decrease from RMB359.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Gross margin was 66.7%, compared with 68.1% for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Approximately 0.7 million paying users purchased the Company’s courses and services for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with approximately 1.0 million paying users for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Total cumulative registered users were 161.6 million as of December 31, 2019, compared with 110.3 million total cumulative registered users as of December 31, 2018. Full Year 2019 Financial and Operating Highlights Net revenues were RMB1,023.2 million (US$147.0 million), a 60.6% increase from RMB637.2 million for the full year of 2018.

Gross billings were RMB1,294.3 million (US$185.9 million), a 31.2% increase from RMB986.6 million for the full year of 2018.

Gross margin was 73.3%, compared with 72.6% for the full year of 2018.

Approximately 3.0 million paying users purchased the Company’s courses and services for the full year of 2019, compared with approximately 2.5 million paying users for the full year of 2018. 1 “Gross billings” for a certain period refer to the total amount of cash received from the sale of course packages in that period net of the total amount of cash refunds paid to users in the same period. Management Comments “We are all very concerned about the COVID-19 outbreak in China. As part of our overall existing corporate social responsibility mandate, we have initiated efforts as a Company to help those who have been impacted. At the end of January, we launched a nationwide initiative to offer complimentary courses as a way to support this fight and help those in the most impacted regions. We hope our offerings will bring encouragement to our users through our effective online language learning products. Internally, we have been adjusting our operations with employees in Wuhan who were working from home since the outbreak. However, we believe there will be very limited impact on our operational and financial performance due to our online business model. At the industry level, we have seen increasing user traffic and accelerating popularity of online education, we believe we can help make a difference in language learning by providing an effective, efficient, and customized online learning experience,” said Dr. Yi Wang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LAIX. “In 2019 we remained focused on product and learning experience improvement by leveraging our steadfast commitment to providing ‘education for all, starting from English.’ Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 came in at RMB231.4 million, meeting our previous guidance range. As we continued to invest in the product mix, including new products targeting the kids’ English learning market, we incurred ongoing content development and IT service costs, which had impacted our gross margin. However, we believe we will benefit from these investments as they begin to show return this year. In addition, our efforts to optimize our marketing strategy showed positive signs, as gross billings for the fourth quarter increased by 24% while sales and marketing expenses decreased by 8%, both on a sequential basis, representing the trend of higher efficiency we have seen in our sales and marketing spending. We also saw gross billings per paying user increased sequentially in the fourth quarter, representing a strong testament in our ability to optimize the product mix and increase the average selling price. “We also made meaningful progress in new product initiatives throughout the past year. The K-12 market represents an important growth driver for us in 2020 and we recently launched kids core course in early March after seeing the sales of our kids phonics course, our first paid offering in the kids market, grew nicely in the second half of 2019. With our offering being one of the top choices for language learners in the adult market, we have a number of initiatives underway to now penetrate into the K-12 market as well. As more of our adult users become parents themselves, we believe that with our strong brand recognition and compelling learning experience, they will choose our learning products for their children, allowing us to attract new users and cross-sell our products in a cost-effective manner. “Our strong research and development capabilities continue to gain industry recognition, as our AI lab was awarded as Shanghai Key Laboratory of Artificial Intelligence in Learning and Cognitive Science in January 2020 as one of the first ten non-state-owned companies receiving such recognition. “Looking into 2020, we see great opportunity in strengthening our leadership position in China’s adult English learning market. We will continue to enrich our product mix by offering a greater number of paid courses that meet the needs of a broad demographic range and address a spectrum of learning interests and needs. With the growth of our paid course offerings at a wider range of prices, we expect to further drive user conversion and enhance user lifetime value. At the same time, we are working hard to improve our operating efficiencies and cost structure as we serve an increasingly large number of users,” concluded Dr. Wang. Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results Net Revenues Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB231.4 million (US$33.2 million), a 3.1% increase from RMB224.5 million for the same quarter last year. The increase was primarily attributable to the growth of the Company’s business and the increased adoption of the Company’s proprietary AI teacher among users in China as an effective learning approach and a better alternative to the traditional ways of English learning. Cost of Revenues Cost of revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB77.1 million (US$11.1 million), a 7.6% increase from RMB71.7 million for the same quarter last year. This change was primarily due to increases in (i) salaries and benefits for certain full-time employees and (ii) IT service cost, with all such costs resulting from the Company’s general business growth and user base expansion. Gross Profit and Gross Margin Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB154.3 million (US$22.2 million), a 0.9% increase from RMB152.8 million for the same quarter last year. Gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 66.7%, compared with 68.1% for the same quarter last year. Operating Expenses Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB367.7 million (US$52.8 million), a 17.6% increase from RMB312.5 million for the same quarter last year, with expenses increase primarily resulting from business growth activities, the development and introduction of new products and the costs associated with the expansion of the Company’s user base. Sales and marketing expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB266.9 million (US$38.3 million), a 10.4% increase from RMB241.7 million for the same quarter last year. The increase was primarily due to increases in (i) branding and marketing expenses, and (ii) salaries and benefits for sales and marketing personnel, including the Company’s online study advisors. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenues increased to 115.3% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with 107.7% for the same quarter last year. Research and development expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB53.2 million (US$7.6 million), a 1.0% decrease from RMB53.7 million for the same quarter last year. Research and development expenses as a percentage of net revenues increased from the same quarter last year, representing 23.0% of net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with 23.9% for the same quarter last year. General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB47.7 million (US$6.8 million), a 179.1% increase from RMB17.1 million for the same quarter last year, primarily due to discretionary bonus for key employees, increases in salaries and benefits for general and administrative personnel and impairment charge to the carrying value of leasehold improvements and furniture. General and administrative expenses were 20.6% of net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with 7.6% for the same quarter last year. Loss from Operations Loss from operations for the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB211.1 million (US$30.3 million), compared with RMB159.7 million for the same quarter last year due to the aforementioned reasons including general business growth and user base expansion. Adjusted EBITDA2 Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2019 was a loss of RMB195.7 million (US$28.1 million), compared with an adjusted EBITDA loss of RMB149.1 million for the same quarter last year. 2 “Adjusted EBITDA” is a non-GAAP measure, which represents EBITDA before share-based compensation expenses. EBITDA represents net loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. See “Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” at the end of this press release. Foreign exchange related (losses) / gains, net Foreign exchange gain was RMB1.1 million (US$0.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with a foreign exchange gain of RMB0.1 million for the same quarter last year. Net Loss Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB205.6 million (US$29.5 million), compared with RMB163.4 million for the same quarter last year. Adjusted net loss3 for the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB202.3 million (US$29.1 million), compared with RMB157.0 million for the same quarter last year. Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB4.15 (US$0.60), compared with RMB3.41 for the same quarter last year. Full Year 2019 Financial Results Net Revenues Net revenues for the full year of 2019 were RMB1,023.2 million (US$147.0 million), a 60.6% increase from RMB637.2 million for the full year of 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to the growth of the Company’s business and the platform-wide expansion of the Company’s paying user base as well as the increased adoption of the Company’s proprietary AI teacher among users in China as an effective learning approach and a better alternative to the traditional ways of English learning. Cost of Revenues Cost of revenues for the full year of 2019 was RMB273.5 million (US$39.3 million), a 56.5% increase from RMB174.7 million for the full year of 2018. This change was primarily due to increases in (i) salaries and benefits for certain full-time employees and (ii) IT service cost, with all such costs resulting from the Company’s general business growth and user base expansion. Gross Profit and Gross Margin Gross profit for the full year of 2019 was RMB749.7 million (US$107.7 million), a 62.1% increase from RMB462.5 million for the full year of 2018 as a result of increased economies of scale. Gross margin for the full year of 2019 was 73.3%, compared with 72.6% for the full year of 2018. Operating Expenses Total operating expenses for the full year of 2019 were RMB1,336.8 million (US$192.0 million), a 44.4% increase from RMB926.0 million for the full year of 2018, with expenses increase primarily resulting from business growth activities, the development and introduction of new products and the costs associated with the expansion of the Company’s user base. Sales and marketing expenses for the full year of 2019 were RMB969.4 million (US$139.2 million), a 37.4% increase from RMB705.4 million for the full year of 2018. The increase was primarily due to increases in (i) branding and marketing expenses, and (ii) salaries and benefits for sales and marketing personnel, including the Company’s online study advisors. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenues declined to 94.7% for the full year of 2019, compared with 110.7% for the full year of 2018. Research and development expenses for the full year of 2019 were RMB213.9 million (US$30.7 million), a 37.8% increase from RMB155.2 million for the full year of 2018, primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits for research and development personnel. Research and development expenses as a percentage of net revenues decreased from the prior year, representing 20.9% of net revenues for the full year of 2019, compared with 24.3% for the full year of 2018. General and administrative expenses for the full year of 2019 were RMB153.5 million (US$22.1 million), a 134.6% increase from RMB65.4 million for the full year of 2018, primarily due to discretionary bonus for key employees, increases in salaries and benefits for general and administrative personnel, and professional service fees. General and administrative expenses were 15.0% of net revenues for the full year of 2019, compared with 10.3% for the full year of 2018. Loss from Operations Loss from operations for the full year of 2019 was RMB584.7 million (US$84.0 million), compared with RMB463.5 million for the full year of 2018 due to the aforementioned reasons including general business growth and user base expansion. Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA for the full year of 2019 was a loss of RMB528.7 million (US$75.9 million), compared with an adjusted EBITDA loss of RMB413.0 million for the full year of 2018. Foreign exchange related (losses) / gains, net Foreign exchange loss was RMB2.5 million (US$0.4 million) for the full year of 2019, compared with a foreign exchange loss of RMB4.2 million for the full year of 2018. Net Loss Net loss for the full year of 2019 was RMB574.8 million (US$82.6 million), compared with RMB488.1 million for the full year of 2018. Adjusted net loss for the full year of 2019 was RMB548.1 million (US$78.7 million), compared with RMB442.6 million for the full year of 2018. Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders for the full year of 2019 was RMB11.64 (US$1.67), compared with RMB19.17 for the full year of 2018. 3 “Adjusted net loss” is a non-GAAP measure, which excludes share-based compensation expenses. See “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” at the end of this press release. Balance Sheet As of December 31, 2019, the Company’s cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments totaled RMB552.6 million (US$79.4 million), compared with RMB747.8 million as of December 31, 2018. The Company had deferred revenues (current and non-current) of RMB696.0 million (US$100.0 million) as of December 31, 2019, compared with RMB477.6 million as of December 31, 2018. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$")) As of As of December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 344,722 281,166 40,387 Restricted cash - 1,816 261 Short-term investments 403,107 269,643 38,732 Accounts receivable, net 14,404 7,360 1,057 Prepayments and other current assets 109,550 86,787 12,466 Total current assets 871,783 646,772 92,903 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 42,606 71,637 10,290 Investment in equity fund 5,753 5,919 850 Intangible assets, net 1,289 15,541 2,232 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net (1) - 155,525 22,340 Other non-current assets 12,011 8,447 1,213 Deferred tax assets 16,940 15,336 2,203 Total non-current assets 78,599 272,405 39,128 Total assets 950,382 919,177 132,031 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Accounts payable 69,558 137,684 19,777 Deferred revenue 477,595 695,971 99,970 Salary and welfare payable 108,317 153,969 22,116 Tax payable 58,881 74,340 10,678 Operating lease liability, current (1) - 37,009 5,316 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 16,106 15,444 2,218 Total current liabilities 730,457 1,114,417 160,075 Non-current liabilities: Deferred revenue, non-current 32 - - Operating lease liability, non-current (1) - 117,124 16,824 Other non-current liabilities 1,000 12,441 1,787 Total non-current liabilities 1,032 129,565 18,611 Total liabilities 731,489 1,243,982 178,686 Shareholders’ equity/(deficit) Class A Ordinary shares 194 208 30 Class B Ordinary shares 121 121 17 Subscriptions receivable from founding shareholders (122) (122) (17) Treasury Stock - (10,730) (1,541) Additional paid-in capital 1,139,250 1,167,884 167,756 Accumulated other comprehensive income 16,318 29,483 4,235 Accumulated (deficit) (936,868) (1,511,649) (217,135) Total shareholders’ equity/(deficit) 218,893 (324,805) (46,655) Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity/(deficit) 950,382 919,177 132,031 (1) On January 1, 2019, the Company adopted ASC 842, the new lease standard, using the additional transition method. No cumulative effect adjustment to the opening balance of retained earnings was required. LAIX INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$") except for number of shares and per share data) Three months ended Year ended December 31 September 30 December 31 December 31 December 31 2018 2019 2019 2018 2019 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net revenues 224,461 262,092 231,390 33,237 637,224 1,023,213 146,975 Cost of revenues (71,656) (71,825) (77,135) (11,080) (174,731) (273,515) (39,288) Gross profit 152,805 190,267 154,255 22,157 462,493 749,698 107,687 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing expenses (241,745) (289,184) (266,855) (38,331) (705,414) (969,401) (139,246) Research and development expenses (53,719) (57,723) (53,182) (7,639) (155,154) (213,866) (30,720) General and administrative expenses (17,082) (57,893) (47,672) (6,848) (65,423) (153,507) (22,050) Total operating expenses (312,546) (404,800) (367,709) (52,818) (925,991) (1,336,774) (192,016) Other operating income - - 2,390 343 - 2,390 343 Loss from operations (159,741) (214,533) (211,064) (30,318) (463,498) (584,686) (83,986) Other income/(expenses): Interest income 371 376 9,845 1,414 2,732 11,283 1,621 Foreign exchange related gains/(losses), net 143 (2,605) 1,084 156 (4,156) (2,533) (364) Change in fair value of short-term investment - 1,767 (5,705) (819) - - - Other income, net 1,903 1,108 1,905 274 1,016 3,055 439 Loss before income taxes expenses (157,324) (213,887) (203,935) (29,293) (463,906) (572,881) (82,290) Income tax expenses (6,042) (209) (1,635) (235) (24,160) (1,900) (273) Net loss (163,366) (214,096) (205,570) (29,528) (488,066) (574,781) (82,563) Series A Preferred share redemption value accretion - - - - (1,978) - - Series B Preferred share redemption value accretion - - - - (10,140) - - Series C Preferred share redemption value accretion - - - - (15,899) - - Net loss attributable to LAIX Inc.'s ordinary shareholders (163,366) (214,096) (205,570) (29,528) (516,083) (574,781) (82,563) LAIX INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$") except for number of shares and per share data) Three months ended Year ended December 31 September 30 December 31 December 31 December 31 2018 2019 2019 2018 2019 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net loss (163,366) (214,096) (205,570) (29,528) (488,066) (574,781) (82,563) Other comprehensive (loss)/income —Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax (2,634) 19,543 (7,213) (1,036) 16,403 13,165 1,891 Comprehensive loss (166,000) (194,553) (212,783) (30,564) (471,663) (561,616) (80,672) Net loss per Class A and Class B ordinary shares —Basic and Diluted (3.41) (4.33) (4.15) (0.60) (19.17) (11.64) (1.67) Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares used in per share calculation —Basic and Diluted 47,952,231 49,471,118 49,581,163 49,581,163 26,921,735 49,364,429 49,364,429 LAIX INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$") except for percentage data) Three months ended Year ended December 31 September 30 December 31 December 31 December 31 2018 2019 2019 2018 2019 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net loss (163,366) (214,096) (205,570) (29,528) (488,066) (574,781) (82,563) Add: Share-based compensation expenses 6,374 4,391 3,233 465 45,473 26,683 3,833 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortization of Intangible assets 1,970 6,186 7,962 1,144 5,854 21,587 3,101 Amortization of prepaid interest expense and service fees to loan companies 245 49 3 - 2,308 304 44 Impairment loss - - 6,857 985 - 6,857 985 Income tax expenses 6,042 209 1,635 235 24,160 1,900 273 Subtract: Interest income (371) (376) (9,845) (1,414) (2,732) (11,283) (1,621) Adjusted EBITDA (149,106) (203,637) (195,725) (28,113) (413,003) (528,733) (75,948) Net loss (163,366) (214,096) (205,570) (29,528) (488,066) (574,781) (82,563) Add back: Share-based compensation expenses 6,374 4,391 3,233 465 45,473 26,683 3,833 Adjusted net loss (156,992) (209,705) (202,337) (29,063) (442,593) (548,098) (78,730) View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200312005855/en/

